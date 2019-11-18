Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 18, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are a league-best 11-2 after LeBron James scored twelve of his 33 points while the Lakers built a 34-9 lead in a 122-101 trouncing of the Atlanta Hawks.  Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points in the Lakers’ eleventh win in twelve games since a season-opening loss to the LA Clippers.  Trae Young scored 31 for Atlanta, which lost four of five on a swing through the West.  Kobe Bryant watched from courtside as his former team used suffocating defense to fuel an outburst that gave it a 34-9 lead.

 

Keeley Davis had 16 kills as the 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team swept home-team Butler yesterday to improve to 22-4 on the season.  Scores of the match were 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.  Creighton hit .168 in the match, finishing with 45 kills, 58 digs, three aces and three blocks. In addition to 16 kills from Davis, both Madelyn Cole (34 assists, 11 digs) and Jaela Zimmerman (11 kills, 10 digs) finished with double-doubles.  Senior libero Brittany Witt led all players with 19 digs in the contest.  The Bluejays are now 22-4 overall and 15-1 in the BIG EAST while Butler drops to 12-16 overall and 9-7 in the conference.

Redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149) each won individual championships competing unattached in their respective weight classes to highlight 19 Husker wrestlers who competed at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open yesterday.  Fellow redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (157) also found success in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, recording runner-up finishes.  Altogether, six NU grapplers achieved top-three finishes in their respective brackets.  Former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking (149) dropped his first match but proceeded to battle back through the consolation bracket, winning four consecutive bouts to earn a third-place finish.

The Oakland/Craig football team is heading back to the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game for the first time since 2015.  The Knights routed St. Paul 54-13 last Friday night in a semifinal game in Oakland.  Jaron Meyer and Coulter Thiele both ran for 103 yards with Meyer scoring twice and Thiele once in the win.  Caden Nelson galloped for three scores and the Knights ran for 382 yards as a team.  Oakland/Craig led 38-13 at halftime.  This year, the 12-0 Knights have beaten Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Ponca, Syracuse, Tekemah/Herman, Louisville, Archbishop Bergan, Yutan, BRLD, Doniphan/Trumbull, and St. Paul by an average score of 49.1-10.9.  The Knights will face 11-1 Sutton in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game on Tuesday, November 26th at 2:45 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The Plainview football team closed their 2019 campaign with a 9-2 mark after dropping a 64-20 home quarterfinal contest of the Class ‘D-2’ playoffs last Tuesday at Humphrey St. Francis.  The Patriots trailed 56-6 at halftime.  Jacob Hoffman had a touchdown reception and TD run in the loss.  This year, the Pirates defeated Wynot, Randolph twice, Emerson/Hubbard, Elgin Public/Pope John, Osmond, Riverside, Winside, and Johnson/Brock with both losses occurring to Humphrey St. Francis.  Plainview outscored their opponents on average through eleven contests 49.6-22.7.  They will graduate only four seniors from the team in Nate Christensen, Collin Gale, John Schlote, and Jacob Hoffman and return 14 players.  Plainview’s nine wins this season with new coach Kyle Schmidt was the most for the team since 2008.  They went 3-6 in 2018. 

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad is getting ready for Thursday’s opening round match with 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia.  It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event.  Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa.  They’ve won three matches in a row while the Raiders of Grand Rapids has claimed eleven in a row.

The Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball squad closed their 2019 campaign with a fourth place finish in Class ‘D-1’ after a 1-2 performance at the State Tournament.  They swept Chambers/Wheeler Central in the opening round 3-0 and then lost to eventual champion Diller-Odell 3-0 in the semifinals and Pleasanton 3-2 in the consolation match.  The Lady Trojans final mark is 19-14.  This year they beat Randolph, Homer, Twin River, Crofton, Pierce twice, BRLD, Wakefield-Allen, Lutheran High Northeast, Arlington, Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Niobrara/Verdigre, Hartington/Newcastle, Johnson/Brock, and Chambers/Wheeler Central.  Hartington Cedar Catholic will graduate five seniors in Aiden Wortmann, Kenlee Goeden, Abby Hochstein, Tori Arens, and Ann Steffen. 

The Humphrey St. Francis volleyball team concluded their 2019 season with a state runner-up in Class ‘D-2’ after going 2-1 at the State Tournament.  They swept Garden County in the opening round 3-0 and Lawrence/Nelson 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to Bruning/Davenport/Shickley in the State Championship match 3-2.  The Lady Flyers final record is 24-5.  This year they defeated Osceola, Spalding Academy, St. Edward twice, Fullerton, Riverside twice, Bloomfield, Wayne, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Heartland Lutheran twice, Nebraska Christian twice, Elgin Public/Pope John, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Palmer, Central Valley twice, Madison, Schuyler, Stuart, Garden County, and Lawrence/Nelson.  Humphrey St. Francis will graduate five seniors in Erin Pfeifer, Makenna Krings, Chasity Zimmerer, Lauren Pfeifer, and Caitlin Jarosz. 

Checking out the local schedule for today, eight-man semifinal playoff football games are held across the state.  In Class ‘D-2’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis hosts Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:30.  Pregame coverage at 4:10.  Elsewhere, Pleasanton visits Overton at 6:00.  In Class ‘D-1’, Osceola/High Plains entertains Cross County at Clarks at 7:00 and Burwell is home versus Dundy County/Stratton at 5:00.  In another event, the Creighton women’s basketball team hosts North Dakota State at 6:00.

Local Scores: (14) Creighton 25-25-25 Butler 21-22-17 (VB); Nebraska-Omaha 25-16-25-25 South Dakota 20-25-23-18 (VB); Nebraska 63 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 49 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 70 Morgan St. 64 (WBB).

CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!

 

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Philadelphia    114    Cleveland          95

      Final    Sacramento        100    Boston                99

      Final    Denver                131    Memphis              114

      Final    Orlando              125    Washington        121

      Final    New  Orleans      108    Golden  State    100

      Final    L.A.  Lakers      122    Atlanta              101

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Chicago      4    Buffalo      1

      Final    Vegas          6    Calgary      0

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Dallas                  35    Detroit              27

      Final    Indianapolis      33    Jacksonville    13

      Final    Minnesota            27    Denver                23

      Final    Baltimore            41    Houston                7

      Final    N-Y  Jets              34    Washington        17

      Final    Atlanta                29    Carolina              3

      Final    Buffalo                37    Miami                  20

      Final    New  Orleans        34    Tampa  Bay          17

      Final    San  Francisco    36    Arizona              26

      Final    New  England        17    Philadelphia    10

      Final    Oakland                17    Cincinnati        10

      Final    L.A.  Rams            17    Chicago                7

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        (19)Arizona                          83    New  Mexico  St.      53

        UConn                                      62    (15)Florida            59

        (12)Seton  Hall                    83    Saint  Louis            66

        (4)Louisville                      87    NC  Central              58

        (14)Oregon                            67    Texas-Arlington    47

        (18)Saint  Mary's  (Cal)    79    Cal  Poly                  48

