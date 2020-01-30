Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment yesterday since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna.  Vanessa Bryant wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.  We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”  She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash.

Novak Djokovic is going back to the Australian Open final after beating Roger Federer for the sixth consecutive time at a Grand Slam tournament.  Djokovic erased an early deficit and wound up winning their semifinal in straight sets.  He reached his record eighth final at Melbourne Park as he bids for an eighth championship here and second in a row.  Djokovic also will be trying to claim a 17th major trophy overall to move closer to Federer's record of 20.  He will face Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev for the title Sunday.

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams endured a doubleheader sweep last night in Council Bluffs at the hands of Iowa Western Community College in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Northeast men lost to the Reivers 82-59.  Caleb Huffman led five players in double figures for Iowa Western with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocked shots.  The Hawks’ Emmette Page led three players in double figures for his team with 20 points and five boards.  The Reivers led 37-31 at halftime and won the second half 45-28.  Northeast drops to 11-11 on the season while Iowa Western improves to 14-11.  In the women’s contest, the Hawks’ twelve game win streak came to an end after a 67-60 loss.  Jaiden Morris led the Reivers with 20 points and five rebounds.  Northeast’s Beth Matas had 20 points and four assists, but also had eight turnovers before suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.  Teammate Kyla Moore had 17 points and four rebounds.  The Hawks, who led 34-31 at halftime, were outscored 36-26 in the second half.  They drop to 20-3 on the season while Iowa Western improves to 13-9.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team.  Throener pinned seven opponents in eight matches as he won two invitationals last weekend.  Last Friday at the Madison Invite, Throener went 3-0 with two pins against ranked opponents.  On Saturday, at the Oakland/Craig Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins against wrestlers with winning records.  Throener is now 38-3 on the season with 31 of the wins occurring by pin.  He was nominated by coach Brian Jones.  Congratulations to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls host Boone Central/Newman Grove at 7:45, the Lutheran High Northeast girls visit Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30, and the Nebraska women are in Minneapolis to take on the University of Minnesota at 7:00.  Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams are at Lincoln Southwest for a 4:00 dual, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad visits Madison for a 7:00 dual.

Saturday Morning:  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West.  This week:  Nfk High’s Tony Siske; NC’s Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NECC’s Matt Svehla; Hartington CC BB’s Matt Steffen; & Crofton GBB’s Aaron Losing.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime afterwards.

Saturday Evening:  The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball squads are at Omaha Central starting with the girls game at 5:30.  Pregame coverage at 5:10 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.  

Local Scores:  South Dakota 71 Nebraska-Omaha 39 (WBB).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT    Indiana    115    Chicago    106

Final    Brooklyn    125    Detroit    115

Final    Memphis    127    New York    106

Final    San Antonio    127    Utah    120

Final    Portland    125    Houston    112

Final    Oklahoma City    120    Sacramento    100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Nashville    5    Washington    4

Final    Toronto    5    Dallas    3

Final    Anaheim    4    Arizona    2

Final    Tampa Bay    4    Los Angeles    2

Final    Vancouver    5    San Jose    2

Final SO    Calgary    4    Edmonton    3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (1)Baylor    67    Iowa St.    53

Final    (4)San Diego St.    85    New Mexico    57

Final    (6)Louisville    86    Boston College    69

Final    (7)Dayton    73    Duquesne    69

Final    (10)Seton Hall    64    DePaul    57

Final    Texas Tech    89    (12)West Virginia    81

Final    (13)Kentucky    71    Vanderbilt    62

Final    (14)Michigan St.    79    Northwestern    50

Final    (21)Houston    69    East Carolina    59

Final    (22)LSU    90    Alabama    76

Final    (24)Penn St.    64    Indiana    49

