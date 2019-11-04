Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens have ended the New England Patriots' bid for a perfect regular season, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's only unbeaten team. Lamar Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and was 17 of 23 passing for 163 yards and a score as the Ravens shredded the Patriots, 37-20. Baltimore built a 17-0 lead, but the Pats drew within 23-20 before Jackson threw a five-yard TD pass to Nick Boyle just six seconds into the fourth quarter and scored on a one-yard keeper to ice the victory. The NFL's leading rushing attack amassed 210 yards on the ground, led by 115 yards from Mark Ingram. Tom Brady was 30-46 for 285 yards one touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception that set up Jackson's game-clinching TD run. Baltimore is 6-2 after dropping the Patriots to 8-1.
The ninth ranked Creighton volleyball team needed just 59 minutes to complete its tenth straight 3-0 victory over Seton Hall, defeating the Pirates 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 yesterday. The Bluejays improved to 19-3 on the year and 12-0 in BIG EAST play with its 14th straight win. They have now won 31 consecutive regular-season matches against BIG EAST competition. Seton Hall dropped to 7-19 overall and is 2-10 in BIG EAST action. Freshman Keeley Davis led all players with 14 kills and hit a career-high .560 to pace CU to victory. Creighton hit .467 in the match, the fifth-best performance in program history. Madelyn Cole had a double-double with 36 assists and 13 digs. The Bluejays had 48 kills, seven aces, 51 digs and eight blocks on the afternoon.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad is heading back to the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row. Northeast defeated North Iowa Area Community College in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa in five sets yesterday. Score of the match had the Hawks winning 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13. Brianna Bauer led three players in double figures with 24 kills. Josie Sanger led five players in double figures with 43 digs and MaKayla Davidson had 57 assists. The Hawks are now 21-16 on the season and will learn their foe later this week for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia. Northeast had swept Hawkeye of Iowa on Saturday in their semifinal match 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. Brianna Bauer had twelve kills and 20 digs. Davidson dished out 27 assists.
The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams are heading to the state tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Southern Valley in four sets to claim the C-1-7 District Final on Saturday at Grand Island Northwest High School. Scores of the match had NC winning 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15. Hayden Wolf recorded 22 kills and 26 digs. Channatee Robles had 15 kills and 23 digs. Abby Miller added ten blocks and Carly Marshall dished out 44 assists. Norfolk Catholic improves to 23-6 on the season and will meet 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School at 5:30. The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Knights on September 12th 3-1. Lutheran High Northeast knocked off Centura 3-1 in the C-2-4 District Final at Boone Central High School in Albion on Saturday. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14. Becca Gebhardt pounded out 22 kills with five aces and 23 digs. Maddie Becker had 24 assists and 16 digs. Chloe Spence added 23 assists and 17 digs. Lutheran High Northeast improves to 29-6 on the season. They’ve won 13 matches in a row, and will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School at 3:30. In other matches on Thursday, Battle Creek takes on St. Paul in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ Tournament at Lincoln North Star at 1:30 and Wayne plays Broken Bow at 3:30. In other matches in Class ‘C-2’, Wisner/Pilger goes head to head with Superior at Lincoln Southwest at 5:30 and Summerland takes on Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-1’, in matches at Lincoln Southeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Garden County at 3:30 and Wynot plays Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:30.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school football rankings. Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Columbus Scotus stays at number five, and Wayne jumps from tenth to fifth. In Class ‘C-2’, St. Paul stays at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again second, BRLD remains fourth, Battle Creek stays at number five, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Fullerton moves up from ninth to eighth, and Wisner/Pilger drops out of the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, and Plainview moves up from seventh to sixth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 6-3 on the season after outlasting Lourdes Central Catholic at home in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Thursday 56-52. Jaxson Kant ran for 183 yards off 49 carries with four touchdown runs and was 15-19 passing for 221 yards a four TD passes to Ben Gebhardt. Gebhardt caught nine balls on the evening for 183 yards. This season, the Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Madison, and Lourdes Central Catholic while falling to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, and Neligh/Oakdale. They outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 50.8-39.1. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Wednesday’s second round playoff game at 6:00 at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ 9-0 Howells/Dodge in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Jaguars beat the Eagles in a regular season game on September 27th 50-27.
The Norfolk High volleyball team finished with a 16-20 record after falling to Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal in five sets in Lincoln last Tuesday night. It was the fourth time that the Lady Knights had beaten the Lady Panthers this season. Norfolk was 11-6 on the year after a victory over Fremont on October 1st but finished 5-14 the remainder of the campaign. This season, the Lady Panthers beat Yankton, Lincoln High three times, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont twice. Norfolk will lose four seniors in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Jordyn Schommer, and Leah Petty to graduation.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 1-0 to start the season after defeating Northeastern Junior College of Colorado last Saturday at home 75-64. Former Norfolk High standout Kyla Moore led four players in double figures with 20 points. The Hawks finished last year with a 16-11 record. They return five sophomores from last year’s team in Kyla Moore, Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Caitlin Orton, Macey Kulhanek, and Jacalyn Schwanebeck. Northeast also added eight freshmen including Clarkson/Leigh’s Hannah Kasik, Spalding’s Kelly Kleffner, Elkhorn Valley’s Hannah Ollendick, and Lorna Maxon of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. Northeast’s home schedule before winter break includes games with Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota. The Hawks return to action on Tuesday night when they visit 1-0 Cloud County of Kansas before hosting Iowa Lakes on Friday and 1-0 Iowa Central on Saturday.
The Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic football team finished with a 5-5 record after falling to second ranked Oakland/Craig 28-26 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-2’ playoffs last Friday. Jacob Keiser ran for 73 yards off 17 carries and two touchdowns while also returning a kickoff for a score in the fourth quarter. The Trojans’ wins occurred at the expense of David City High, Ponca, Norfolk Catholic, Crofton, and Stanton while dropping games to playoff teams in BRLD, Oakland/Craig twice, David City Aquinas, and Battle Creek. Hartington Cedar Catholic outscored their opponents on average through the ten contests 24.8-19.7. They will graduate seven seniors from the team in Keiser, Nathan Potts, Eric Hoesing, Rex Becker, Ted Bengston, Ben Loecker, and Peyton Haahr.
The Elkhorn Valley football squad closed their 2019 campaign with a 4-5 mark after dropping a 73-12 contest at Osceola/High Plains in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Thursday. Braedyn Ollendick had a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Brandon Evans caught a 25 yard TD pass from Ollendick in the third. The Falcons defeated Elgin Public/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, Madison, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Osceola/High Plains twice, Lutheran High Northeast, Howells/Dodge, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. They will graduate only Evans from the team and return 22 players.
Local Schedule: Otero JC (CO) at NECC (MBB-7:00).
Local Scores: Creighton 25-25-25 Seton Hall 12-12-9 (VB); Texas-Permian Basin 82 WSC 62 (MBB); Minnesota St. 4 WSC 0 (W. Socc.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 108 Chicago 95
Final Miami 129 Houston 100
Final Sacramento 113 New York 92
Final L.A. Lakers 103 San Antonio 96
Final Dallas 131 Cleveland 111
Final L.A. Clippers 105 Utah 94
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 4 Calgary 2
Final OT Chicago 3 Anaheim 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Houston 26 Jacksonville 3
Final Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14
Final Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23
Final Buffalo 24 Washington 9
Final Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24
Final Miami 26 N-Y Jets 18
Final Carolina 30 Tennessee 20
Final OT Seattle 40 Tampa Bay 34
Final Oakland 31 Detroit 24
Final Denver 24 Cleveland 19
Final L.A. Chargers 26 Green Bay 11
Final Baltimore 37 New England 20