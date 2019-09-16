Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 16, 2019

Drew Brees injured his hand in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the unbeaten Rams. The much-anticipated rematch of last season's NFC championship game changed dramatically when Brees was injured late in the first quarter. Brees will see a hand-specialist in Los Angeles today.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that opposite hitter Karsta Lowe scored 18 points off the bench to spark the United States women’s national volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over reigning world champion Serbia on the second day of the FIVB World Cup on Sunday in Hamamatsu, Japan. Team USA improves to 2-0 in the twelve-team round-robin World Cup. The Americans play Argentina tomorrow before their first off day of the tournament that has eleven matches in 16 days. Former Nebraska Cornhusker Outside hitter Kelsey Robinson had 13 kills on 21 swings, one block and one ace serve for 15 points. Also, former Husker Outside hitter Jordan Larson contributed eleven kills on 25 swings and an ace for twelve points. The American net defense provided a dominating 15-5 block advantage.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after an 87-28 home win over Omaha Nation last Friday. The Eagles return to action on Friday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked 1-1 Wakefield. Norfolk Catholic remains sixth in the Omaha World Herald and drop out of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings in Class ‘C-2’ after being ninth last week. The 0-3 Knights are coming off a loss to Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul on the road last Friday 27-6. NC returns to action on Friday when they host top ranked in both polls 3-0 Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number six, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge remains third, Wakefield slips from fourth to fifth, Creighton is once again sixth, Fullerton jumps from eighth to seventh, and Wisner/Pilger moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Hartington/Newcastle enters the rankings at number nine, and Osmond falls out of the top ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus remains eighth, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge moves up from fifth, Wakefield is once again fourth, Creighton slips from third to fifth, and Fullerton stays at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield jumps from fourth to third, Plainview improves from tenth to ninth, and Osmond falls out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Norfolk High football team is 0-3 on the year after dropping a 38-0 home decision to Kearney last Friday. The Bearcats’ Mike Maessner ran for 133 yards off 18 carries and three touchdowns in Kearney’s win. The Panthers, who have dropped games to Columbus, Elkhorn, and Kearney are being outscored by their opponents on average through three games 32.7-12.7. The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play 1-2 Lincoln Northeast at 7:00. The Rockets routed Omaha Bryan last Friday 34-7.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 0-3 on the year after dropping a 27-6 road game at Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul last Friday. It’s the first time the Knights have been 0-3 in the Jeff Bellar era dating back to 1985. The Wildcats’ Eli Larson ran for 202 yards off 25 carries and two touchdown in the win. Defensively, he also had 14 tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra recorded 15 tackles in the loss. The Knights, who have dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ David City Aquinas, and St. Paul are being outscored by their opponents on average through three contests 25.3-7.7. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 3-0 Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur. The Wolverines whipped Crofton last Friday 58-22.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in cross country, Norfolk Catholic participates in the Wayne Invitational at 4:30 and Lutheran High Northeast competes in the Neligh/Oakdale Invite at 4:30. The Norfolk High boys’ tennis squad is involved in the Lincoln East Invite at 8:30 AM and the Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf team takes part in the Battle Creek Invitational at 9:00 AM. Also, the Creighton men’s soccer squad hosts Nebraska-Omaha at 7:00.
Local Scores: High Point 22-23-25-25-15 Nebraska-Omaha 25-25-22-21-11 (VB); Gonzaga 2 Nebraska 1 (W. Socc.); Creighton 3 Oklahoma 1 (W. Socc.); Oklahoma St. 1 Nebraska-Omaha 0 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Boston 6 Philadelphia 3
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 6 N-Y Yankees 4
Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5
Final Baltimore 8 Detroit 2
Final Houston 12 Kansas City 3
Final Oakland 6 Texas 1
Final L-A Angels 6 Tampa Bay 4
Final Seattle 11 Chi White Sox 10
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 7 Atlanta 0
Final Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 6
Final Chi Cubs 16 Pittsburgh 6
Final Colorado 10 San Diego 5
Final San Francisco 2 Miami 1
Final Cincinnati 3 Arizona 1
Final L-A Dodgers 3 N-Y Mets 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Detroit 13 L.A. Chargers 10
Final Indianapolis 19 Tennessee 17
Final Dallas 31 Washington 21
Final Seattle 28 Pittsburgh 26
Final Green Bay 21 Minnesota 16
Final Buffalo 28 N-Y Giants 14
Final Houston 13 Jacksonville 12
Final Baltimore 23 Arizona 17
Final San Francisco 41 Cincinnati 17
Final New England 43 Miami 0
Final Kansas City 28 Oakland 10
Final Chicago 16 Denver 14
Final L.A. Rams 27 New Orleans 9
Final Atlanta 24 Philadelphia 20
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Los Angeles 92 Seattle 69
Final Las Vegas 93 Chicago 92
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final D.C. United 1 Portland 0
Final Toronto FC 3 Colorado 2
Final Minnesota 3 Real Salt Lake 1
Final Seattle 4 New York 2
Final LA Galaxy 7 Sporting Kansas City 2