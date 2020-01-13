Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 13, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have earned the right to host the AFC championship game against Tennessee by turning a 24-0 deficit into a 51-31 win over Houston. In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns for the Chiefs, who are the first team in NFL playoff history to win by at least 20 after trailing by at least 20. Travis Kelce had three second-quarter touchdown receptions and Damien Williams had three TDs, including two on the ground. KC will host Tennessee next Sunday at 2:05.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for two touchdowns while completing 16 of his 27 passes for 243 yards and no interceptions as the Green Bay Packers downed Seattle, 28-23 to reach the NFC championship game against San Francisco. Adams racked up 160 yards on eight receptions, while Aaron Jones carried 21 times for 62 yards and two scores. Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith each had two of Green Bay's five sacks of Russell Wilson, who threw for 277 yards and a touchdown but couldn't pull the Seahawks out of a 21-3 halftime hole. The Packers will visit the 49’ers next Sunday at 5:40.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig moves up from seventh to fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from third to sixth, and Ponca enters the rankings at number seven. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge stays at number two, Osmond remains third, Fullerton moves up from tenth to ninth, and Howells/Dodge slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains first and Randolph is once again eighth.
The Norfolk High wrestling team won the Sioux City East Duals Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers went 5-0 on the day against Iowa opponents. They beat Hull Western Christian 69-10, Rock Valley 68-9, Sioux City Heelan 49-19, Sioux City East 60-18, and Storm Lake 60-15. Posting 5-0 marks for Norfolk on the day included Calvin Empkey (113); Aaron Dittmer (132); Josh Licking (152); Austin Miller (182); & Laikon Ames (220). The Panthers are now 22-2 in duals this season.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 5-5 on the season after having their four game win streak snapped by Wayne 78-57 last Thursday night at home. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, and Winnebago while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, and Wayne. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through ten contests 68.1-61.4. Their remaining home schedule includes dates with Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis while visiting Crofton Pierce, O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Mid State Conference Tournament will be held starting on February 1st. The Knights returns to action on Tuesday night at 8:00 when they host 2-8 Columbus Scotus.
The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-2’ Randolph boys basketball squad is 5-6 on their 2019-2020 campaign after a 52-51 road loss at Creighton last Friday. This year the Cardinals have beaten Bloomfield, Wynot, Winside, Elkhorn Valley, and Homer while falling to Osmond, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Wakefield, Osmond, and Creighton. Randolph’s losses have occurred to teams with a combined record of 53-11. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents through eleven games 523-522 and have bounced back from an 0-4 start to the season. Randolph returns to action this evening when they host 5-1 Allen.
Local Schedule: Hastings JV at NECC (WBB-5:00).
Local Scores: (8) Wisconsin 25 (2) Nebraska 18 (WR Dual); Rutgers 69 Nebraska 65 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New York 124 Miami 121
Final Utah 127 Washington 116
Final Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 86
Final Memphis 122 Golden State 102
Final San Antonio 105 Toronto 104
Final Phoenix 100 Charlotte 92
Final Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Nashville 1 Winnipeg 0
Final Vancouver 4 Minnesota 1
Final Buffalo 5 Detroit 1
Final SO Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 3
Final Florida 8 Toronto 4
Final New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue 71 (8)Michigan St. 42
Minnesota 75 (19)Michigan 67
(21)Memphis 68 South Florida 64
(23)Wichita St. 89 UConn 86
Oregon St. 82 (24)Arizona 65
(25)Colorado 91 Utah 52