Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 25, 2019

Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and had four rebounds and two steals to lead four players in double figures as Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 yesterday. Ty-Shon Alexander netted 18 points with six boards and four steals. Mitch Ballock recorded a double-double with 15 points, eleven rebounds, and four assists. The Ospreys built a 36-31 lead at intermission before the Bluejays started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander's three-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left. Creighton improves to 4-1 while North Florida falls to 4-3.
The sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball team fell to fifth ranked Wisconsin, 3-0, in its final Big Ten road match this season yesterday in Madison. Scores of the match had the Badgers winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. Lexi Sun had 16 kills on .316 hitting to lead the Huskers, who dropped to 23-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten with two matches to go. Wisconsin won their third match in a row against NU and fifth in the last seven meetings. The Badgers, who are now 21-5 overall and 17-1 in the conference, hit .333 and had a 4-0 edge in aces, 8-4 advantage in blocks and 48-44 edge in digs. It was the first time this year that Nebraska was out-dug by its opponent. They hit .241 with Nicklin Hames providing 32 assists and seven digs.
The twelfth ranked Creighton volleyball team ended the regular season with a four-set home win against DePaul. Scores of the match had the Bluejays winning 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21. With the win Creighton became the first team in BIG EAST history to win six straight outright volleyball titles. They are now 24-4 overall and 17-1 in the BIG EAST. Jaela Zimmerman paced the Creighton offense for a second straight match with 17 kills, while Keeley Davis added 13 kills and eleven digs for her first career double-double. The Bluejays tallied 14 aces as seniors Madelyn Cole and Brittany Witt each had four service winners. Cole also had 43 assists, while Witt ended the afternoon with 27 digs to become the second player to surpass the 2,000 dig milestone in her career. CU also had 14 blocks, led by Naomi Hickman with ten. Creighton will continue its season in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Championship. The top-seeded Bluejays will face fourth-seeded St. John's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday at 5:30.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 4-5 to start the season after splitting two games on Ft. Dodge, Iowa last weekend. They outscored Iowa Central Community College 91-88 last Friday and then lost to NJCAA third ranked in Division II North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday 105-85. The Hawks’ Emmette Page combined for 61 points, eleven assists, seven rebounds, and eight steals over the weekend. On the young season, Northeast has beaten the York JV Iowa Central twice, and Lake Region State of North Dakota while falling to Otero Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, North Dakota State College of Science, Southeast of Nebraska, and North Iowa Area. The Hawks are being outscored by their opponents on average through nine games 91.1-88.7. Northeast returns to action this evening at 7:00 when they host the Morningside JV of Iowa.
The 12-0 Humphrey St. Francis football team takes on the 10-2 Pleasanton Bulldogs in the Class ‘D-2’ State Championship Game this afternoon at 2:45. The Flyers are the top seed in the east and ranked first in both polls while the Bulldogs are the seven seed in the west and ranked unranked. This year, Humphrey St. Francis has beaten Wynot, Clarkson/Leigh, Giltner, Osmond, Winside, Elgin Public/Pope John twice, Riverside, Plainview twice, Lawrence/Nelson, and Falls City Sacred Heart by an average score of 59.2-9. Pleasanton is outscoring their foes on average through twelve contests 38.5-24.2. This afternoon’s Class ‘D-2’ State Championship game can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com with pregame coverage starting at 2:15.
The Wynot volleyball squad closed their 2019 campaign with a fourth place finish in Class ‘D-2’ after a 1-2 performance at the State Tournament. They clipped Falls City Sacred Heart in the opening round 3-2 and then lost to eventual champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley in the semifinals 3-2 and Lawrence/Nelson 3-0 in the consolation match. The Lady Blue Devils final mark is 25-5. This year they beat Osmond, Boyd County, Crofton, Hartington/Newcastle twice, Winside twice, Viborg/Hurley, South Dakota, Bloomfield, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge twice, Wakefield/Allen twice, Ponca twice, Emerson/Hubbard three times, Homer, Randolph, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Wausa, Mullen, and Falls City Sacred Heart. Wynot will graduate five seniors in Kaitlyn Heimes, Noelle Wieseler, Shaelee Planer, Katelyn Heine, Michaela Lange, Whitney Hochstein, and Emma Greninger.
The Norfolk High wrestling team gets their season underway on Friday, December 6th when they compete in the Fremont Invitational. The Panthers have 55 wrestlers out this season and return state qualifiers in Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Josh Licking, Kaleb Van Driel, Brayden Splater, & Laikon Ames. Norfolk will participate in tournaments at Fremont, the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st. They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school football championship games are held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis meets Pleasanton in the Class ‘D-2’ Championship at 2:45. Pregame coverage at 2:15. In other games, Burwell tangles with Osceola/High Plains at 10:15 in the Class ‘D-1’ title game and Scottsbluff faces Omaha Skutt in the Class ‘B’ State Championship Game at 7:15. In basketball, the Northeast Hawks women and men host the Morningside JV starting with the women’s contest at 5:00, the Nebraska men plays Washington State in the Cayman Islands at 6:30, and the Nebraska-Omaha men entertains Southern at 7:00.
Local Scores: Denver 25-25-22-25 Nebraska-Omaha 21-13-25-18 (Summit League VB Championship); Creighton 79 Nebraska 74 (WBB); (3) Nebraska 23 (17) Northern Iowa 19 (WR Dual).
Tuesday Morning: Pierce faces Wahoo in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Football Game at 10:15. Pregame coverage at 9:30 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Dallas 137 Houston 123
Final Brooklyn 103 New York 101
Final Sacramento 113 Washington 106
Final Denver 116 Phoenix 104
Final L.A. Clippers 134 New Orleans 109
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 5 Florida 2
Final Carolina 2 Detroit 0
Final SO Edmonton 4 Arizona 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 35 Atlanta 22
Final Cleveland 41 Miami 24
Final Chicago 19 N-Y Giants 14
Final Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9
Final New Orleans 34 Carolina 31
Final N-Y Jets 34 Oakland 3
Final Buffalo 20 Denver 3
Final Washington 19 Detroit 16
Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 10
Final Tennessee 42 Jacksonville 20
Final New England 13 Dallas 9
Final San Francisco 37 Green Bay 8
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2)Louisville 82 Akron 76
(7)Virginia 48 Arizona St. 45
(9)Kentucky 81 Lamar 56
(12)Texas Tech 96 LIU 66
(14)Arizona 104 Long Beach St. 67
(15)Utah St. 68 North Texas 59
(24)Baylor 87 (17)Villanova 78
Florida 70 (18)Xavier 65
(23)Colorado 56 Wyoming 41
(25)Washington 88 San Diego 69