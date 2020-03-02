Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 2, 2020

LeBron James notched a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers held off Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, 122-114. Kyle Kuzma helped make up for the absence of injured forward Anthony Davis by scoring 20 points, including a three-pointer that put the Lakers up 113-109 with 3:40 to go. Williamson poured in a season-high 35 points but committed six turnovers that helped the Lakers improve to 46-13.
Greg Williams Jr. made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as St. John's slowed down tenth-ranked Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout in Queens, New York. Rasheem Dunn had a double-double of 19 points and ten assists along with six rebounds for the Red Storm, who stopped a three-game skid. One of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, St. John's went a season-best 14-22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and eight boards for the Bluejays, who had won five straight and nine of ten. Jefferson led three players in double figures for CU. They drop to 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the BIG EAST while the Red Storm improve to 15-14 overall and 4-12 in the conference.
Miller Kopp scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures and Northwestern scored seven straight points to open overtime then held off home-team Nebraska for an 81-76 win that snapped a twelve-game losing streak. Haanif Cheatam led four players in double figures for the Huskers with 20 points and three steals. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo had a double-double of eleven points and 19 rebounds. The Wildcats led 37-34 at halftime and the game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation. Northwestern improves to 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten while Nebraska falls to 7-22 overall and 2-16 in the conference. They’ve lost 14 straight.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Tuesday with a 13-10 record after a 53-45 loss to Wisner/Pilger in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Wayne. This season the Eagles defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Creighton. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through 23 contests 56.4-52.6. They will graduate Kaden Carr, Brady Jackson, Ben Gebhardt, Tanner Koss, and Jaxson Kant.
The Pierce boys basketball team’s season came to a close last Thursday with a 14-10 record after a 40-34 loss to Battle Creek in the C-1-7 Sub-District final at Norfolk High School. This season the Bluejays beat Boone Central/Newman Grove, Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill, Columbus Scotus, South Sioux City, David City Aquinas, Columbus Lakeview, Norfolk Catholic twice, West Point-Beemer, Crofton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, and Battle Creek. Pierce outscored their opponents on average through 24 contests 46.7-41.7. They will graduate Gavin Larson, Carson Oestreich, Carter Rohrich, Dalton Freeman, and Wilson Neitzske.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Friday with a 17-8 mark after a 55-47 overtime loss to North Bend Central in the C-1-3 District Final at Wisner/Pilger. This season the Lady Knights beat Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne twice, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Stanton, and Pierce. Norfolk Catholic outscored their opponents on average through 25 contests 47.9-41. They will graduate Hanna Neesen, Anna Kassmeier, Hayden Wolf, and Abby Miller.
The Plainview wrestling team is still basking in the sun after totaling 146 points and winning the Class ‘D’ title at the State Championships in Omaha nine days ago. Scout Ashburn (113) (4-0); Nate Christensen (138) (4-0); & Alizae Mejia (170) (4-0) were state champions. Eli Lanham (106) (3-1) finished as runner-up and Ashton Dane (106) (4-1) placed third. Will Gunning (152) (4-2) & Collin Gale (220) (3-2) got fourth. This year, Plainview went 7-1 in duals and won every tournament with the exception of the Pierce Invite. They also claimed the Class ‘D’ State Dual Championships with victories over Winside, Mullen, & Burwell.
The bracket for the Girls State Basketball Tournament has been released. The tournament starts on Thursday. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, West Point-Beemer plays North Bend at the Devaney Center in Lincoln at 3:45. In Class ‘C-2’, in games at Lincoln North Star, Oakland/Craig meets Clarkson/Leigh at 2:00, Ponca faces Grand Island Central Catholic at 3:45, and Crofton takes on BRLD at 7:00. In Class ‘D-1’, in games at Lincoln Southwest, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Weeping Water at 9:00 AM, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Dundy County/Stratton at 2:00, and Pender plays Pleasanton at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot takes on Lawrence/Nelson at Lincoln North Star at 10:45 and Humphrey St. Francis plays Sterling at Lincoln Southwest at 7:00.
Checking out the local schedule for today, boys basketball district finals for the right to the state tournament are held across the state. In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays Elmwood/Murdock at Midland University in Fremont at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45. Elsewhere, in Class ‘C-2’, BRLD takes on Twin River at Norfolk Catholic High School at 7:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Randolph battles Deshler at Shelby/Rising City High School at 6:00.
Tuesday Night: The Osmond boys basketball team faces McCool Junction at Central Community College in the D-1-4 District Final for the right to the State Tournament at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Creighton 95 Georgetown 78 (WBB); Nebraska 18 Arizona St. 10 (Bsbl); UNLV 12 Creighton 3 (Bsbl); UNO 8 Chicago St. 0 (Bsbl); Nebraska 10 Missouri 2; Nebraska 8 Wichita St. 7 (SB); Northern Kentucky 7 Creighton 1 (SB); Michigan St. 11 UNO 3 (SB); Northeastern St. (OK) 11 WSC 4; Drury Univ. 10 WSC 2 (SB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 93 Charlotte 85
Final Dallas 111 Minnesota 91
Final L.A. Clippers 136 Philadelphia 130
Final Sacramento 106 Detroit 100
Final Denver 133 Toronto 118
Final L.A. Lakers 122 New Orleans 114
Final Washington 124 Golden State 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Rangers 3
Final Calgary 3 Florida 0
Final Columbus 5 Vancouver 3
Final New Jersey 3 Anaheim 0
Final Washington 4 Minnesota 3
Final Los Angeles 4 Vegas 1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final St. John's 91 (10)Creighton 71
Final (11)Louisville 68 Virginia Tech 52
Final (23)Ohio St. 77 (19)Michigan 63
Final Stanford 72 (21)Colorado 64
Final (25)Houston 68 Cincinnati 55