Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short. LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson's late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans. Williamson had spent the past three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic knee surgery. His fourth-quarter surge included four three-pointers to go with an alley-oop lay-up, a put-back and a free throw.
Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officers say they responded Tuesday to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.
Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures in Creighton's 83-68 win over home-team DePaul. Ballock also added six rebounds. With his shot from the right corner with 4 ½ minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors. Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and twelve rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons. He led four players in double figures for DePaul. Creighton, who led at halftime 37-34, improves to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in the BIG EAST while the Blue Demons drop to 13-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season. The move gives the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be a young lineup under new manager Mike Matheny. The 35-year-old former Husker is a three-time All-Star and won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history.
The NJCAA eighth ranked in Division I Indian Hills Warriors had no problem last night with the Northeast Hawks 100-76 at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College. Tyon Grant-Foster led seven players in double figures in a balanced effort with 17 points and eight rebounds. Asher Scavella led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 21 points and seven boards. The Warriors, who led 54-29 at halftime, improve to 19-3 on the season while Northeast falls to 11-9.
The Northeast Hawks baseball team has been ranked eleventh in the NJCAA DII Preseason Baseball Poll. The team had a year to remember last season. The Hawks made their first trip to the NJCAA DII Baseball World Series in Enid, Oklahoma, in only their second year of existence and ultimately finished in fifth-place under third-year head coach Marcus Clapp. Northeast begins their 2020 season against Defending National Champion and top-ranked Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Feb. 1 in Enid.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team. In the last week, he averaged 28.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in a three game span. Last Thursday, Hedstrom had 30 points, seven boards, and two steals in a 63-50 win at Summerland. On Saturday, he netted 31 points and four rebounds in a 65-39 victory at Chambers/Wheeler Central. On Tuesday, Hedstrom had 25 points, five boards, five assists, and two steals in an 87-34 win over Santee. On the season, he is averaging 17.6 points per game, 5.7 boards, and 2.2 steals. Hedstrom was nominated by coach Luke Bulau. Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, Norfolk Catholic & Pierce wrestling teams compete in Battle Creek triangular at 6:00. The Knights face the Braves at 6:00 and then Pierce at 7:00. Battle Creek takes on the Bluejays at 8:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams host Kearney at 4:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team entertains Western Illinois at 7:00.
This Evening: The Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys basketball teams visit Battle Creek starting with the girls game at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Jared Oswald; NCs Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; Osmond BB’s Todd Schulze, & Howells/Dodge wrestling’s Brian Jones.
Local Scores: Purdue 76 Nebraska 68 (WBB).
