Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin. Owner Shad Khan parted ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to Coughlin's reputation. Khan says he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone at the end of the year but Khan reconsidered the timing in "recent days." Coughlin built the team from the ground up in the mid-1990s and then revived it upon his return in 2017. He was let go after an arbitrator's decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin himself.
The Nebraska football team announced their recruiting class of 21 players yesterday which is referred to as the 17th ranked class in the country and fourth in the Big Ten. Four-Star signees included wide receivers Alante Brown and Marcus Flemming along with four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois. Coach Scott Frost also announced that quarterback Adrian Martinez underwent off season surgery. He did not expound on the nature of Martinez’s injury.
Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was named an AVCA Second-Team All-American, and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun was named a Third-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association yesterday. Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik both received honorable mention. The Huskers' two AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 92 all-time, second-most in the nation. Creighton’s Brittany Witt was named a Third Team All-American, while Madelyn Cole attained Honorable Mention All-America status for a second straight season. This year marks the fourth straight season that Creighton has had multiple All-Americans.
Despite losing its top three starters and the entire infield to the professional ranks following the 2019 season, the Creighton baseball team was picked to repeat as the BIG EAST champions. The Bluejays narrowly edged out Seton Hall, St. John's and Xavier as each of those three teams finished tied for second place. Creighton claimed two first place votes and finished with 29 total points. Individually two Bluejays were selected to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team, redshirt senior Ryan Mantle (DH) and sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner. Last season Creighton was the BIG EAST Regular Season and Tournament Champions, closing the year in the NCAA Regional Final against Michigan. They finished the season 41-13 overall record and 14-4 in BIG EAST.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kasten Grape of the Columbus wrestling team. At last week’s Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships in Columbus, he went 11-0 at 195 lbs. with every win by pin. Grape was named to the All-Tournament team and also recorded his 150th career victory. He is 16-0 this season and has pinned every opponent in the first period. Grape’s longest match this season has been 1:32. The returning State Champion was nominated by coach Adam Keiswetter. Congratulations to Kasten Grape of the Columbus wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: LHNE at NC (GBB-7:45).
Friday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Columbus starting with the girls’ game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys host Plainview starting at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Kearney 77 WSC 64 (MBB); WSC 84 Mt. Marty 73 (WBB).
