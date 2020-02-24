Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have gained a split of their two-game season series with the Boston Celtics. LeBron James poured in 29 points, including a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds remaining in the Lakers’ 114-112 triumph over the Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the fifth straight win overall for the Western Conference leaders. Jayson Tatum matched his career high with 41 points for the Celtics, who had won 12 of 14 starting with a 32-point rout of the Lakers in Boston last month.
Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his three-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead three players in double figures, and 15th ranked Creighton routed 21st ranked Butler 81-59 for its fourth straight win over a Top 25 opponent. The Bluejays have won nine of their last ten games and remain one game behind Big East-leading Seton Hall. Creighton’s Christian Bishop netted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots, and three steals. Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points, four assists, and two steals. Butler played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle. Henry Baddley led the Bulldogs with 13 points. They drop to 19-9 overall and 7-8 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the conference.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Central is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Wayne remains eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca stays at number five, Oakland/Craig moves up from seventh to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge stays at number three, and West Holt is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains fifth, and Randolph is once again ninth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha Central is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne stays at number six. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca stays at number five, Oakland/Craig is once again sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond stays at number three, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains fourth, and Fullerton moves up from seventh to sixth. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again ninth, and Randolph remains tenth. The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its girls Class ‘A’ rankings and Millard South remains first.
The State Wrestling Championships concluded Saturday at C.H.I. Health Center Omaha. Norfolk High’s Josh Licking (152) finished fourth and Brayden Splater (160) got fifth. The Panthers totaled 51.5 points. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) took fifth in Class ‘C’. Millard South won Class ‘A’ with 213 points. They had a 70 point advantage. Columbus was fifth with 111.5 points. Hastings claimed Class ‘B’ with 140 points and won by 24.5 points. David City High won Class ‘C’ with 127 points. They had a 28.5 point advantage. Plainview claimed Class ‘D’ with 146 points. Mullen was second at 110, Neligh/Oakdale got third with 74 points, and Howells/Dodge placed fourth at 72.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 9-12 on the season after dropping their lone game last Friday night at Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic 68-59. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne twice, Columbus Scotus, Pierce, O’Neill, Humphrey St. Francis, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored by their opponents on average through 21 contests 65.3-62.7. They return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on 13-9 Pierce in the semifinals of the C-1-7 Sub-District Tournament at 7:45 at Norfolk High. The home-team Bluejays beat the Knights on January 21st 58-55.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 13-17 on the season dropping an 82-71 home decision to Southeastern Community College of Iowa last Saturday. It was their fourth loss in their last five contests. This year the Hawks have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa twice, and Marshalltown of Iowa. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 30 games 85.9-85.8. They return to action this evening when they entertain 5-25 Marshalltown Community College of Iowa in a Region XI Quarterfinal at 7:00. The Hawks split the two matchups with the Tigers this season.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 14-10 on the season after dropping two games last week. They lost at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Lincoln East 48-40 last Thursday and then at Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Lincoln Northeast last Friday 49-38. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast twice, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Omaha Benson, Grand Island, and Omaha Northwest while falling to Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X twice, Lincoln Southwest twice, Lincoln High, Fremont, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk, despite the winning record, is being outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 46.7-45.8. They return to action on Tuesday when they have a rematch at 14-9 Lincoln Northeast in an A-1 District Semifinal after falling to them last Friday.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team’s season came to a close last Tuesday with a 10-12 record after a 65-50 loss to Howells/Dodge in the C-2-5 Sub-District semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School. This season the Lady Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge twice, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast, despite the below .500 record, outscored their opponents on average through 22 contests 51.2-45.5. They will graduate only Kendra Rosberg & Morgan Holdorf and return four starters along with Hannah Fouts who scored 16 points with eleven rebounds in her last game.
The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked and Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ West Point-Beemer girls basketball squad has a 22-5 record on the year and have won five games in a row and 14 of their last 15 after beating Winnebago in a sub-district final 62-43 at Wisner/Pilger High School last Thursday. This season the Lady Cadets have beaten Omaha Roncalli, Stanton, Howells/Dodge, Auburn, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Archbishop Bergan, Wisner/Pilger, Battle Creek, Schuyler, Tekemah/Herman, Twin River, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder three times, Pierce, Wayne, BRLD, Pender, Madison, Oakland/Craig, and Winnebago. West Point-Beemer has dropped contests to Arlington, North Bend Central, Hastings St. Cecilia, BRLD, and Oakland/Craig. The Lady Cadets are outscoring their opponents on average through 27 games 49.5-36. West Point-Beemer returns to action on Friday when they face eighth ranked in both polls 17-6 Milford at Fremont High School at 8:00 in a district final for the right to the state tournament.
The Panther wrestling team totaled 51.5 points at last weekend’s State Championships in Omaha. Josh Licking (152) (3-2) finished fourth & Brayden Splater (160) (3-2) got fifth. Weston Godfrey (126) (2-2); Jacob Licking (145) (1-2); Austin Miller (170) (2-2); & Laikon Ames (195) (2-2) were eliminated after third round consolations. Calvin Empkey (113) (1-2) & Brayden Heffner (220) (1-2) got eliminated after second round consolations. Aaron Dittmer (132) (0-2) & Hunter Mangelsen (182) (0-2) were eliminated after first round consolations. This year, Norfolk finished fourth at the State Dual Championships at Kearney. It was the first time they had qualified for the event since 2016 and the first time they brought a trophy back to Norfolk. This season, the Panthers won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East. They also earned a third place and four fourth place finishes. Norfolk also recorded a 25-5 record in duals.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team saw Allan Olander (138), Wyatt Smydra (145) & Francisco Mendez (160) have their season come to an end in second round consolations last Friday at the State Championships in Omaha. This year the Knights had a second place, a fourth, a fifth place, a seventh, two tenth place finishes, and an eleventh place finish. They went 5-8 in duals.
Local Schedule: Marshalltown CC at NECC (MBB Region XI Quarterfinal-7:00); Nebraska at Illinois at Champaign, IL (MBB-7:00).
Tonight: The Boys C-2-5 Sub-District Basketball Tournament at Wayne High School gets underway as Crofton meets Stanton at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. We’ll have the whole tournament.
Tuesday Night: The Boys Basketball C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinals are held at Wayne as Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Crofton/Stanton at 6:00 and Lutheran High Northeast tangles with Wisner/Pilger at 7:45. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the D-1-3 Sub-District Semifinals are held at Norfolk Catholic High School. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Clarkson/Leigh at 6:00 and Elkhorn Valley battles Howells/Dodge at 7:45. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Creighton 76 Xavier 62 (WBB); Arizona 3 Nebraska 2 (Bsbl); San Jose St. 9 Creighton 8 (Bsbl); Dartmouth 8 UNO 1 (Bsbl); Washburn 3 WSC 0 (Bsbl); (7) Florida 6 Nebraska 3 (SB); Creighton 6 Central Connecticut St. 2 (SB); Bowling Green 7 Creighton 1 (SB); UTEP 8 UNO 4 (SB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Lakers 114 Boston 112
Final Toronto 127 Indiana 81
Final Denver 128 Minnesota 116
Final Oklahoma City 131 San Antonio 103
Final Chicago 126 Washington 117
Final New Orleans 115 Golden State 101
Final Portland 107 Detroit 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 Pittsburgh 3
Final Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 1
Final Dallas 2 Chicago 1
Final N-Y Islanders 4 San Jose 1
Final Calgary 4 Detroit 2
Final St. Louis 4 Minnesota 1
Final Edmonton 4 Los Angeles 2
Final OT Vegas 6 Anaheim 5
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (25)Ohio St. 79 (7)Maryland 72
Final Indiana 68 (9)Penn St. 60
Final (15)Creighton 81 (21)Butler 59
Final (16)Seton Hall 81 St. John's 65