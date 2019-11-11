Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 11, 2019

Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left before the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM. Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards, including a 68-yard TD in the third quarter and a one-yard TD with 6:26 remaining to pull the Titans within 29-27. Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his first game since missing two straight with a dislocated kneecap.
The Nebraska wrestling team had six individuals take first place in their respective weight-class pools at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York yesterday. Overall, 15 Huskers traveled for the competition and in addition to the six first-place performances, six Nebraska grapplers recorded runner-up finishes. Nebraska's winners, who all went 3-0 on the day, included Collin Purinton at 149, Peyton Robb at 157, Isaiah White and Dalton Peters at 165, Eric Schultz at 197 and heavyweight Christian Lance.
The Omaha World Herald posted their final high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Warriors winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. Norfolk Catholic will graduate five seniors from the team. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third in Class ‘C-2’. The team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21. They had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. Lutheran High Northeast earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. They will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ Five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’. Class ‘A’ State Champion Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, state champion Lincoln Lutheran is the new number one, Battle Creek remains fifth, Wayne stays at number six, and Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, state champion Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third, Summerland stays at number six, Ponca remains eighth, and Wisner/Pilger is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, champion Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from sixth to fourth, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from fifth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-2’, two-time Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to second, Wynot remains fourth, and Winside is once again tenth.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21. Becca Gebhardt banged out 25 kills with 18 digs. Chloe Spence had 26 assists and 13 digs and Halle Berner dug up 25 balls on the afternoon. Lutheran High Northeast had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. The Lady Eagles earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. Lutheran High Northeast will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Warriors winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. The Lady Knights’ Hayden Wolf had nine kills and 17 digs, Jozy Piper recorded four solo blocks, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the loss. Norfolk Catholic, who finished 13-16 in 2018, earned their first state tournament berth since 2012 and the 23 victories is the most the school has claimed since that season. The Lady Knights will graduate five seniors in Wolf, Lauren Beutler, Abby Miller, Hannah Wagner, and Hannah Wilcox.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 2-2 to start the season after outlasting Iowa Central at home last Saturday 99-98 in overtime. The Hawks on the young season have beaten the York JV and Iowa Central while falling to Otero Junior College of Colorado and Iowa Lakes. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through four games 94-92.2. The Hawks return to action on Friday when they take on 2-3 Lake Region State of North Dakota in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball squad team is playing the waiting game after qualifying for the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row. Northeast defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa eight days ago and will find out later in week who they will play in Charleston, West Virginia on November 21st. Last week, Josie Sanger was named the ICCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week. Sanger and Elley Beaver earned First Team All-Region honors and Beaver also garnered Second Team All-Conference honors. Sanger was also named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team and MVP of the Region XI-B Tournament. Brianna Bauer was named Second Team All-Region and Honorable Mention All-Conference. Sophomore Hannah Heppner earned Second Team All-Region and Second All-Conference honors. MaKayla Davidson was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad’s 2019 season came to a close after a 56-22 loss at Howells/Dodge in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Wednesday night. The Eagles close with a 6-4 mark. They trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter. Jaxson Kant threw two touchdown passes to Ben Gebhardt in the game. This year, Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through ten games 47.9-40.8. They beat Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Madison, and Lourdes Central Catholic while dropping contests to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge twice, and Neligh/Oakdale. The Eagles will graduate seven seniors from the squad.
The Battle Creek football team’s season came to an end after a 44-28 road loss at Sutton in the quarterfinals of the Class ‘C-2’ playoffs last Friday night. The Braves finish with a 9-2 record. They led 21-8 at halftime before being outscored 36-7 in the second half. Payton Fredrick had two touchdown runs and a TD pass in the loss and Kadin Renner had a touchdown run and a TD reception. This year, Battle Creek beat Twin River, Centennial, O’Neill, Stanton, Ponca, Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Crofton, and Archbishop Bergan while falling to Shelby/Rising City and Sutton. The Braves outscored their foes on average through the eleven contests 29.5-11.5. They will graduate twelve seniors from the team.
The Clarkson/Leigh football squad closed their 2019 campaign with a 7-3 mark after dropping a 56-6 second round contest of the Class ‘D-2’ playoffs last Wednesday at Falls City Sacred Heart. The Patriots trailed 24-6 at halftime. This year, they defeated Parkview Christian, Pender, Omaha Christian Academy, Cedar Bluffs, Mead, Emerson/Hubbard, and Riverside while falling to Howells/Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis, and Falls City Sacred Heart. Clarkson/Leigh outscored their opponents on average through ten contests 49.1-23.8. They will graduate only one senior in Isaak Wiese from the team and return 18 players.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team hosts Bethune-Cookman at 7:30, the women’s hoops squad entertains Peru State at 5:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team is home versus Western Illinois at 12:00.
Local Schedule: Bethune-Cookman at UNO (MBB-7:30); Peru St. at UNO (WBB-5:00); Western Illinois at UNO (VB-12:00).
Tuesday Night: The Humphrey St. Francis football team visits Plainview in the quarterfinals of the Class ‘D-2’ Playoffs at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, Howells/Dodge is on the road in Osceola to play Osceola/High Plains in a quarterfinal Class ‘D-1’ contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Nebraska 90 Missouri 85 (OT) (WBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final OT Denver 100 Minnesota 98
Final Indiana 109 Orlando 102
Final Philadelphia 114 Charlotte 106
Final Milwaukee 121 Oklahoma City 119
Final Cleveland 108 New York 87
Final Phoenix 138 Brooklyn 112
Final OT Portland 124 Atlanta 113
Final Toronto 113 L.A. Lakers 104
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final SO Florida 6 N-Y Rangers 5
Final OT Winnipeg 3 Dallas 2
Final New Jersey 2 Vancouver 1
Final Detroit 3 Vegas 2
Final SO Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
Final Chicago 5 Toronto 4
Final Edmonton 6 Anaheim 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 49 Cincinnati 13
Final Cleveland 19 Buffalo 16
Final Atlanta 26 New Orleans 9
Final N-Y Jets 34 N-Y Giants 27
Final Tennessee 35 Kansas City 32
Final Tampa Bay 30 Arizona 27
Final Chicago 20 Detroit 13
Final Miami 16 Indianapolis 12
Final Pittsburgh 17 L.A. Rams 12
Final Green Bay 24 Carolina 16
Final Minnesota 28 Dallas 24
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida St. 63 (6)Florida 51
(5)Louisville 78 Youngstown St. 55
(18)Ohio St. 76 Mass.-Lowell 56
(11)Virginia 65 James Madison 34
(1)Michigan St. 100 Binghamton 47
(21)Arizona 90 Illinois 69