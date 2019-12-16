Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 16, 2019

Cam Mack had the first-ever triple-double for Nebraska, Dachon Burke scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals and the Cornhuskers gave Fred Hoiberg his first Big Ten win with a 70-56 victory over Purdue. Mack had eleven points, ten rebounds and twelve assists as the Cornhuskers won for the first time in four games and less than 48 hours after a 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 13 points and five boards. Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals. NU led at halftime 34-23 to improve to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten while Purdue is now 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Matt Pile had 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocked shots as Nebraska Omaha topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 92-82 in the WAC/Summit Challenge yesterday in Omaha. Pile led five players in double figures for the Mavericks. Lesley Varner II had 29 points for the Vaqueros and teammate Javon Levi scored a career-high 21 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds. The 92 points were a season best for Omaha. They led at halftime 51-33 to improve to 6-7 while the Vaqueros drop to 4-7.
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs women’s basketball team erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, en route to a 79-72 win over the Ohio Bobcats yesterday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs improve to 8-1 on the season. Former Norfolk High standout Jaycee Bradley scored eleven points on 4-10 shooting. She surpassed the 1,000-point total for her career with a three-pointer in the first quarter and now has 1,007 points scored in her career between playing three seasons at South Dakota and TCU.
The Norfolk High wrestling team went undefeated with a 10-0 record in the two-day Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus. They went 5-0 on Friday by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62-18. On Saturday, the Panthers went 5-0 against by beating Cozad 69-12, Sioux City Heelan 67-3, David City High 43-42, Columbus Lakeview 40-24, and Ralston 69-12. Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Josh Licking, Brayden Splater, and Laikon Ames all went 10-0 in the tournament.
The Wayne State football team recently named John McMenamin as head football coach after former coach Dan McLaughlin retired. McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his tenure at UCM. In his five years at Central Missouri, he helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl. This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with eleven wins, going 11-2 while reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Wayne State finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division. They have a mark of 51-60 in the last ten years.
The Laurel/Concord/Coleridge Bears boys basketball team is 4-0 on the season after winning road games last week over Emerson/Hubbard 71-21 last Friday and Randolph 60-50 on Saturday. The Bears have four players averaging double figures on the young season in Noah Schutte, Ty Erwin, Cael Hartung, and Evan Haisch. Schutte has a current line of 22.5 points per game on 51% shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 blocked shots per game. Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, who is ranked third in the Lincoln Journal Star and fourth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’, finished 22-5 last season and haven’t reached the state tournament since 2001. The Bears return to action on Tuesday when they host Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 4-0 Ponca.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after a 47-34 road win at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann last Friday night. Hanna Neesen scored 15 points with six steals and four assists while Hayden Wolf had ten points, eight boards, and three steals. The Lady Knights this season lost their opener at Omaha Gross 55-35, beat Lincoln Lutheran in Grand Island 36-19, and then topped Bishop Neumann last Friday night. They now get ready for a 7:45 home game this evening with 0-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Local Schedule: Hartington CC at NC (GBB-7:45).
Tuesday Evening: The Pierce girls & boys basketball teams visit O’Neill starting with the girls’ game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Cleveland St. 79 Nebraska-Omaha 66 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Orlando 130 New Orleans 119
Final Indiana 107 Charlotte 85
Final L.A. Lakers 101 Atlanta 96
Final Brooklyn 109 Philadelphia 89
Final Denver 111 New York 105
Final Sacramento 100 Golden State 79
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Winnipeg 7 Philadelphia 3
Final Chicago 5 Minnesota 3
Final Los Angeles 4 Detroit 2
Final Vegas 6 Vancouver 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Kansas City 23 Denver 3
Final Tampa Bay 38 Detroit 17
Final Houston 24 Tennessee 21
Final N-Y Giants 36 Miami 20
Final Seattle 30 Carolina 24
Final Green Bay 21 Chicago 13
Final New England 34 Cincinnati 13
Final Philadelphia 37 Washington 27
Final Arizona 38 Cleveland 24
Final Jacksonville 20 Oakland 16
Final Minnesota 39 L.A. Chargers 10
Final Atlanta 29 San Francisco 22
Final Dallas 44 L.A. Rams 21
Final Buffalo 17 Pittsburgh 10