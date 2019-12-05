Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control. Teammate Moses Wright had 18 points, nine boards, and three blocked shots. Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points. Nebraska couldn't overcome 32% shooting that only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8-32 shots in the second half. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with a double-double of 14 points and eleven rebounds. He led four players in double figures for NU. They drop to 4-4 on the season while Georgia Tech is now 4-2.
Four Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday with all-conference recognition. The four offensive players to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades included junior receiver JD Spielman, junior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, junior running back Dedrick Mills, and freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. The four offensive honorees join seven defensive players who were recognized by the conference on Tuesday, led by second-team All-Big Ten cornerback Lamar Jackson.
Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team yesterday, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member. Libero Kenzie Knuckles was also selected to the All-Freshman Team by the league's head coaches. Stivrins was a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team. The Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference.
Freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) had a season to remember as a member of the Northeast Hawks volleyball team and she was named an NJCAA DII Volleyball Second Team All-American. Sanger broke the all-time digs record at Northeast for most in a season with 829. She finished fourth at the NJCAA DII level for most digs and ninth in digs per set with 5.87. Sanger’s best performance came on Nov. 3 against North Iowa Area Community College in a five-set victory in the Region XI-B championship with 43 digs. She finished with 20 or more digs 21 times in 37 matches this season, helping the Hawks reach the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Northeast finished with an overall record of 22-18 and a 7-2 record in ICCAC play.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard North is preseason ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is first in Class ‘B’. Class ‘C-1’ Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first in their class. Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion BRLD is first in their class, Ponca comes in fifth, Wakefield is seventh, and Oakland/Craig is ranked eighth. Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is first in their class, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is ranked fourth, Howells/Dodge is fifth, Fullerton is ranked sixth, Osmond comes in seventh, and Hartington/Newcastle is ranked ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first and Randolph is ninth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Roncalli is first in Class ‘B’. Class ‘C-1’ Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first in their class while Battle Creek is tenth. Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion BRLD is first in their class, Ponca comes in fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is sixth, and Wakefield is ranked tenth. Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is first in their class, Howells/Dodge is second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is ranked third, Hartington/Newcastle comes in seventh, Fullerton is eighth, and Osmond is ranked ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is second, Bloomfield comes in eighth, and Stuart is tenth.
The Lincoln Journal Star has released its preseason high school girls basketball rankings. Millard South is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Crete is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is preseason ranked first, West Point-Beemer is sixth, and Columbus Scotus comes in seventh. Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion Hastings St. Cecilia is number one in their class, Crofton is ranked second, Oakland/Craig comes in sixth, and BRLD is preseason ranked ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is third, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in eighth. Class ‘D-2’ Defending State Champion Wynot is number one in their class and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked second.
The Norfolk High girls & boys swim team gets their season underway today when they visit South Sioux City in a 4:30 dual. The Panthers have 17 boys and 31 girls out for the team this year. They return 14 swimmers that competed in the State Championships last year in Annika Harthoorn (Returning State Champion-100 Butterfly; 100 Backstroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 200 Freestyle Relay); Kiran Walker (Diving); Courtney Flohr (50 Freestyle, 200 Medley, 200 Free, & 400 Free Relay); Maggie Waddington (400 Freestyle Relay); Morgan Herley (400 Freestyle Relay); Katherine Meuret (100 Breaststroke); Joslyn Jacobs (100 Breaststroke; 200 Individual Medley; 200 Freestyle Relay; & 200 Medley Relay); Taylor Rossman (500 Freestyle); Kellen Carney (50 Freestyle; 100 Backstroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 400 Freestyle Relay); Mason Olmer (200 Individual Medley; 100 Breaststroke; 200 Medley Relay; & 400 Freestyle Relay); Nate Liess (200 Freestyle Relay); Ben Spray (200 Freestyle; 500 Freestyle; & 200 Freestyle Relay); Nathan Hopkins (Diving); & Benjamin Bugenhagen (Alternate 200 Freestyle Relay). Norfolk will participate in invitationals at Hastings, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Millard North, Ralston, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Lincoln Southeast and Fremont. The Panthers will also be on the road for duals with South Sioux City, Columbus, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast while hosting Fremont, Grand Island, and Kearney.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school basketball starts their season today, in games that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, Norfolk Catholic visits Omaha Gross starting with the girls contest at 5:45. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:25. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Elkhorn South starting with the girls game at 5:45, and the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys is at Wisner/Pilger starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Also, the Norfolk High swim team opens their season with a road dual versus South Sioux City at 4:30.
Local Scores: Nebraska 83 Duke 79 (WBB); South Dakota 72 Creighton 65 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 57 Missouri-Kansas City 53 (WBB).
