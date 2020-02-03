Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV after leading three touchdown drives in the final 6:13 of the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Niners led 20-10 until Mahomes hit Travis Kelce and Damien Williams for short TDs. Mahomes also scored on a one-yard run and completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s the first NFL championship for the Chiefs since beating the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in Super Bowl IV.
Former Norfolk High standout Tyler Hagedorn tossed in 27 points with seven rebounds to lead four players in double figures and Triston Simpson made two free throws with six seconds remaining to send South Dakota to an 81-80 victory over home-team Nebraska-Omaha. KJ Robinson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss. UNO led 47-45 at halftime before being outscored 36-33 in the second half. The Mavericks drop to 12-11 overall and 5-3 in the Summit League while the Coyotes improve to 16-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference. This season, Hagedorn is averaging 19.4 points per game and seven rebounds. He is shooting 55% from the field and 57% from three-point range.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Millard North is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Wayne enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca moves up from sixth to fifth, Oakland/Craig slips from fifth to sixth, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh, and Twin River enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Osmond remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge drops from third to fourth, West Holt jumps from tenth to eighth, and Howells/Dodge slips from eighth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Randolph stays at number eight, and O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from tenth to ninth.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fourth place finish at the Plainview Invitational last Saturday. The host team was the champion with 312.5 points. They won by 127.5 points. The Knights totaled 118 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander (138) & Wyatt Smydra (145) placed second. Francisco Mendez (160) was third. Hugo Sanchez (126) & Issac Wilcox (220) finished fourth. Noah Wattier (152) & Caden Arens (195) placed fifth. This year the Knights have a second place, a fourth, a fifth place, a seventh, a tenth, and an eleventh place finish. They are also 5-8 in duals. The Knights’ remaining schedule includes the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek on Thursday and their own invite on Saturday.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 6-11 on the season after splitting two games last weekend. They beat Fremont at home last Friday 66-52 and then dropped a road game at sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Omaha Central on Saturday 74-55. This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont twice, Lincoln High twice, and South Sioux City while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X, and Omaha Central. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 17 games on average 56.8-56.2. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 10-7 Lincoln Southeast in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 11-6 on the season after dropping a road game at Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last Saturday 62-45. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, and Crofton while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, Battle Creek, and Humphrey St. Francis. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 games 56.3-49.9. The Eagles return to action this evening when they visit 12-6 Riverside in Cedar Rapids at 7:45 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com and then host 11-7 Omaha Nation on Friday.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 21-3 on the season and have won 13 of their last 14 games after routing Little Priest Tribal College at home last Saturday 107-60. The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College twice, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, Marshalltown of Iowa, and the Grand View JV. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 24 contests 78.2-58.5. The Hawks have a busy week as they host 9-13 North Platte Community College this evening at 5:00, 7-16 Southeast of Nebraska on Wednesday, and 6-16 Marshalltown of Iowa on Saturday.
The Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic boys basketball squad has a 9-5 record on the year after a 59-50 road loss at fifth in Class ‘C-2’ Ponca in their most recent game last Tuesday night. This season the Trojans have beaten Boone Central/Newman Grove, O’Neill, Crofton, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wayne, Archbishop Bergan, Pierce, Creighton, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Hartington Cedar Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 14 contests 61.2-53.5. Hartington Cedar Catholic is back in action Tuesday night at 7:45 when they host 8-8 O’Neill in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament. The Trojans beat the Eagles last December 13th on the road 65-46.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 12-5 on the season after beating O’Neill on the road last Tuesday 67-63 in overtime and Boone Central/Newman Grove at home last Thursday 47-35. The Lady Knights have won three games in a row and five of their last six. This season, the Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and Boone Central/Newman Grove. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 contests 48.9-40.6. The Lady Knights are back on the court this evening when they visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School to play 12-6 O’Neill at 7:45 in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament.
The Lincoln Journal Star third ranked and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton girls basketball team is 15-3 on the season and have won four games in a row and eight of their last nine after whipping Pierce on the road in their most recent game last Thursday night 63-29. This season the Lady Warriors have earned victories over Hartington Cedar Catholic, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Boyd County, Niobrara/Verdigre, Creighton, York, O’Neill, Battle Creek, Ponca, Sioux City West of Iowa, West Central of South Dakota, Wayne, Hartington/Newcastle, and Pierce. Crofton is outscoring their opponents on average through 18 games 59.8-39.9. Crofton returns to action this evening at 7:45 when they host 6-8 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament. The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Trojans in the opening night of the season 56-40 at home.
The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues today with quarterfinal action. In games at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, the 16-2 host team plays 8-10 Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15 and 12-5 Norfolk Catholic tangles with 12-6 O’Neill at 7:45. In quarterfinal contests at Crofton, 12-5 Battle Creek meets 7-8 Pierce at 6:15 and 15-3 Crofton entertains 6-8 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45. The tournament will continue on Thursday and Saturday. Elsewhere on the local docket, in games that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Riverside starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, the Northeast Hawks women are home versus North Platte Community College at 5:00.
Tuesday Evening: The Battle Creek boys host Boone Central/Newman Grove in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: (11) NECC 10-9 (1) Northern Oklahoma College-Enid 5-3 (Bsbl DH); WSC 10 Southern Nazarene 4 (Bsbl); Ohio St. 80 Nebraska 74 (OT) (WBB); Marquette 52 Creighton 50 (WBB); (6) Nebraska 19 (3) Ohio St. 14 (WR Dual).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final OT Detroit 128 Denver 123
Final Houston 117 New Orleans 109
Final Milwaukee 129 Phoenix 108
Final Toronto 129 Chicago 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3
Final Columbus 4 Montreal 3
Final SO Carolina 4 Vancouver 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (18)Iowa 72 (19)Illinois 65