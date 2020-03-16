Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 16, 2020

The already-delayed professional sports seasons in North America could be on hiatus for significantly longer than first planned. New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last night seem to suggest that sports in this country could for all intents and purposes be gone until May, if not later. That’s twice as long as the 30-day shutdowns that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer decided to put into place last week. The league suspensions were in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has already made a deep impact on the U.S. financial markets and has been blamed for at least 64 deaths in this country. Major League Baseball also was going with what essentially was a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and pushing back the start of regular season play for two weeks; Opening Day was to have been March 26.
The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl. They agreed to a four-year extension worth $118 million with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans announced the deal yesterday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement. After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final ten games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating and in yards per pass attempt.
Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, yesterday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball. Selection Sunday. The day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed. But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year. No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool. Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been. The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor. But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form. That's why they call it March Madness. This year, though, “March Sadness” feels more like it.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced last night that the league’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics and cancel the remaining 2020 spring conference competition and championships due to concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic. The continued suspension of all countable athletically related activities for all 18 NSIC sports remains in effect. The conference will re-evaluate on or before April 1st.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their final high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Class ‘A’ Champion Bellevue West is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Champion Omaha Skutt stays at number one in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, Champion Auburn remains first and Wayne is once again seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Two-time Defending State Champion BRLD stays at number one, Ponca remains fifth, Oakland/Craig is once again sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is the new number one after moving up from third, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from first to third, Osmond drops from second to fourth, and Fullerton remains seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Falls City Sacred Heart is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis slips from first to second, O’Neill St. Mary’s drops from fourth to seventh, and Randolph is once again eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Class ‘A’ Champion Bellevue West is the new number one in their class while Class ‘B’ Champion Omaha Skutt stays at number one in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, Champion Auburn remains first and Wayne is once again sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Two-time Defending State Champion BRLD stays at number one, Ponca remains fifth, Oakland/Craig is once again sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from seventh to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is the new number one after moving up from fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from first to third, Osmond drops from third to fifth, and Fullerton remains sixth. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from ninth to seventh, and Randolph jumps from tenth to eighth.
