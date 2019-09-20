Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 20, 2019

The New York Yankees are American League East champions for the first time in seven years following a 9-1 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels. DJ LeMahieu belted a three-run homer and Brett Gardner provided a solo shot and a two-run double in New York's 100th win. In other Yankees news, star pitcher Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence. MLB did not give details in its statement yesterday, but said the leave "may last up to seven days, barring an extension." German has given the Yankees' rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.
The Omaha World Herald reports that a walk-on kicker from Illinois, has been added to Nebraska's football roster. Matt Waldoch, a UNL student, played club soccer at NU and was listed as part of the Bugeaters FC soccer roster in 2018, before joining the Huskers' football team. According to his NU bio, he played football and soccer at Geneva High School. Waldoch's addition to the program is the latest development in a situation Nebraska never figured it'd have before the season, when Barret Pickering, who enjoyed a strong freshman season, was returning as NU's starter. But Pickering, sidelined with leg pain, hasn't appeared yet in a game. In his absence, NU has used three placekickers, freshman Dylan Jorgensen, sophomore safety Lane McCallum and senior punter Isaac Armstrong, to middling effect. Nebraska has missed four of its six field goals this season, three have been blocked, and one extra point. Nationwide, only Hawaii has missed more field goals through three games.
The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its first home sweep of former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State since 2001, breezing by the Shockers 3-0 last night in the opening match of the Creighton Classic. Scores for the match were 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. Keeley Davis, the two-time reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, had a match-best twelve kills and hit .409 in 22 swings. Jaela Zimmerman added 11 kills on .357 hitting. Brittany Witt led the defense with nine digs and Megan Ballenger notched a season-best eight blocks. Madelyn Cole directed the CU offense to .276 hitting, setting up 35 assists and adding six digs and five blocks. CU finished with 44 kills, two aces, 39 digs and eleven blocks. With the win the Bluejays moved to 6-3 on the season, while Wichita State dropped to 3-7 overall.
The Norfolk High football team earned their first win of the season by rallying past Lincoln Northeast last night 35-20 at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Brayden Splater ran for 199 yards off 35 carries and four touchdowns on the evening. He recorded three of his TDs in the third quarter after Norfolk trailed 14-7 at halftime. Splater had touchdown runs of 1, 17, 27, & 1 yard on the evening. Teammate Jace Monday also scored on a four yard touchdown run with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. Monday threw for 204 yards off 14-18 passing while wide receiver Gage Dohren caught seven balls for 119 yards. The Panthers, who are now 1-3 on the season, will host 3-0 Omaha South next Thursday.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invite. In the boys’ race, Minden was the team champion with a score of 40. They won by a single point. The Knights were sixth with 100 points. David City Aquinas’ Payton Davis was the medalist in a time of 17:14. He won by 24 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Travis Kalous & Ben Hammond medaled by finishing 13th & 17th respectively. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 33. They won by two points. The Lady Knights were sixth with a score of 104. Wahoo High’s Zoe Christenson was the medalist in a time of 21:12. She won by four seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer placed ninth.
The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted their own invitational yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. Millard North was the champion with a score of 346. They won by two strokes. Norfolk finished eleventh with a 404. Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 73. She won by three strokes. The Lady Panthers’ Kylie Blum got 13th with an 89.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast visits Wakefield at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Osmond entertains Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Norfolk Catholic hosts Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur at 7:00. In volleyball, the Northeast Hawks compete in the Kansas City-Kansas Invite. They play Neosho Community College of Kansas at 2:00 and Cowley County of Kansas at 6:00. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team takes on Idaho at the Grand Canyon Invitational at Phoenix, Arizona at 6:30, the Wayne State volleyball squad visits Minnesota State Moorhead at 6:00, the Norfolk High cross country team hosts their own invite at Skyview Lake at 5:00. Schools participating include Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Columbus, Lincoln North Star, Millard West, Omaha Central, Papillion La Vista South, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, and Yankton. Also, the Creighton men’s soccer team is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to play Marquette at 7:30.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25-25 Wayne 19-21-16 (VB); NC 25-25 Boone Central/Newman Grove 9-12; NC 25-25 Stanton 19-17 (NC VB Tri.); Nfk High 18-17 Lincoln High 0-0 (SB DH); NC 200 Battle Creek 201 (GG Dual); Creighton 25-25-25 Wichita St. 15-17-19 (VB); Nfk High at Millard North Inv. (B. Tenn.-Ccd. Rain.).
