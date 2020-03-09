Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have padded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference by ending the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. Anthony Davis pumped in 30 points and LeBron James added 28 in leading the Lakers to a 112-103 win over their co-tenants. Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers win their fourth in a row and eleventh in twelve games. Paul George scored 31 points for the Clippers, who won their first two meetings with the Lakers before falling 6 ½ games behind their city rivals.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures and Alihan Demir added 19 points and ten rebounds as Minnesota set a season-high in scoring with a 107-75 victory over Nebraska. Marcus Carr had 18 points and eleven assists, while the Gophers, who made a school-record 18 three-pointers. Haanif Cheatham led the four players in double figures for the Huskers with 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Minnesota improves to 14-16 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-24 overall and 2-18 in the conference. They’ve dropped 16 games in a row.
Max Abmas scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Oral Roberts romped past cold-shooting Nebraska-Omaha 79-52 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament. Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double with 13 points and eleven rebounds. UNO finished at 27% shooting from the field at 16 of 59. KJ Robinson had 15 points and JT Gibson scored 14 to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks. Matt Pile tied a Summit League Tournament record with a career-high 21 rebounds. Oral Roberts is now 17-13 overall while the Mavericks ends the season at 16-16.
Creighton men's basketball guards Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski have been honored by the BIG EAST in a vote of league basketball coaches. Alexander was a First Team All-BIG EAST selection, and Zegarowski brought home Second Team All-BIG EAST accolades. Ranked eleventh nationally, Creighton earned a share of its first BIG EAST title on Saturday with a victory over eighth ranked Seton Hall. The Bluejays will be the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 11:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's First Round match-up between Georgetown and St. John's.
The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished in second place with 132 points at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, the program's best-ever finish as a member of the Big Ten conference and its best conference championships finish since tying for first at the 2009 Big XII Championships. NU finished behind Iowa, which scored 157.5 points. The Huskers were led by Eric Schultz (197), who placed second at 197 pounds. Schultz's second-place finish capped off a day which saw eight Huskers compete in the consolation semifinals. When all was said and done, the entire Nebraska lineup clinched automatic bids to the 2020 NCAA Championships, the first time the program has accomplished that feat since 2016. The Huskers now have two weeks to prepare before heading to Minneapolis, for the 2020 NCAA Championships, which will take place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Omaha World Herald posted their final high school girls basketball rankings. Class ‘A’ State Champion Lincoln Pius X is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. Class ‘B’ State Champion Crete remains first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, Champion North Bend Central is the new number one and West Point-Beemer slips from fifth to sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Champion Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Crofton stays at number two, Ponca jumps from ninth to third, Oakland/Craig slips from first to fourth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from sixth to seventh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from seventh to eighth, and BRLD remains ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number three, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from tenth to fourth, Pender remains fifth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Wynot is the new number one after moving up from fourth and Humphrey St. Francis
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded on February 25th with a 9-13 mark after a 58-42 loss to Pierce in a C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk High. This season the Knights beat Omaha Gross, Boone Central, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Norfolk Catholic was outscored by their opponents on average through 22 contests 64.9-61.8. They will lose Alex Lammers, Nate Brungardt, and Cameron Bettenhausen to graduation.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team saw their season come to a close on February 25th after a 54-41 loss at Lincoln Northeast in an A-1 District Semifinal. The Lady Panthers final record is 14-11. This season they beat Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast twice, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Omaha Benson, Grand Island, and Omaha Northwest. Norfolk, despite the above .500 record, outscored their opponents on average through 25 games 46.9-45.7. They will graduate Taylor Privett, Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, and Jordyn Schommer.
Local Schedule: NECC at Bethany College Spring Inv. At Turkey Creek, GC (MG-9:00 AM); WSC vs. Northwood (MI) at Auburndale, FL (Bsbl-3:45).
Local Scores: Nebraska 12 Columbia 5 (Bsbl); Portland 4 Creighton 3 (Bsbl); Tiffin (OH) 5 WSC 1; WSC 2 Grand Valley St 1 (11 Inn.) (Bsbl); New Mexico St. 4 Nebraska 1 (SB); Longwood 3 Creighton 2 (SB); Northern Colorado 9 UNO 1 (SB); California (PA) 4 WSC 3; Dominican (NY) 6 WSC 4 (SB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Brooklyn 110 Chicago 107
Final New Orleans 120 Minnesota 107
Final L.A. Lakers 112 L.A. Clippers 103
Final Phoenix 140 Milwaukee 131
Final Oklahoma City 105 Boston 104
Final Orlando 126 Houston 106
Final Indiana 112 Dallas 109
Final Miami 100 Washington 89
Final New York 96 Detroit 84
Final OT Cleveland 132 San Antonio 129
Final Toronto 118 Sacramento 113
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Carolina 6 Pittsburgh 2
Final SO Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 4
Final Vegas 5 Calgary 3
Final St. Louis 2 Chicago 0
Final OT Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4
Final Columbus 2 Vancouver 1
Final Colorado 4 San Jose 3