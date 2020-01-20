Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 20, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned trips to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. San Francisco is heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while Kansas City is ending a half-century Super Bowl drought. The 49ers cruised to a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers behind Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. Mostert already had 160 yards and three TDs by halftime to help the Niners take a 27-0 lead into the locker room. San Francisco racked up 285 yards rushing while Jimmy Garoppolo threw just eight times, completing six for 77 yards. The 49’ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games, joining the 1988 Bengals and 1999 Rams. Pat Mahomes scored on an acrobatic 27-yard run just before halftime and the Chiefs held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry in check to complete a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. Tennessee led 17-7 until Mahomes led two touchdown drives over the last 4:03 of the first half, beginning with his 20-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill. The NFL's reigning MVP followed that with a long TD run in which he tip-toed along the left sideline and squirmed through a wrap-around tackle attempt near the end zone. Mahomes put the Chiefs in control by hitting Sammy Watkins for a 60-yard touchdown with 7:33 remaining. Mahomes finished with 53 yards rushing and was 23 of 35 for 295 yards and three TDs.
The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a doubleheader yesterday at Marshalltown Community College of Iowa. The Northeast men fell to 11-8 on the season after a 77-54 loss. Daniel Akuei scored 15 points with seven rebounds, Oyiti Amum had eleven points, seven boards, and four assists, and Asher Scavella chipped in with ten points in the loss. The Hawks trailed 37-29 at halftime. The Northeast women routed Marshalltown in their contest 97-47. Beth Matas & Macey Kulhanek led five players in double figures for the Hawks with 15 points apiece. Lorna Maxon recorded a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. Northeast, who led 47-14 at halftime, is now 18-2 on the season. They’ve won ten games in a row and twelve of their last 13.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six, and Ponca remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond moves up from third to second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge slips from second to fourth, Fullerton stays at number nine, and Howells/Dodge remains tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first and Randolph stays at number eight.
The Norfolk High swim teams were unable to compete in the Millard North Invitational last Saturday due to travel concerns. This season, both the girls & boys are 4-0 in duals. The Lady Panthers have a championship, a third place finish, a sixth, and a seventh place finish. The boys have two third place finishes, a fourth, and a seventh place finish. Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments at Ralston and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships. They will also host a dual with Kearney and visit Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host Kearney in a dual.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-4 on the season after beating Columbus Scotus in their lone game last Tuesday 36-22. This season they have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Omaha Gross, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Battle Creek. The Lady Knights are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve contests 47.3-41.1. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening at 7:00 when they visit 4-11 Wayne in a makeup game from last Saturday.
Local Schedule: NC at Wayne (GBB-7:00).
Tuesday Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys are on the road at Pierce starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Nebraska 74 Michigan 71 (WBB); St. John’s 63 Creighton 58 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final San Antonio 107 Miami 102
Final Indiana 115 Denver 107
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 3
Final SO Carolina 2 N-Y Islanders 1
Final Chicago 5 Winnipeg 2
Final Columbus 2 N-Y Rangers 1