Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 10, 2020

Bojan Bogdanovic drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the home-team Houston Rockets. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak. Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets, while backcourt mate James Harden added a triple-double of 28 points, ten rebounds and ten assists.
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have reworked a deal that is sending outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to L.A. The Red Sox are receiving outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong for Betts and Price. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to offset Price's salary, reportedly half of the $96 million still owed to the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner. ESPN reports that a deal that would have sent Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and additional players to the Los Angeles Angels is now off the table. The deal, which was agreed to last week, was hung up while the Dodgers and Red Sox were working through the details of the Betts trade. Even with that deal going through yesterday, the Angels and Dodgers could not finalize their trade.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Millard North stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Wayne jumps from tenth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca is once again fifth, Oakland/Craig slips from sixth to seventh, Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from seventh to eighth, and Twin River falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge moves up from fourth to third, West Holt slips from eighth to ninth, and Howells/Dodge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s jumps from ninth to fifth, and Randolph slips from eighth to ninth.
The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Ponca boys basketball squad has a 17-2 record on the year after dealing Osmond their first loss of the year in a 58-44 semifinal win over the Tigers Saturday night at Allen at the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament. This season the Indians have beaten Hartington/Newcastle twice, Wayne, Randolph, Irene-Wakonda of South Dakota, Emerson/Hubbard, Lutheran High Northeast, Wisner/Pilger, Crofton, Woodbury Central of Iowa, Wakefield, Winnebago, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wynot, Walthill, Plainview, and Osmond. Ponca’s two losses have occurred to Laurel/Concord/Coleridge and BRLD. The Indians are outscoring their opponents on average through 19 contests 62.9-49.1. Ponca returns to action tonight when they face Laurel/Concord/Coleridge in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament Championship Game at 7:45. The Indians lost a regular season game to the Bears on December 17th in Laurel 67-42.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 10-12 on the year after earning a couple wins last week. They beat Riverside last Monday 69-23 and then routed Omaha Nation at home last Friday 63-42. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Riverside, and Omaha Nation while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 games 50.8-44.6. After a January 9th loss at Wakefield/Allen 81-58 which dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-7, they are 6-4 since. Lutheran High Northeast closes out their regular season with a home game against 6-13 Creighton on Tuesday night.
The Columbus Lakeview wrestling team is coming off a runner-up finish at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational last Saturday. O’Neill was the champion with 171.5 points while the Vikings totaled 159.5 points. Columbus Lakeview’s Hayden Johnson (113); Logan Jaixen (132); & Austin Rollman (220) were champions. Owen Bargen (106); Kevin Dominguez (120); Lucien Engel (126); Joel Lemburg (138); & Bradyn Kucera (285) placed second. Brock Mahoney (160) finished fourth. This year the Vikings have three championships, three second place finishes, and a fourth. They are also 13-5 in duals. The Vikings return to action on Friday when they compete in the B-1 District Meet at Bennington.
Local Scores: (20) Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5-7 (11) NECC 3-4 (Bsbl); (4) Nebraska 35 Indiana 6 (WR Dual); (18) Indiana 57 Nebraska 53 (WBB); WSC at Rogers St, OK (Bsbl-Ccd.); Arkansas 15 Nebraska 4 (SB); Creighton 9 Incarnate Word 6 (SB); Nebraska-Omaha 8 Miami (OH) 0 (SB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Boston 112 Oklahoma City 111
Final Philadelphia 118 Chicago 111
Final Memphis 106 Washington 99
Final 2OT Atlanta 140 New York 135
Final Utah 114 Houston 113
Final L.A. Clippers 133 Cleveland 92
Final Portland 115 Miami 109
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Detroit 3 Boston 1
Final Anaheim 3 Buffalo 2
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Los Angeles 1
Final Winnipeg 5 Chicago 2
Final Colorado 3 Minnesota 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final Marquette 76 (19)Butler 57
Final (25)Houston 76 Wichita St. 43