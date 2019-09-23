Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 23, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs won a matchup of unbeaten teams despite the absence of their best running back, their top receiver and their outstanding left tackle. In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes made up for the personnel losses by throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 33-28 victory over the Ravens. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams combined for 116 yards rushing and a TD in place of the injured Damien Williams. Kansas City scored four times in the second quarter for the second consecutive week, this time getting three touchdowns and Harrison Butker's 42-yard field goal to take a 23-6 lead. Mark Ingram was the Ravens' biggest bright spot, running for 103 yards and a trio of touchdowns while catching four passes for 32 yards. Lamar Jackson finished with 267 yards passing and 46 rushing, most of that when he was trying to rally Baltimore from a big halftime hole. The Chiefs moved to 3-0 and dropped the Ravens to 2-1.
Rookie Daniel Jones and the New York Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-31. Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining in his first NFL start. Jameis Winston threw for 380 yards and put the Bucs in position to pull out a dramatic win, but rookie Matt Gay's 34-yard field goal sailed wide right as time expired.
The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 1994 Norfolk High football team yesterday in a ceremony at Lincoln East High School in front of more than 700 attendees. The Dan McLaughlin led 1994 Panthers won the school’s only football championship with a 12-0 record. They beat North Platte, Hastings, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Columbus, Lincoln High, South Sioux City, Lincoln East, Kearney, Fremont, Columbus, and Omaha Benson in the championship game 27-19. Norfolk outscored their opponents by an average score of 38.7-13.4. The team’s induction was also joined by Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Bishop Neumann retired football coach Tim Turman, and others.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and first to sixth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’ after a 58-24 loss at third ranked in both polls Wakefield last Friday. The 2-1 Eagles return to action on Friday when they host second ranked in both polls 3-0 Howells/Dodge. Norfolk Catholic drops from sixth to ninth in the Omaha World Herald and remain unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after the 0-4 Knights lost at home to top ranked in both polls BRLD at home last Friday 40-32. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-4 Crofton.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek moves up from tenth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic drops from sixth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge improves from third to second, Wakefield jumps from fifth to third, Creighton moves up from sixth to fifth, Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to sixth, Fullerton stays at number seven, and Wisner/Pilger is once again ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing & Plainview enters the rankings at numbers nine & ten respectively, and Hartington/Newcastle falls out of the top ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus remains eighth, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth. In ‘D-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge moves up from third to second, Wakefield jumps from fourth to third, Creighton improves from fifth to fourth, Lutheran High Northeast drops from first to fifth, and Fullerton stays at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, and Plainview is once again ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Norfolk High football team is 1-3 on the year after winning their first game of the year with a 35-20 road win over Lincoln Northeast last Thursday. Brayden Splater ran for over 200 yards and four touchdowns on the evening. Norfolk, who has beaten Lincoln Northeast and dropped games to Columbus, Elkhorn, and Kearney are being outscored by their opponents on average through four games 27-18.3. The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they host 3-1 Omaha South at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Packers lost to Lincoln North Star last Friday 32-20.
The fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Scotus volleyball team is 11-2 on the year after a three set home win over David City Aquinas last Thursday. This year the Shamrocks have earned victories over Kearney Catholic, Omaha Concordia, Twin River, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, Omaha Bryan, Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk High, Omaha Central, and David City Aquinas. Columbus Scotus competed at the State Tournament last year falling to Lincoln Lutheran. Their remaining schedule includes a difficult trek with home matches against Columbus Lakeview and Hastings St. Cecilia while visiting Lincoln Christian, Grand Island Central Catholic, and Bishop Neumann. The Lady Shamrocks will also compete in the Columbus Classic on October 5th and the Centennial Conference Tournament October 10-12. Columbus Scotus returns to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 8-4 Lincoln Christian.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys tennis team competes in the Papillion La Vista Invite at 8:00 AM. In girls’ golf, Norfolk High hosts Columbus in a 4:30 dual at Norfolk Country Club, Norfolk Catholic participates in the Hartington Cedar Catholic Invitational at 9:00 AM, and the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship gets underway at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.
Local Scores: Nebraska 2 Indiana 0 (W. Socc.); Florida Atlantic 1 Creighton 0 (W. Socc.); SW Minnesota St. 3 WSC 0 (W. Socc.).
