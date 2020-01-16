Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game win streak with a 119-118 victory. Markelle Fultz scored 21 points with eleven rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double. He also hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead basket. The Magic became the first sub-.500 team to beat the Western Conference-leading Lakers this season despite blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. LeBron James had 19 points and matched his career high with 19 assists before missing a tying three-pointer with three seconds left for the Lakers. LA is now 33-8 after the loss while Orlando improves to 20-21.
The 25th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team fell last night in Washington DC to Georgetown 83-80. Omer Yurtseven led five players for the Hoyas in double figures with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocked shots. The Bluejays’ Marcus Zegarowski led three players in double figures for his team with 20 points, seven assists, and three steals. Ty-Shon Alexander scored 14 points and became the 42nd player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points. Creighton led at halftime 37-36 before being outscored in the second half 47-43. The Bluejays drop to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the BIG EAST while Georgetown improves to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
An all-time high 15 Wayne State College seniors were honored yesterday with the eleventh annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award. The honor is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate. Wildcat athletes receiving the prestigious academic honor include volleyball players Morgan Alexander, Lindsay’s Tarrin Beller, Haley Kauth and Katie Stephens. Women’s soccer players honored were Madison Burgard, Columbus’ Rachel Grisham and Sophia Ketchmark. Football players recognized were Kolbie Foster and Ethan Knudson. Track & Field athletes honored were Kim Johnson, Tia Jones, Neligh’s Dylan Kaup, Dylan Kessler and Nathan Pearson. Baseball’s Jacob Lemar was also recognized.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys host Battle Creek starting with the girls game at 6:15 and the Nebraska women are in College Park, Maryland to play the University of Maryland at 7:00. In wrestling, Norfolk High entertains Elkhorn in a 7:00 dual, Norfolk Catholic is home against Creighton in a 6:30 dual, and the Norfolk High swim teams are involved in the first day of the Millard North Invite at 12:45.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team. Last week, she was instrumental in the Lady Cadets’ 3-1 week. Swanson averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and four steals in wins over Archbishop Bergan, Wisner/Pilger, and Battle Creek with a loss to BRLD. On the season, she is averaging 19.8 points per game, six boards, and 4.3 steals. Swanson was nominated by coach Taylor Shepard. Congratulations to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Battle Creek at LHNE (G&B BB-6:15); Elkhorn at Nfk High (WR Dual-7:00); Creighton at NC (WR Dual-6:30); Nfk High at Millard North Inv. (G&B SW-12:45); Nebraska at Maryland (WBB-7:00).
Saturday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys take on home-team Omaha North starting with the girls contest at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:10 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. Also, the Bloomfield basketball teams visit Elkhorn Valley starting with the girls contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 109 Quakerdale Prep Academy, IA 95 (MBB).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 106
Final Detroit 116 Boston 103
Final Miami 106 San Antonio 100
Final Indiana 104 Minnesota 99
Final Toronto 130 Oklahoma City 121
Final Chicago 115 Washington 106
Final Denver 100 Charlotte 86
Final Portland 117 Houston 107
Final Dallas 127 Sacramento 123
Final Orlando 119 L.A. Lakers 118
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Chicago 4 Montreal 1
Final OT Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2)Baylor 68 Iowa St. 55
Alabama 83 (4)Auburn 64
(18)Seton Hall 78 (5)Butler 70
(9)Florida St. 54 Virginia 50
South Carolina 81 (10)Kentucky 78
Temple 65 (16)Wichita St. 53
Georgetown 83 (25)Creighton 80