Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 2, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are 10-2 after winning a matchup of two of the NFL's best teams. Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens their eighth consecutive win, 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers. Lamar Jackson prolonged the winning drive with a three-yard run on fourth-and-one and finished with 101 yards under miserable conditions in Baltimore. The Ravens relied on its running game for points while Jackson completed just 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards and a lost fumble. Raheem Mostert ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown for the 10-2 49ers, who are tied with New Orleans for the best record in the NFC. Baltimore now shares the AFC's best record with New England following the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Texans. Deshaun Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13, and 35 yards as Houston built a 21-3 lead against New England's vaunted defense. Watson also had a TD catch on a short flip from receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play from the six-yard line to help the Texans improve to 8-4.
The 25-4 Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the fifth overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center next weekend. The Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the tournament on Friday at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. The 4:30 match will feature the 24-10 Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference and the 21-7 Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Friday's winners will meet on Saturday at 7:00. Nebraska, who has been to the last four NCAA Semifinals and won National Championships in 2015 and 2017, finished the regular season 25-4 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten Conference. The six-time BIG EAST champion 24-5 Creighton Bluejays will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season, and ninth time overall, when it takes on 17-11 Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. Creighton earned the program's first at-large bid since 2013, and third in program history, after a season that saw the Bluejays defeat four top-15 teams and win a sixth consecutive regular-season BIG EAST title. The winner of the Creighton/Iowa State match-up will meet the winner of Friday's 7:00 match between 23-5 Minnesota and 24-5 Fairfield. Saturday's Second Round match will take be held at 7:00.
Tanner Krebs had 19 points to lead five Saint Mary's players in double figures as the Gaels won their seventh consecutive game, beating Nebraska-Omaha 75-66 last night in California. Teammate Malik Fitts recorded a double-double with twelve points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. JT Gibson had 16 points and two steals to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. UNO led at halftime 39-35 before being outscored in the second half 40-27. They drop to 5-4 while Saint Mary’s is now 8-1.
106 KIX & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM has released its upcoming basketball broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in road games with Millard West, Columbus, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, and a doubleheader this Saturday with an opponent to be determined. Norfolk Catholic will be showcased in road contests at Omaha Gross, Pierce, O’Neill, and the two-day Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament. Lutheran High Northeast will be followed on the road at Twin River, Pender, Riverside, and the first day of the LIT Tournament in Seward. The Northeast Hawks women & men will be featured in a road doubleheader at Iowa Western and Central of Columbus along with a home twin bill versus Southeast Community College. The Norfolk High boys, Lutheran High Northeast boys, and Norfolk Catholic girls postseason games will be covered. The season will open on Thursday on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, when the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Omaha Gross. 97.5 KEXL will continue to focus on area games. The season opener will have Osmond hosting Hartington/Newcastle on Saturday.
The Oakland/Craig football team is still basking in the sun after a 13-0 mark after a Class ‘C-2’ State Championship win over Sutton 19-0 last Tuesday. The Knights, who won their first state championship since 1995, ran for 292 yards of their 295 yards of offense on the day while holding the Mustangs to 154 total. It was OC’s fifth shutout of the season. This year they beat Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Ponca, Syracuse, Tekemah/Herman, Louisville, Archbishop Bergan, Yutan, BRLD, Doniphan/Trumbull, St. Paul, and Sutton by an average score of 46.8-10.1. The Knights will graduate eight seniors in Colton Thomsen, Blake Johnson, Ian Lundquist, Tom Maline, Jarron Metzler, Jack Selken, Laurence Brands, and Wyatt Seagren.
The Pierce football team is the state runner-up for the sixth time in school history after a 38-0 loss to Wahoo in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game last Tuesday. The Bluejays final mark is 12-1. They trailed 24-0 at halftime after the Warriors turned three turnovers into 17 points. This year Pierce earned wins over Norfolk Catholic, Arlington, Ord twice, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Columbus Lakeview, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, West Point/Beemer, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Chase County, and Adams Central. The Bluejays outscored their opponents on average through 13 games 45.8-14.5. They will graduate 15 seniors from the team.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 9-2 on the season after beating the Morningside JV in their lone game last week 88-62. Northeast this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Southeast of Nebraska, and the Morningside JV. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through eleven contests 71-57. Northeast returns to action this evening when they host 0-8 Little Priest Tribal College at 5:00.
Local Schedule: Little Priest Tribal College at NECC (W&M BB-5:00).
