Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 6, 2020

A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six three-pointers, and home-team Providence pulled away from 21st ranked Creighton for a 73-56 win. Reeves led four players in double figures for the Friars. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping 16th ranked Butler on the road last Saturday. Ty-Shon Alexander led four players in double figures for the Bluejays with 15 points and five rebounds but was just 5-15 from the field. Creighton led 36-32 at halftime but were outscored 41-20 in the second half. The Bluejays drop to 17-6 overall and 6-4 in the BIG EAST while the Friars improve to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as North Dakota State topped home-team Nebraska-Omaha 86-78. Tyson Ward added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bison. KJ Robinson had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. The game was tied at 36-36 at halftime with the Bison winning the second half 50-42. North Dakota State, which earned its fourth straight victory, improves to 17-7 overall and 8-2 in the Summit League. Nebraska-Omaha falls to 12-12 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Ryan Day wrapped up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon. Michigan. Penn State and Nebraska followed the Buckeyes in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State's class is ranked fifth nationally. Last year was the first since 2010 that the Buckeyes’ class was not judged best in the Big Ten. They were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.
The Lincoln Journal Star has announced that the Husker football team added three more walk-ons, bringing the total class number to 22. The three players who made things official yesterday were running back Isaiah Harris (Millard South), running back Beau Psencik (Houston, Texas) and kicker Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma). Harris is one of 18 in-state walk-ons for the 2020 class. He announced his commitment to NU in November. The first-team All-Nebraska pick had career numbers of 3,468 yards rushing and 52 total touchdowns. Harris picked the Huskers over a Division I scholarship from North Dakota.
Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. The list of high school signings and transfers includes 15 athletes from Nebraska, four in South Dakota, three from Iowa and one each from Louisiana, Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin. Among the Nebraska recruits include Hartington Cedar Catholic defensive lineman Rex Becker; BRLD defensive lineman Jaxon Johnson; Allen linebacker Brogan Jones; and Battle Creek offensive lineman Luke Stueve. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division under former coach Dan McLaughlin.
The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Southeast Community College last night in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. In the men’s game, the Hawks fell to the Storm 101-96. Emmette Page led five players in double figures for Northeast with 21 points, ten assists, and two steals. He was 5-7 from three-point range and 8-15 from the field. Teny Gakdeng led five players in double figures for Southeast with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks led at halftime 52-48 but were outscored in the second half 53-44. Northeast has dropped six games in a row to fall to 11-13. The Storm improves to 16-9 and have won three in a row and six of their last seven. In the women’s contest, the Hawks routed Southeast 85-57. Beth Matas led four players in double figures for Northeast with 23 points, six assists, and two steals. She finished 8-12 from the field and 6-9 from three-point range. Teammate Kyla Moore had 20 points and four rebounds. The Hawks led at halftime 52-24. They improve to 23-3 and have won three games in a row and 15 of their last 16. Southeast falls to 7-18.
The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues today with semifinal action. In games at Northeast Community College, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic plays 13-5 Norfolk Catholic at 6:15 and 14-5 Battle Creek faces 16-3 Crofton at 7:45. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 8-11 Boone Central/Newman Grove takes on 12-7 O’Neill at 6:15 and 7-9 Pierce battles 6-9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45. Elsewhere in basketball, the Nebraska women visits the University of Iowa at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women host North Dakota State at 6:00, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek at 2:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team. She became the school’s first girls wrestling state champion over this past weekend in York. Zamora went 3-0 in the 170 pound weight class picking up all of her wins by pin in the first period. Her performance also helped South Sioux City finish third overall in the team race. Zamora finishes her season with an 18-7 record, with 15 of those victories occurring by pin. She was nominated by coach Evan Bohnet. Congratulations to State Champion Aridiana Zamora of the South Sioux City girls wrestling team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball squads are at Lincoln Southeast starting with the girls game at 5:30. Also, the Battle Creek boys basketball squad faces Pierce in the semifinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at 6:15.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 116 Phoenix 108
Final Brooklyn 129 Golden State 88
Final Toronto 119 Indiana 118
Final Boston 116 Orlando 100
Final Atlanta 127 Minnesota 120
Final Oklahoma City 109 Cleveland 103
Final Memphis 121 Dallas 107
Final Denver 98 Utah 95
Final L.A. Clippers 128 Miami 111
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Toronto 3
Final OT Boston 2 Chicago 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (5)Louisville 86 Wake Forest 76
Final (19)Butler 79 (10)Villanova 76
Final (12)Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 71
Final (13)West Virginia 76 Iowa St. 61
Final Purdue 104 (17)Iowa 68
Final Vanderbilt 99 (18)LSU 90
Final Providence 73 (21)Creighton 56