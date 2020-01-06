Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 6, 2019

The Minnesota Vikings have advanced to the NFC divisional round at San Francisco by defeating the New Orleans Saints, 26-20 on Kirk Cousins' four-yard scoring pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first series of overtime. Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns that put the Vikings ahead, 20-10 before the Saints scored ten points in the fourth quarter. Cousins finished with 242 yards, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen that put the ball on the Saints two-yard line and set up Rudolph's game-winning catch.
DK Metcalf had seven receptions for 160 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown grab to help the Seattle Seahawks down the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9. Wilson threw for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards rushing as the Seahawks earned the right to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round. The Eagles played most of the game without Carson Wentz due to a head injury caused by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney.
The Dallas Cowboys have announced that Jason Garrett is out as head coach after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett's contract, missing the playoffs by one game. It's the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach, who was 85-67 at the helm. Garrett had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9 ½ seasons behind Tom Landry's 29 years.
Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after thinking he had thrown it away. Thomas had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he made two bogeys. Xander Schauffele had a seven-foot birdie putt to win in regulation and missed for a three-putt par. Patrick Reed joined them in the three-way playoff. He twice had putts to win on the 18th in extra holes, missing from 30 feet and twelve feet. With one hole to play before darkness, Thomas recovered from another poor shot with a superb wedge to three feet for the winning putt.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from seventh to third, and Oakland/Craig moves up from ninth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains second, Osmond is once again third, Howells/Dodge slips from eighth to ninth, and Fullerton drops from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Randolph remains eighth, and Bloomfield drops out of the rankings.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-2’ Bloomfield boys basketball squad is 6-3 on their 2019-2020 campaign after a 42-39 road loss at Elgin Public/Pope John last Saturday. This year the Bees have beaten Wynot, Emerson/Hubbard, Winside, Niobrara/Verdigre, Neligh/Oakdale, and Wausa while falling to Randolph, Creighton, and Elgin Public/Pope John. Bloomfield is outscoring their foes on average through nine games 48.9-40.7. The Bees return to action on Tuesday when they visit Omaha World Herald second ranked 7-1 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.
The second ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Chambers/Wheeler Central girls basketball team is 8-0 on the season after a 68-29 road win at Central Valley last Friday. This year the Lady Renegades have beaten Summerland twice, North Central twice, Elkhorn Valley, West Holt, Riverside, and Central Valley by an average score of 61.6-34.5. Last year, Chambers/Wheeler Central was beaten in the opening round of the state tournament by Sterling. They return to action on Tuesday when they host 3-4 Twin Loup.
Local Scores: (16) DePaul 74 Creighton 71 (WBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Clippers 135 New York 132
Final Miami 122 Portland 111
Final Minnesota 118 Cleveland 103
Final Memphis 121 Phoenix 114
Final L.A. Lakers 106 Detroit 99
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Washington 5 San Jose 4
Final Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1
Final Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final SO Calgary 5 Minnesota 4
Final Chicago 4 Detroit 2
Final SO Anaheim 5 Nashville 4
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(14)Michigan St. 87 (12)Michigan 69
(20)Dayton 80 Saint Joseph's 67