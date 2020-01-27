Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 27, 2020

The basketball community is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant at age 41. The former Lakers guard, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others are dead after their helicopter went down yesterday about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead, after earlier putting the death toll at five. Bryant was among the victims and his daughter, Gianna, also was killed. Bryant won five NBA titles during a 20-year playing career spent entirely with the Lakers. He retired in 2016 as the league’s third all-time scorer and remained there until Lakers forward LeBron James passed him on Saturday. Bryant was the league MVP in 2008, captured two scoring titles and earned twelve selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute. Players got together and faked fadeaway jumpers after big plays in an homage to Bryant. Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the number “24” on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after a touchdown catch. The NFL’s annual all-star game also held a moment of silence for Bryant in the first half. The AFC beat the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. The latest one might have been the last near Walt Disney World. The NFL is considering moving the game around.
Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Creighton beat Xavier 77-66. The Bluejays built a 10-1 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 33-19 on a pair of free throws by Denzel Mahoney followed by his three-point play with 4:56 before halftime. The Musketeers made a late 12-6 run to get within 39-31 at the break. Zach Freemantle led three players in double figures for Xavier with 18 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Tyrique Jones had a double-double of eleven points and 13 boards. Creighton improves to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the BIG EAST while the Musketeers are now 13-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again fifth, Ponca moves up from seventh to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from sixth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Osmond remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge jumps from fourth to third, Howells/Dodge moves up from tenth to eighth, West Holt enters the rankings at number ten, and Fullerton falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Randolph stays at number eight, and O’Neill St. Mary’s enters the rankings at number ten.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 6-10 on the year after dropping a home game last Friday night to Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh 50-45. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, and Walthill while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge, Battle Creek, and Clarkson/Leigh. Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 games 48.5-44.5. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Omaha Nation, and Creighton while visiting Hartington Cedar Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they visit 6-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Osmond boys basketball team is 14-0 on the season after whipping Summerland on the road in their most recent game last Friday night 60-10. This season the Tigers have earned victories over Randolph twice, Hartington/Newcastle, Boyd County, Wynot, Plainview twice, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh/Oakdale, Bloomfield, Emerson/Hubbard, and Summerland. Osmond is outscoring their opponents on average through 14 games 62.9-32.5. The Tigers return to action Tuesday evening at 8:00 when they host Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘D-1’12-3 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL.
Tuesday Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys basketball teams are on the road at O’Neill starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys visit Osmond starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Butler 73 Creighton 67 (WBB); Purdue-Ft. Wayne 58 Nebraska-Omaha 57 (WBB); (7) Nebraska 25 Michigan St. 12 (WR Dual).
