Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 9, 2019

The 27-4 fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team will visit Madison, Wisconsin for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will battle 26-3 twelfth-seeded Hawaii on Friday at 3:30.  The Huskers, who beat Ball State and Missouri at home last Friday & Saturday respectively, qualified for their eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16 and 25th in 26 years.  The 1:00 match on Friday will feature 24-6 Wisconsin entertaining 23-7 Texas A&M.  Friday's winners will meet on Saturday at 5:00.  

Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 20 points with five rebounds to lead four players in double figures and home-team Northern Arizona earned a 73-65 victory over Nebraska-Omaha yesterday.  Teammate Bernie Andre recorded a double-double with ten points, 13 boards, three blocked shots, and two steals.  Matt Pile paced the Mavericks with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Zach Thornhill pitched in with 14 points on 7-11 shooting, while KJ Robinson scored ten points.  UNO made just 4-17 shots from three-point range and hit only 3-10 free throws.  They drop to 5-6 on the season while the Lumberjacks improve to 4-2.

The Norfolk High wrestling team won their opening competition of the season when they claimed the Fremont Invitational last Friday.  The Panthers totaled 255.5 points while runner up Millard West had 184.  Laikon Ames (195), Brayden Splater (160), Jacob Licking (145), Josh Licking (152), & Aaron Dittmer (132) were champions.  Brayden Heffner (220), Austin Miller (170), Jacob Hoffman (138), Weston Godfrey (126) finished second.  Jake Jensen (285), Chase Jensen (120) & Kalvin Empkey (113) placed third.  Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments which includes the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts.  The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st.  They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual. 

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 7-5 on the season after winning two games last week.  They routed Little Priest Tribal College a week ago today 110-88 and then the York JV last Friday 104-69.  Northeast has beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, and Little Priest Tribal College.  The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve games 91.9-88.5.  They now get ready for a 7:00 home game tonight against the Peru State JV, a Wednesday home contest with North Dakota State College of Science which they lost to in mid-November, and then another home game on Friday with the Mt. Marty JV. 

The Norfolk High bowling team competes today in the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships.  The event is held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln starting with opening ceremonies at 10:30 AM and bowling at 11:00.  The Panthers qualified by winning the District V Championship last Tuesday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes.  They bowled a 938 and won the event by 208 pins.  Norfolk’s squad is made up of Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, Dylan Fuchs, Patrick Westby, & Brian Worrell.  The field of competitors include Norfolk, Bellevue West, Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, North Bend Central, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, and Wahoo.

Local Schedule:  Peru St. JV at NECC (MBB-7:00).

Tuesday Evening:  The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads are in Genoa to take on Twin River starting with the girls’ contest at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  Also, the Battle Creek girls & boys basketball teams visit Greeley to play Central Valley starting with the girls’ game at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Local Scores:  Northern Arizona 73 Nebraska-Omaha 65 (MBB); Creighton 57 Northern Iowa 54 (WBB).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Brooklyn              105    Denver            102

      Final    Atlanta                122    Charlotte      107

      Final OT    Miami                    110    Chicago          105

      Final    Philadelphia      110    Toronto          104

      Final    L.A.  Clippers    135    Washington    119

      Final    Sacramento          110    Dallas            106

      Final    Oklahoma  City    108    Portland        96

      Final    L.A.  Lakers        142    Minnesota      125

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Winnipeg            3    Anaheim        2

      Final    Florida              5    San  Jose      1

      Final SO    Arizona              4    Chicago        3

      Final    N-Y  Rangers      5    Vegas            0

      Final OT    Buffalo              3    Edmonton      2

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Green  Bay            20    Washington        15

      Final    Minnesota            20    Detroit                7

      Final    Atlanta                40    Carolina            20

      Final    San  Francisco    48    New  Orleans      46

      Final    Cleveland            27    Cincinnati        19

      Final    Tampa  Bay            38    Indianapolis    35

      Final    Denver                  38    Houston              24

      Final    N-Y  Jets              22    Miami                  21

      Final    Baltimore            24    Buffalo              17

      Final    L.A.  Chargers    45    Jacksonville    10

      Final    Tennessee            42    Oakland              21

      Final    Kansas  City        23    New  England      16

      Final    Pittsburgh          23    Arizona              17

      Final    L.A.  Rams            28    Seattle              12

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        (5)Virginia              56    (7)North  Carolina      47

        (9)Gonzaga                83    (22)Washington            76

        (11)Michigan  St.    77    Rutgers                          65

        Iowa  St.                    76    (16)Seton  Hall            66

        (17)Florida  St.      72    Clemson                          53

        (19)Dayton                78    Saint  Mary's  (Cal)    68

