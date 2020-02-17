Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 17, 2020

Anthony Davis capped his 20-point performance in the NBA All-Star game last night by hitting the game-ending free throw to complete Team LeBron’s 157-155 victory over Team Giannis. Kawhi Leonard captured the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy by hitting eight three-pointers and scoring 30 points. LeBron James had 23 points for his team, which shut out Giannis Antetokounmpo after he poured in 25 points over the first three periods.
Matt Pile recorded a double-double of 20 points and eleven rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball routed the University of Denver yesterday 85-62 in Omaha. Ade Murkey led three players in double figures for the Pioneers with 28 points and eight boards. The Mavericks led 39-28 at halftime and outscored Denver 46-34 in the second half. UNO improves to 13-14 overall and 6-6 in the Summit League while the Pioneers drop to 5-22 overall and 1-12 in the league.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Oakland/Craig drops out of the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian stays at number one and West Point-Beemer moves up from ninth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is once again first, Crofton moves up from third to second, BRLD remains fourth, Ponca stays at number six, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is once again seventh, and North Central remains tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from second to third, Pender is once again fifth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains sixth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Wynot jumps from sixth to fourth, and Stuart is once again tenth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first and West Point-Beemer moves up from sixth to fifth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Crofton jumps from third to second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic drops from fifth to sixth, BRLD slips from sixth to seventh, Ponca stays at number eight, and North Central enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four, Pender is once again sixth, and Elkhorn Valley drops from seventh to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot remains second, and Stuart stays at number ten.
The City of Norfolk will be sending 14 wresters to the State Championships at Century Link Center Omaha on Thursday. Norfolk High qualified ten wrestlers to the show after finishing fourth at the A-3 District Meet at Papillion La Vista last Saturday. Columbus was the champion with a score of 179. They won by 15 points. The Panthers totaled 148 points to place fourth. Finishing as runner-up for Norfolk in the meet were Weston Godfrey (126); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (152); Brayden Splater (160); & Brayden Heffner (220). Placing third were Aaron Dittmer (132); Aaron Miller (170); Hunter Mangelsen (182); & Laikon Ames (195). Calvin Empkey (113) took fourth. Norfolk Catholic will be represented with three wrestlers after a tenth place finish at the C-1 District Meet at Malcolm last Saturday. Archbishop Bergan was the champion with a total of 164.5 points. They won by 34.5 points. The Knights were tenth with 76 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra (145) finished as runner-up, Allan Olander (138) was third, and Francisco Mendez (160) was fourth. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames (195) qualified after finishing fourth at the C-2 Meet at St. Paul.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 25-3 on the season and have won five games in a row and 17 of their last 18 after routing Central of Columbus on the road last Wednesday 85-57. The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska twice, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College twice, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus twice, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, Marshalltown of Iowa twice, the Grand View JV of Iowa, and North Platte. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 28 contests 78.9-57.3. They host the Concordia JV this evening at 5:00 and then will entertain Marshalltown of Iowa in a Region XI semifinal on Wednesday, February 26th as they zone in on the Region XI Championship Game at Iowa Western on February 29th.
The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ West Holt boys basketball squad has an 18-4 record on the year after avenging a previous loss to Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ O’Neill St. Mary’s with a 62-56 home win last Thursday. This season the Huskies have beaten Creighton, Ord, Ainsworth, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Stanton, Valentine, Summerland, Elkhorn Valley, Crofton, North Central, Elgin Public/Pope John twice, Plainview, Boyd County, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, Niobrara/Verdigre, and O’Neill St. Mary’s. West Holt’s four losses have occurred to Burwell, Battle Creek, O’Neill St. Mary’s, & Niobrara/Verdigre. The Huskies are outscoring their opponents on average through 22 contests 51.9-42.9. West Holt returns to action on Tuesday, February 25th when they compete in the D-1-5 Sub-District Tournament at Neligh/Oakdale High School with Boyd County, Osmond, Niobrara/Verdigre, and Plainview in competition.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host the Concordia JV starting with the women’s contest at 5:00, the Northeast Hawks baseball squad takes on Neosho County Community College in a 12:00 doubleheader at Chanute, Kansas and the Wayne State baseball team meets Southwest Baptist at Bolivar, Missouri in a 12:00 game.
This Evening: The Girls D-1-4 Sub-District Basketball Tournament gets underway in Battle Creek as Osmond meets Plainview in the opening round at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. We’ll also cover the games on Tuesday & Thursday.
Tuesday Evening: The Girls C-1-7 Sub-District Basketball Tournament gets underway at Norfolk High with semifinal games as Norfolk Catholic takes on Wayne at 6:00 and Pierce plays Battle Creek at 7:45. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. We’ll also cover the final on Thursday.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 85 Univ. of Denver 62 (MBB); (19) Northwestern 60 Nebraska 56 (WBB); Creighton 78 Seton Hall 66 (WBB); NECC 1-2 Neosho CC (KS) 0-3 (Bsbl DH); Baylor 7 Nebraska 2 (Bsbl); Creighton 5 Univ. of Seattle 4 (Bsbl); Northwestern 7 Nebraska-Omaha 2 (Bsbl); WSC 7-8 SW Baptist (MO) 4-5 (Bsbl DH); Boston College 2 Nebraska 0 (SB); Washburn 5 WSC 0; Harding Univ. (AR) 5 WSC 1 (SB).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1
Final Boston 3 N-Y Rangers 1
Final OT Edmonton 4 Carolina 3
Final Anaheim 5 Vancouver 1
Final Nashville 2 St. Louis 1
Final OT Ottawa 4 Dallas 3
Final SO New Jersey 4 Columbus 3
Final Buffalo 5 Toronto 2
Final Winnipeg 3 Chicago 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (4)San Diego St. 72 Boise St. 55
Final (15)Villanova 76 Temple 56
Final (17)Oregon 80 Utah 62
Final (21)Iowa 58 Minnesota 55