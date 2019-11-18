Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 18, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are a league-best 11-2 after LeBron James scored twelve of his 33 points while the Lakers built a 34-9 lead in a 122-101 trouncing of the Atlanta Hawks. Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points in the Lakers’ eleventh win in twelve games since a season-opening loss to the LA Clippers. Trae Young scored 31 for Atlanta, which lost four of five on a swing through the West. Kobe Bryant watched from courtside as his former team used suffocating defense to fuel an outburst that gave it a 34-9 lead.
Keeley Davis had 16 kills as the 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team swept home-team Butler yesterday to improve to 22-4 on the season. Scores of the match were 25-21, 25-22, 25-17. Creighton hit .168 in the match, finishing with 45 kills, 58 digs, three aces and three blocks. In addition to 16 kills from Davis, both Madelyn Cole (34 assists, 11 digs) and Jaela Zimmerman (11 kills, 10 digs) finished with double-doubles. Senior libero Brittany Witt led all players with 19 digs in the contest. The Bluejays are now 22-4 overall and 15-1 in the BIG EAST while Butler drops to 12-16 overall and 9-7 in the conference.
Redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149) each won individual championships competing unattached in their respective weight classes to highlight 19 Husker wrestlers who competed at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open yesterday. Fellow redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (157) also found success in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, recording runner-up finishes. Altogether, six NU grapplers achieved top-three finishes in their respective brackets. Former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking (149) dropped his first match but proceeded to battle back through the consolation bracket, winning four consecutive bouts to earn a third-place finish.
The Oakland/Craig football team is heading back to the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game for the first time since 2015. The Knights routed St. Paul 54-13 last Friday night in a semifinal game in Oakland. Jaron Meyer and Coulter Thiele both ran for 103 yards with Meyer scoring twice and Thiele once in the win. Caden Nelson galloped for three scores and the Knights ran for 382 yards as a team. Oakland/Craig led 38-13 at halftime. This year, the 12-0 Knights have beaten Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Ponca, Syracuse, Tekemah/Herman, Louisville, Archbishop Bergan, Yutan, BRLD, Doniphan/Trumbull, and St. Paul by an average score of 49.1-10.9. The Knights will face 11-1 Sutton in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game on Tuesday, November 26th at 2:45 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The Plainview football team closed their 2019 campaign with a 9-2 mark after dropping a 64-20 home quarterfinal contest of the Class ‘D-2’ playoffs last Tuesday at Humphrey St. Francis. The Patriots trailed 56-6 at halftime. Jacob Hoffman had a touchdown reception and TD run in the loss. This year, the Pirates defeated Wynot, Randolph twice, Emerson/Hubbard, Elgin Public/Pope John, Osmond, Riverside, Winside, and Johnson/Brock with both losses occurring to Humphrey St. Francis. Plainview outscored their opponents on average through eleven contests 49.6-22.7. They will graduate only four seniors from the team in Nate Christensen, Collin Gale, John Schlote, and Jacob Hoffman and return 14 players. Plainview’s nine wins this season with new coach Kyle Schmidt was the most for the team since 2008. They went 3-6 in 2018.
The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad is getting ready for Thursday’s opening round match with 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia. It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event. Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa. They’ve won three matches in a row while the Raiders of Grand Rapids has claimed eleven in a row.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball squad closed their 2019 campaign with a fourth place finish in Class ‘D-1’ after a 1-2 performance at the State Tournament. They swept Chambers/Wheeler Central in the opening round 3-0 and then lost to eventual champion Diller-Odell 3-0 in the semifinals and Pleasanton 3-2 in the consolation match. The Lady Trojans final mark is 19-14. This year they beat Randolph, Homer, Twin River, Crofton, Pierce twice, BRLD, Wakefield-Allen, Lutheran High Northeast, Arlington, Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Niobrara/Verdigre, Hartington/Newcastle, Johnson/Brock, and Chambers/Wheeler Central. Hartington Cedar Catholic will graduate five seniors in Aiden Wortmann, Kenlee Goeden, Abby Hochstein, Tori Arens, and Ann Steffen.
The Humphrey St. Francis volleyball team concluded their 2019 season with a state runner-up in Class ‘D-2’ after going 2-1 at the State Tournament. They swept Garden County in the opening round 3-0 and Lawrence/Nelson 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to Bruning/Davenport/Shickley in the State Championship match 3-2. The Lady Flyers final record is 24-5. This year they defeated Osceola, Spalding Academy, St. Edward twice, Fullerton, Riverside twice, Bloomfield, Wayne, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Heartland Lutheran twice, Nebraska Christian twice, Elgin Public/Pope John, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Palmer, Central Valley twice, Madison, Schuyler, Stuart, Garden County, and Lawrence/Nelson. Humphrey St. Francis will graduate five seniors in Erin Pfeifer, Makenna Krings, Chasity Zimmerer, Lauren Pfeifer, and Caitlin Jarosz.
Checking out the local schedule for today, eight-man semifinal playoff football games are held across the state. In Class ‘D-2’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis hosts Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:30. Pregame coverage at 4:10. Elsewhere, Pleasanton visits Overton at 6:00. In Class ‘D-1’, Osceola/High Plains entertains Cross County at Clarks at 7:00 and Burwell is home versus Dundy County/Stratton at 5:00. In another event, the Creighton women’s basketball team hosts North Dakota State at 6:00.
Local Scores: (14) Creighton 25-25-25 Butler 21-22-17 (VB); Nebraska-Omaha 25-16-25-25 South Dakota 20-25-23-18 (VB); Nebraska 63 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 49 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 70 Morgan St. 64 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 95
Final Sacramento 100 Boston 99
Final Denver 131 Memphis 114
Final Orlando 125 Washington 121
Final New Orleans 108 Golden State 100
Final L.A. Lakers 122 Atlanta 101
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Chicago 4 Buffalo 1
Final Vegas 6 Calgary 0
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Dallas 35 Detroit 27
Final Indianapolis 33 Jacksonville 13
Final Minnesota 27 Denver 23
Final Baltimore 41 Houston 7
Final N-Y Jets 34 Washington 17
Final Atlanta 29 Carolina 3
Final Buffalo 37 Miami 20
Final New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 17
Final San Francisco 36 Arizona 26
Final New England 17 Philadelphia 10
Final Oakland 17 Cincinnati 10
Final L.A. Rams 17 Chicago 7
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(19)Arizona 83 New Mexico St. 53
UConn 62 (15)Florida 59
(12)Seton Hall 83 Saint Louis 66
(4)Louisville 87 NC Central 58
(14)Oregon 67 Texas-Arlington 47
(18)Saint Mary's (Cal) 79 Cal Poly 48