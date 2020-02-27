Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 27, 2020

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed Philadelphia 108-94 last night after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder. The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road. Embiid collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. Embiid held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws. The Sixers pulled him at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder.
A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton. The tenth ranked Bluejays are one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into their final three regular-season games. They've knocked off four Top 25 opponents while winning nine of their last ten and have a shot to win the BIG EAST regular-season title for the first time since joining the league in 2013. The Bluejays sit one game behind first-place Seton Hall. Creighton came into the season picked seventh in BIG EAST and without two projected starters who are out because of injury.
KJ Robinson’s late-game heroics propelled the Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team to an 84-83 overtime win in its home finale last night at Baxter Arena. Robinson hit the game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then the game-winning shot in the paint with 13 seconds remaining to win it in overtime. Wanjang Tut scored 19 points with six rebounds and four blocked shots to lead five players in double figures for the Mavericks. They have won four games in a row. Filip Rebraca tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. He led four players in double figures for his team. UNO improves to 16-14 overall and 9-6 in the Summit League while North Dakota drops to 13-16 overall and 7-8 in the league.
Northeast Hawks softball’s Maggie Berryman was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DII Softball Player of the Week and NJCAA DII Softball Player of the Week yesterday. In her first eight plate appearances, the Norfolk native, collected six hits in a doubleheader against Central Community College. In the first game of the doubleheader, Berryman went 2-3 with a home run and a triple, while collecting a walk, a run and two RBI. In the final game on Saturday, the sophomore went 4-5 with a double, a home run. Berryman also added seven RBI, while scoring twice in a 13-8 win for the Hawks.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team. At last weekend’s State Championships in Omaha, he finished as the Class ‘C’ 113-pound State Runner-up. Dozler won three matches by decision before falling in the State Championship match. He was nominated by coach Josh Majerus. Congratulations to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
The Norfolk High swim team competes in the first day of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Diving events are held today at 9:30 AM with swim preliminaries on Friday and finals on Saturday. Representing the school are Nate Hopkins (Diving), Ian Matteo (Diving), Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Trey Foecking, Ben Bugenhagen, Keilchiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Mason Olmer, Nathan Filipi, Ben Spray, Kiran Walker (Diving), Taylor Rossman, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Katherine Meuret, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding. Also on the local schedule, boys sub-district final basketball games are held across the state, the Nebraska men host Ohio State at 8:00, the Nebraska women are in Bloomington, Indiana to play the University of Indiana at 5:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha women entertains North Dakota at 7:00.
Tonight: The Boys Basketball C-2-5 Sub-District Final is held at Wayne as Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Wisner/Pilger at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the D-1-3 Sub-District Final is held at Norfolk Catholic High School. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Howells/Dodge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Friday Night: The Norfolk High boys basketball team hosts Lincoln High in an A-1 District opening round game at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. The Norfolk Catholic girls play North Bend Central at Wisner/Pilger High School at 7:00 in the C-1-3 District Final for the right to the State Tournament. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls meet Pleasanton at O’Neill High School at 7:00 in the D-1-3 District Final for the right to the State Tournament. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 74 Marshalltown CC, IA 40 (Region XI WBB Semifinal); UNO 84 North Dakota 83 (OT) (MBB); MSU Moorhead 69 WSC 65 (MBB NSIC Tourn.); St. Cloud State 75 WSC 62 (WBB NSIC Tourn.).
