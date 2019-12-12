Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 12, 2019

All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon has accepted a seven-year, $245 million package from the Los Angeles Angels. Rendon finished third in the National League MVP voting this year after batting .319 with 34 home runs, a league-high 44 doubles and a major league-best 126 RBIs for the Washington Nationals. He also hit well during the World Series, posting a .276 average with two homers and eight RBIs as the Nats knocked off Houston in seven games.
Kawhi Leonard was greeted by a very appreciative fan base as he played his first game in Toronto since signing a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Clippers over the summer. He picked up his NBA championship ring and was well received following a video tribute to the All-Star forward. Leonard also scored 23 points to help the Clippers down the Raptors, 112-92. The sold-out crowd roared with approval as Leonard embraced each player in turn before guard Kyle Lowry presented him with his ring. After slipping it on, the Finals MVP raised his arms and waved.
Two former University of Nebraska football players accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old fellow student are set to be released from jail after a judge allowed them to post bond, and attorneys for both men say they intend to fight the allegations. Nineteen-year-old Katerian LeGrone and 20-year-old Andre Hunt appeared in court yesterday, one day after police arrested them at their Lincoln apartment for the Aug. 25 incident. Prosecutors haven't formally charged either man and were still reviewing a university-led Title IX investigation, which concluded LeGrone and Hunt had violated the university's sexual misconduct policy.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson earned more recognition yesterday for his standout senior season. The 6’3, 215-pound Jackson was named second-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press, voted on by a panel of reporters who cover the Big Ten. Jackson had a career-best three interceptions during his senior season and also forced a fumble, had a sack and recorded a career-high twelve pass breakups. Jackson last week was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media, as well. In other Husker football news, the Lincoln Journal Star also reports that Eteva Mauga-Clements verbally pledged to Nebraska Tuesday night, giving the Huskers a fast, athletic inside linebacker in their 2020 class. He had received interest from top-ranked LSU recently and had offers from most of the Pac-12 over recent months. Mauga-Clements had 23 tackles for loss and was named the Bay 6 Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. He is the 15th known verbal pledge for Nebraska in its 2020 class and is the first of what is expected to be several dominoes to fall in the coming days before National Signing Day on Dec. 18.
The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team dropped a 99-49 decision last night at 15th ranked Arizona in Tucson. Chase Jeter & Josh Green led five players in double figures with 15 points apiece. Green added seven rebounds. KJ Robinson led the Mavericks with 15 points and two steals while Matt Pile added a double-double of ten points, twelve boards, and two blocked shots. The Wildcats led at halftime 43-23. They improve to 10-1 while UNO falls to 5-7.
Major League Baseball is moving the opening round of its amateur draft to Omaha ahead of the College World Series. The announcement was made yesterday after being leaked on Monday afternoon. Next year's draft will be held from June 10-12 at Holland Performing Arts Center. The College World Series is slated to start June 13. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said high school and youth baseball and softball players also will be invited. Baseball's draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner's office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. Residents of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are subject to the baseball draft.
The City of Norfolk and Norfolk Country Club was selected to host the Class ‘A’ Girls Golf State Championships for the next three years through the fall of 2022. The decision was made yesterday at the NSAA Board of Directors meeting. Norfolk Country Club has hosted the past twelve years and saw Lincoln Southwest win the championship last fall and Norfolk High claim the 2012 title. Scottsbluff was awarded the Class ‘B’ Championships while Columbus will host Class ‘C’.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Katy Figueroa of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team. In back to back all girl tournaments at Nebraska City & Cedar Bluffs on Friday & Saturday, the senior went 6-0. Figueroa’s six victories were all by pin in the first period. Her average match time for all six matches was 29 seconds. Figueroa has competed in Des Moines in the Midwest AAU Nationals and Orlando in the Disney National AAU Tournament. She has been a Nebraska Girls AAU Dual team member the last two summers with National All-American status both years. Figueroa was nominated by coach Ray Maxwell. Congratulations to Katy Figueroa of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: LHNE at Pender (G&B BB-6:15); Wayne at NC (WR Dual-7:00).
Tonight: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads go to Pender starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: North Dakota State College of Science 85 NECC 61 (MBB); NECC 59 North Dakota State College of Science 57 (WBB); Arizona 99 Nebraska-Omaha 49 (MBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Houston 116 Cleveland 110
Final Indiana 122 Boston 117
Final L.A. Lakers 96 Orlando 87
Final L.A. Clippers 112 Toronto 92
Final Charlotte 113 Brooklyn 108
Final Chicago 136 Atlanta 102
Final Utah 127 Minnesota 116
Final Memphis 115 Phoenix 108
Final Milwaukee 127 New Orleans 112
Final Sacramento 94 Oklahoma City 93
Final OT New York 124 Golden State 122
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 3 Boston 2
Final OT Montreal 3 Ottawa 2
Final Colorado 3 Philadelphia 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 71 (5)Michigan 62
(15)Arizona 99 Nebraska-Omaha 49