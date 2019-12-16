Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 16, 2019

Cam Mack had the first-ever triple-double for Nebraska, Dachon Burke scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals and the Cornhuskers gave Fred Hoiberg his first Big Ten win with a 70-56 victory over Purdue.  Mack had eleven points, ten rebounds and twelve assists as the Cornhuskers won for the first time in four games and less than 48 hours after a 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana.  Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 13 points and five boards.  Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals.  NU led at halftime 34-23 to improve to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten while Purdue is now 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Matt Pile had 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocked shots as Nebraska Omaha topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 92-82 in the WAC/Summit Challenge yesterday in Omaha.  Pile led five players in double figures for the Mavericks.  Lesley Varner II had 29 points for the Vaqueros and teammate Javon Levi scored a career-high 21 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.  The 92 points were a season best for Omaha.  They led at halftime 51-33 to improve to 6-7 while the Vaqueros drop to 4-7.

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs women’s basketball team erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, en route to a 79-72 win over the Ohio Bobcats yesterday in Fort Worth, Texas.  The Horned Frogs improve to 8-1 on the season.  Former Norfolk High standout Jaycee Bradley scored eleven points on 4-10 shooting.  She surpassed the 1,000-point total for her career with a three-pointer in the first quarter and now has 1,007 points scored in her career between playing three seasons at South Dakota and TCU.

The Norfolk High wrestling team went undefeated with a 10-0 record in the two-day Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus.  They went 5-0 on Friday by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62-18.  On Saturday, the Panthers went 5-0 against by beating Cozad 69-12, Sioux City Heelan 67-3, David City High 43-42, Columbus Lakeview 40-24, and Ralston 69-12.  Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Josh Licking, Brayden Splater, and Laikon Ames all went 10-0 in the tournament.

The Wayne State football team recently named John McMenamin as head football coach after former coach Dan McLaughlin retired.  McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his tenure at UCM.  In his five years at Central Missouri, he helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl.  This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with eleven wins, going 11-2 while reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.  Wayne State finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.  They have a mark of 51-60 in the last ten years. 

The Laurel/Concord/Coleridge Bears boys basketball team is 4-0 on the season after winning road games last week over Emerson/Hubbard 71-21 last Friday and Randolph 60-50 on Saturday.  The Bears have four players averaging double figures on the young season in Noah Schutte, Ty Erwin, Cael Hartung, and Evan Haisch.  Schutte has a current line of 22.5 points per game on 51% shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 blocked shots per game.  Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, who is ranked third in the Lincoln Journal Star and fourth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’, finished 22-5 last season and haven’t reached the state tournament since 2001. The Bears return to action on Tuesday when they host Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 4-0 Ponca.

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after a 47-34 road win at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann last Friday night.  Hanna Neesen scored 15 points with six steals and four assists while Hayden Wolf had ten points, eight boards, and three steals.  The Lady Knights this season lost their opener at Omaha Gross 55-35, beat Lincoln Lutheran in Grand Island 36-19, and then topped Bishop Neumann last Friday night.  They now get ready for a 7:45 home game this evening with 0-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Local Schedule:  Hartington CC at NC (GBB-7:45).

Tuesday Evening:  The Pierce girls & boys basketball teams visit O’Neill starting with the girls’ game at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Local Scores: Cleveland St. 79 Nebraska-Omaha 66 (WBB).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Orlando            130    New  Orleans      119

      Final    Indiana            107    Charlotte          85

      Final    L.A.  Lakers    101    Atlanta              96

      Final    Brooklyn          109    Philadelphia    89

      Final    Denver              111    New  York            105

      Final    Sacramento      100    Golden  State    79

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Winnipeg            7    Philadelphia      3

      Final    Chicago              5    Minnesota            3

      Final    Los  Angeles      4    Detroit                2

      Final    Vegas                  6    Vancouver            3

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Kansas  City      23    Denver                    3

      Final    Tampa  Bay          38    Detroit                17

      Final    Houston              24    Tennessee            21

      Final    N-Y  Giants        36    Miami                    20

      Final    Seattle              30    Carolina              24

      Final    Green  Bay          21    Chicago                13

      Final    New  England      34    Cincinnati          13

      Final    Philadelphia    37    Washington          27

      Final    Arizona              38    Cleveland            24

      Final    Jacksonville    20    Oakland                16

      Final    Minnesota          39    L.A.  Chargers    10

      Final    Atlanta              29    San  Francisco    22

      Final    Dallas                44    L.A.  Rams            21

      Final    Buffalo              17    Pittsburgh          10

