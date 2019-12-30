Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 30, 2019

The NFL playoffs will begin Saturday with Buffalo visiting Houston before New England hosts Tennessee. Sunday's action will have New Orleans battling visiting Minnesota and conclude with Philadelphia entertaining Seattle. Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Green Bay will enjoy a free weekend while preparing for the divisional round.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena 73-52. Haanif Cheatham led four players in double figures for NU with 17 points and two steals. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo recorded a double-double with eleven points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Hairston led the Islanders with 19 points and six boards. The Huskers led at halftime 34-21 and improve to 6-7 overall and remain 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Islanders drop to 4-9 overall.
The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball squad edged South Dakota State 81-78 yesterday at Baxter Arena in Omaha. JT Gibson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 21 points, four assists, and three steals. Matt Pile added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocked shots. Noah Freidel led three players in double figures for the Jackrabbits with 28 points and four rebounds. SDSU led at halftime 42-36 before being outscored in the second half 45-36. UNO improves to 8-8 overall and 1-0 in the Summit League while the Jackrabbits fall to 9-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments continue across the state. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Tilden to play Battle Creek in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament Championship games starting with the girls contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 4:40. The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament continues at various sites. The Norfolk High boys play Lincoln High in the ninth place game at Lincoln North Star High School at 11:00. The Norfolk High girls meet Lincoln Southwest in a consolation game at Lincoln Southwest High School at 4:15. Also, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys compete in the first day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner. The Eagle boys face Ponca at 4:00 while the Lady Eagles take on Wisner/Pilger at 12:00.
Local Scores: Creighton 65 Georgetown 56 (WBB); South Dakota St. 68 UNO 51 (WBB).
NFL Scoreboard: Chicago 21 Minnesota 19; Atlanta 28 Tampa Bay 22 (OT); Miami 27 New England 24; Green Bay 23 Detroit 20; Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23; Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 21; N.Y. Jets 13 Buffalo 6; New Orleans 42 Carolina 10; Denver 16 Oakland 15; Tennessee 35 Houston 14; Dallas 47 Washington 16; Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20; Philadelphia 34 N.Y. Giants 17; Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10; L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 24; San Francisco 26 Seattle 21.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Oklahoma City 98 Toronto 97
Final Memphis 117 Charlotte 104
Final New Orleans 127 Houston 112
Final Denver 120 Sacramento 115
Final L.A. Lakers 108 Dallas 95
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 1
Final SO Chicago 3 Columbus 2
Final OT New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3
Final N-Y Islanders 3 Minnesota 1
Final Boston 3 Buffalo 2
Final Florida 6 Montreal 5
Final Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
Final Dallas 4 Arizona 2
Final OT Philadelphia 2 Anaheim 1
Final Vancouver 5 Calgary 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(22)West Virginia 67 (2)Ohio St. 59
(5)Kansas 72 Stanford 56
(6)Oregon 98 Alabama St. 59
(8)Auburn 86 Lipscomb 59
(11)Michigan 86 Mass.-Lowell 60
(13)Maryland 84 Bryant 70
(14)Michigan St. 95 W. Michigan 62
(16)Virginia 65 Navy 56
(20)Penn St. 90 Cornell 59
(23)Texas Tech 73 CS Bakersfield 58
(25)Iowa 93 Kennesaw St. 51