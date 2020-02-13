Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 13, 2020

LeBron James' twelfth triple-double of the season and Anthony Davis' hot hand led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-116 overtime win at Denver. The Lakers snapped the Nuggets' four-game win streak and take a four-game lead in the Western Conference over second-place Denver into the All-Star break. Jamal Murray scored 32 points for the Nuggets, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn't find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games. This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry's triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4-13 from the field. Lowry had twelve points, twelve assists, and eleven rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors.
Tokyo Olympic organizers have repeated their message at the start of meetings with the IOC that the 2020 Games will not be waylaid by the virus spreading from neighboring China. Organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori says he wants to make it clear again that "we are not considering a cancellation or postponement of the games." The Olympics start in just over five months. The coronavirus this week led to the cancellation of a Formula One race set for April in Shanghai. It has wiped out track meets, golf tournaments, soccer matches and almost all sports in China. The virus is also keeping Chinese athletes from traveling to qualify.
Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and 23rd ranked Creighton posted its second road win over a top-ten team this month with an 87-82 decision over tenth ranked Seton Hall last night. Zegarowski added eight assists and six rebounds while Jefferson added nine boards as the Bluejays won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at eighth ranked Villanova at the start of the month. Quincy McKnight had 20 points and six assists to lead four players in double figures for Seton Hall, which lost for the second time in 14 games. The Pirates, which trailed 41-39 at halftime, drop to 18-6 overall and 10-2 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference.
Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and two blocked shots to lead three players in double figures as Oral Roberts beat Nebraska-Omaha 81-78 in overtime. The Golden Eagles’ Deondre Burns made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left in the extra session for the 81-78 lead. The Mavericks’ JT Gibson missed a three-point tying attempt with eight seconds left and Oral Roberts held on. UNO’s Matt Pile led five players in double figures for his team with 16 points, ten boards, and three blocked shots. The game was tied at 35 at halftime and 69 at the end of regulation. The Golden Eagles improve to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the Summit League while Nebraska-Omaha drops to 12-14 overall and 5-6 in the league.
The Northeast Hawks split a road doubleheader last night in Columbus in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Northeast men were beaten by Central Community College 85-60. The Raiders’ Nathan Frost had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Roman Behrens recorded 22 points, nine assists, seven boards, and two blocked shots in the win. The Hawks’ Ben Moxness had 16 points and Michael Anderson netted 15 points and nine rebounds. Emmette Page was held to ten points in the loss. Central led 37-25 at halftime. They won their fourth game in a row to improve to 17-10 while Northeast has dropped seven of their last eight to fall to 12-14. In the women’s contest, the Northeast women routed Central 85-57. Kyla Moore led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 27 points, five assists, and three steals. Beth Matas added 24 points and five assists and Emina Hadzihusejnovic recorded a double-double with 18 points, twelve rebounds, and three blocked shots. The Raiders’ Monica Brooks had 21 points, eight boards, and three blocked shots. Northeast, who led 44-29 at halftime, improves to 25-3 and have won five games in a row and 17 of their last 18. Central falls to 11-13.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the high school football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Sites will switch for the 2021 season. Norfolk High will open the Class ‘A’ 2020 season at home against Omaha South. Other home games for the Panthers include Papillion La Vista, Omaha Benson, Omaha Westside, and Millard North. Norfolk will visit Columbus, Lincoln East, Omaha Bryan, and Grand Island. Norfolk Catholic will start the Class ‘C-2’ 2020 campaign at Boone Central in Albion. Other road contests for the Knights include Bishop Neumann, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic will play host to Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton. Lutheran High Northeast will open the Class ‘D-1’ Eight-Man 2020 season at Madison. They will also visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Plainview. The Eagles will also entertain West Holt, Wakefield, Hartington/Newcastle, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Austin Miller of the Norfolk High wrestling team. Last Saturday at the State Dual Championships at Kearney, he went 3-0 and pinned each opponent in the first period. Miller helped lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish. He is currently 37-9 on the season. Miller was nominated by coach Justin Grey. Congratulations to Austin Miller of the Norfolk High wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls host Crofton at 7:30, the Nebraska women entertain Penn State at 7:00, and Nebraska-Omaha visits Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts at 7:00. Also, the Norfolk High swim team competes in diving events at 9:45 in the first day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln Southeast High School.
