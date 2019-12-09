Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 9, 2019

The 27-4 fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team will visit Madison, Wisconsin for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will battle 26-3 twelfth-seeded Hawaii on Friday at 3:30. The Huskers, who beat Ball State and Missouri at home last Friday & Saturday respectively, qualified for their eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16 and 25th in 26 years. The 1:00 match on Friday will feature 24-6 Wisconsin entertaining 23-7 Texas A&M. Friday's winners will meet on Saturday at 5:00.
Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 20 points with five rebounds to lead four players in double figures and home-team Northern Arizona earned a 73-65 victory over Nebraska-Omaha yesterday. Teammate Bernie Andre recorded a double-double with ten points, 13 boards, three blocked shots, and two steals. Matt Pile paced the Mavericks with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Zach Thornhill pitched in with 14 points on 7-11 shooting, while KJ Robinson scored ten points. UNO made just 4-17 shots from three-point range and hit only 3-10 free throws. They drop to 5-6 on the season while the Lumberjacks improve to 4-2.
The Norfolk High wrestling team won their opening competition of the season when they claimed the Fremont Invitational last Friday. The Panthers totaled 255.5 points while runner up Millard West had 184. Laikon Ames (195), Brayden Splater (160), Jacob Licking (145), Josh Licking (152), & Aaron Dittmer (132) were champions. Brayden Heffner (220), Austin Miller (170), Jacob Hoffman (138), Weston Godfrey (126) finished second. Jake Jensen (285), Chase Jensen (120) & Kalvin Empkey (113) placed third. Norfolk will participate in remaining tournaments which includes the Northeast Nebraska Duals in Columbus, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Lexington, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on February 1st. They will also host duals with Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, and Fremont while visiting Columbus for a dual.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 7-5 on the season after winning two games last week. They routed Little Priest Tribal College a week ago today 110-88 and then the York JV last Friday 104-69. Northeast has beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, and Little Priest Tribal College. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve games 91.9-88.5. They now get ready for a 7:00 home game tonight against the Peru State JV, a Wednesday home contest with North Dakota State College of Science which they lost to in mid-November, and then another home game on Friday with the Mt. Marty JV.
The Norfolk High bowling team competes today in the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships. The event is held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln starting with opening ceremonies at 10:30 AM and bowling at 11:00. The Panthers qualified by winning the District V Championship last Tuesday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes. They bowled a 938 and won the event by 208 pins. Norfolk’s squad is made up of Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, Dylan Fuchs, Patrick Westby, & Brian Worrell. The field of competitors include Norfolk, Bellevue West, Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, North Bend Central, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, and Wahoo.
Local Schedule: Peru St. JV at NECC (MBB-7:00).
Tuesday Evening: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads are in Genoa to take on Twin River starting with the girls’ contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Battle Creek girls & boys basketball teams visit Greeley to play Central Valley starting with the girls’ game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Northern Arizona 73 Nebraska-Omaha 65 (MBB); Creighton 57 Northern Iowa 54 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Brooklyn 105 Denver 102
Final Atlanta 122 Charlotte 107
Final OT Miami 110 Chicago 105
Final Philadelphia 110 Toronto 104
Final L.A. Clippers 135 Washington 119
Final Sacramento 110 Dallas 106
Final Oklahoma City 108 Portland 96
Final L.A. Lakers 142 Minnesota 125
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2
Final Florida 5 San Jose 1
Final SO Arizona 4 Chicago 3
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Vegas 0
Final OT Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Green Bay 20 Washington 15
Final Minnesota 20 Detroit 7
Final Atlanta 40 Carolina 20
Final San Francisco 48 New Orleans 46
Final Cleveland 27 Cincinnati 19
Final Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 35
Final Denver 38 Houston 24
Final N-Y Jets 22 Miami 21
Final Baltimore 24 Buffalo 17
Final L.A. Chargers 45 Jacksonville 10
Final Tennessee 42 Oakland 21
Final Kansas City 23 New England 16
Final Pittsburgh 23 Arizona 17
Final L.A. Rams 28 Seattle 12
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(5)Virginia 56 (7)North Carolina 47
(9)Gonzaga 83 (22)Washington 76
(11)Michigan St. 77 Rutgers 65
Iowa St. 76 (16)Seton Hall 66
(17)Florida St. 72 Clemson 53
(19)Dayton 78 Saint Mary's (Cal) 68