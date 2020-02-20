Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 20, 2020

Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 last night. Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils. The 22-point loss is the largest to an unranked opponent in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 40-year tenure at Duke.
Fred and Jack Hoiberg will be on opposite benches when Nebraska hosts Michigan State tonight at 7:30. Fred is in his first year as the Cornhuskers' coach. His son Jack is a reserve guard for the Spartans. Fred and Jack both say it is going to feel weird being on opposite benches. Jack has appeared in twelve games, usually when the Spartans have a big lead. He should have a chance to play against a Nebraska team that's lost ten in a row. Jack never seriously considered transferring to Nebraska after his father was hired last spring.
Creighton rising sophomore Keeley Davis will participate in the 2020 U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team open tryouts, which are taking place this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo. Davis will head to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center for the tryout this weekend, which will be held Feb. 21-23. She will be looking to train with USA Volleyball for the second straight summer after spending time last summer with the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team-Anaheim. Davis was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, First Team All-BIG EAST and First Team All-EAST Region last year following a standout rookie season.
Emmette Page broke Ty Graham’s 18-year-old Northeast record for most points in a career as the home-team Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team routed Quakerdale Prep Academy of Iowa 101-62 last night. Page dropped 26 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists, bringing his career point total to 1,071 points. He led five players in double figures in the win. Teammate Michael Anderson tallied a triple-double with twelve points, ten rebounds and ten assists as the Hawks shot 41% from beyond the arc at 17-42. Northeast, who led at halftime 47-26, was able to snap a three-game losing streak to improve to 13-16.
The three-day State Wrestling Championships get underway today at CHI Health Center Omaha. Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ gets underway at 9:30 AM while classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ start at 4:00. Representing Norfolk High in Class ‘A’ will be Calvin Empkey (113); Weston Godfrey (126); Aaron Dittmer (132); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (152); Brayden Splater (160); Aaron Miller (170); Hunter Mangelsen (182); Laikon Ames (195); & Brayden Heffner (220). Competing in the Class ‘C’ Tournament for Norfolk Catholic will be Allan Olander (138); Wyatt Smydra (145); & Francisco Mendez (160). Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) will also be participating in Class ‘C’. 154 wrestlers from Northeast Nebraska will be involved. We’ll have reports throughout each day with Mike Carnes on 106 KIX, 97.5 KEXL, & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, girls sub-district finals are held across the state. In a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic takes on Pierce in the C-1-7 Final at Norfolk High at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere in basketball, Norfolk High girls will host Lincoln East afterward at 7:45, the Nebraska men entertain Michigan State at 7:30, the Nebraska-Omaha men are in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to play Purdue-Ft. Wayne at 6:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women visit Macomb, Illinois to face Western Illinois at 7:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha baseball team takes on Indiana State at Port Charlotte, Florida at 2:00
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team. Last Friday, she recorded a triple-double in an 80-44 win over Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Elkhorn Valley. Weidner had 28 points, ten rebounds, ten assists, nine steals, and twelve deflections. Last Tuesday, in a 94-7 sub-district semifinal win over Spalding Academy, in just twelve minutes of action, she had 28 points, six assists, four rebounds, and 15 steals. This season, the Nebraska recruit is averaging 25.1 points per game. Weidner is shooting 53% from the field, 29% from three-point range, 7.2 steals on average, dishing out 6.5 assists, and collecting 6.1 rebounds. She was nominated by coach Bryan Reichmuth. Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Tonight: The Girls C-1-7 Sub-District Basketball Final at Norfolk High has Norfolk Catholic taking on Pierce at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. The Girls D-1-4 Sub-District Final in Battle Creek pits Elkhorn Valley versus Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Ohio St. 65 Nebraska 52 (WBB).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 6 Chicago 3
Final Dallas 3 Arizona 2
Final OT Boston 2 Edmonton 1
Final Florida 4 Anaheim 1
Final Colorado 3 N-Y Islanders 1
Final SO Minnesota 4 Vancouver 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final NC State 88 (6)Duke 66
Final (11)Louisville 90 Syracuse 66
Final (12)Villanova 91 DePaul 71
Final Georgia 65 (13)Auburn 55
Final (16)Seton Hall 74 (21)Butler 72
Final (22)Houston 76 Tulsa 43