Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 2, 2020

Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern has died at 77, less than three weeks after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage. Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position exactly 30 years later, the league had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry as Stern helped make NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.
Former New York Yankees pitcher and World Series hero Don Larsen has died of esophageal cancer at age 90, according to his agent. Larsen was just 81-91 during his 14-year major league career from 1953-67, but he is best known as the only pitcher in major league history to toss a perfect game in the World Series. Larsen pitched his gem in Game Five of the 1956 Fall Classic against the Brooklyn Dodgers, three seasons after leading the American League with 21 losses while playing for Baltimore.
Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead five players in double figures and Creighton stretched its win streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75. Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high six steals. Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles, whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had eleven rebounds for his first career double-double. The Bluejays, who are now 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the BIG EAST, led at halftime 48-38. Marquette falls to 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Cameron Eisenhauer of the Norfolk High boys basketball team. In their three-day stint of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, he averaged 27 points per game. Last Friday, in a 58-45 loss to Lincoln East, Eisenhauer had 23 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Last Saturday, in a 72-60 victory over Fremont, he had 30 points, 19 boards, six steals, and six assists. Last Monday, in a 70-63 victory over Lincoln High, Eisenhauer netted 28 points. He was nominated by coach Tony Siske. Congratulations to Cameron Eisenhauer of the Norfolk High boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams battle Heartland Lutheran in the opening day of the Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Seward starting with the girls contest at 2:15. Pregame coverage at 1:55 on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM, 105.9 FM, & WJAG.com. Also, the Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack visits Creighton starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
College Football Bowl Games: Georgia 26 Baylor 14 (Sugar Bowl); Oregon 28 Wisconsin 27 (Rose Bowl); Alabama 35 Michigan 16 (Citrus Bowl); Minnesota 31 Auburn 24 (Outback Bowl).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Cameron Eisenhauer of the Norfolk High boys basketball team.
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Orlando 122 Washington 101
Final New York 117 Portland 93
Final Milwaukee 106 Minnesota 104
Final L.A. Lakers 117 Phoenix 107
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Dallas 4 Nashville 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(13)San Diego St. 61 Fresno St. 52
(24)Wichita St. 75 East Carolina 69