Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 30, 2019

The NFL playoffs will begin Saturday with Buffalo visiting Houston before New England hosts Tennessee.  Sunday's action will have New Orleans battling visiting Minnesota and conclude with Philadelphia entertaining Seattle.  Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Green Bay will enjoy a free weekend while preparing for the divisional round.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena 73-52.  Haanif Cheatham led four players in double figures for NU with 17 points and two steals.  Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo recorded a double-double with eleven points and 14 rebounds.  Jordan Hairston led the Islanders with 19 points and six boards.  The Huskers led at halftime 34-21 and improve to 6-7 overall and remain 1-1 in the Big Ten.  The Islanders drop to 4-9 overall.

The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball squad edged South Dakota State 81-78 yesterday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.  JT Gibson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 21 points, four assists, and three steals.  Matt Pile added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocked shots.  Noah Freidel led three players in double figures for the Jackrabbits with 28 points and four rebounds.  SDSU led at halftime 42-36 before being outscored in the second half 45-36.  UNO improves to 8-8 overall and 1-0 in the Summit League while the Jackrabbits fall to 9-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments continue across the state.  In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Tilden to play Battle Creek in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament Championship games starting with the girls contest at 5:00.  Pregame coverage at approximately 4:40.  The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament continues at various sites.  The Norfolk High boys play Lincoln High in the ninth place game at Lincoln North Star High School at 11:00.  The Norfolk High girls meet Lincoln Southwest in a consolation game at Lincoln Southwest High School at 4:15.  Also, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys compete in the first day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner.  The Eagle boys face Ponca at 4:00 while the Lady Eagles take on Wisner/Pilger at 12:00.

Local Scores:  Creighton 65 Georgetown 56 (WBB); South Dakota St. 68 UNO 51 (WBB).

NFL Scoreboard:  Chicago 21 Minnesota 19; Atlanta 28 Tampa Bay 22 (OT); Miami 27 New England 24; Green Bay 23 Detroit 20; Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23; Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 21; N.Y. Jets 13 Buffalo 6; New Orleans 42 Carolina 10; Denver 16 Oakland 15; Tennessee 35 Houston 14; Dallas 47 Washington 16; Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20; Philadelphia 34 N.Y. Giants 17; Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10; L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 24; San Francisco 26 Seattle 21.

 

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Oklahoma  City    98    Toronto          97

      Final    Memphis                117    Charlotte      104

      Final    New  Orleans        127    Houston          112

      Final    Denver                  120    Sacramento    115

      Final    L.A.  Lakers        108    Dallas            95

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    St.  Louis              4    Winnipeg        1

      Final SO    Chicago                  3    Columbus        2

      Final OT    New  Jersey            4    Ottawa            3

      Final    N-Y  Islanders      3    Minnesota      1

      Final    Boston                    3    Buffalo          2

      Final    Florida                  6    Montreal        5

      Final    Tampa  Bay              2    Detroit          1

      Final    Dallas                    4    Arizona          2

      Final OT    Philadelphia        2    Anaheim          1

      Final    Vancouver              5    Calgary          2

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        (22)West  Virginia    67    (2)Ohio  St.          59

        (5)Kansas                    72    Stanford                56

        (6)Oregon                    98    Alabama  St.          59

        (8)Auburn                    86    Lipscomb                59

        (11)Michigan              86    Mass.-Lowell        60

        (13)Maryland              84    Bryant                    70

        (14)Michigan  St.      95    W.  Michigan          62

        (16)Virginia              65    Navy                        56

        (20)Penn  St.              90    Cornell                  59

        (23)Texas  Tech          73    CS  Bakersfield    58

        (25)Iowa                      93    Kennesaw  St.        51

