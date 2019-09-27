Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

The University of Nebraska will announce plans for a new football facility today, the Omaha World-Herald has learned. The announcement will be made at East Stadium Plaza at 1:30. The new facility is expected to have a price tag well over $100 million and will be built where the Ed Weir track stadium currently sits. The facility is expected to have bigger everything concerning weight room, locker room, meeting rooms than the current North Stadium complex that opened in 2006. The new facility could have multiple stories, as well. While the North Stadium building attached to Memorial Stadium, held up well, its locker room just wasn’t big enough for the 150-man roster size coach Scott Frost prefers. The main meeting room was so small that some Huskers had to sit in the aisles.
The Norfolk High football team won their second game in a row to improve to 2-3 on the season after rallying past Omaha South last night 31-28 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. In a game heard on 106 KIX, Brayden Splater scored on a 48 yard touchdown run with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied from a 28-14 deficit with just under 3:30 left in the third quarter to earn the win. Splater ran for 143 yards off 16 carries and the score. Defensively, he also had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Teammate Jace Monday scampered for 80 yards off nine carries and a 41 yard TD run with 3:22 left in the third quarter to start the comeback. He also threw for 162 yards off 16-29 passing. Tanner Thompson added two first half touchdown runs in the win. The Packers’ Christiano Barrientos threw for 295 yards off 13-23 passing with four TD passes. Tyrece Griggs caught two of those scores in the first quarter as part of his 158 receiving yards off four catches. Teammate Ja’Dyn McGary had six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Norfolk linebacker Justin Johnson recorded 13 tackles and an interception and teammate Cole Long had eleven stops. Omaha South, who drops to 2-1, totaled 428 yards of offense compared to Norfolk’s 402.
The Norfolk High cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Yankton Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course. In the boys’ race, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 44 while Yankton was second at 45. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 16:16.27. He beat runner-up Matt Protzman of Norfolk by just under 32 seconds. The Panthers’ Bryson Callies placed seventh, Cole Uzzell was ninth, Daniel Weitzmann finished eleventh, and Tristen Kittelson was 15th. In the girls’ competition, Yankton was the champion with a score of 25 while Norfolk was second at 45. Madison Fairley of Gayville-Volin was the medalist in a time of 18:41.13. She won by just over 23 seconds. Norfolk’s Esther Protzman was fifth, Melorie Summers placed eighth, Rachel Mortimer finished twelfth, Taeya Waggerman got 14th, and Danika Brown was 15th.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Crofton Invite. In the boys’ race, South Sioux City was the champion with a score of 12. Hartington/Newcastle was second at 42 and the Knights finished third with a score of 63. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 16:37. He won by 49 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond & Dalton Brunsing were twelfth & 14th respectively. In the girls’ competition, Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 16. They won by 15 points. Norfolk Catholic was sixth with a score of 89. Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson was the medalist in a time of 21:19. She won by ten seconds. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman placed third and Norfolk Catholic’s CC Kann finished 15th.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf team finished as the runner-up at the Wayne Metteer Invitational yesterday. Battle Creek was the champion with a 385 team score while the Lady Knights were second at 389. Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after carding an 85. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was runner-up at 86, Hanna Neesen finished seventh with a 94, and Carly Thramer carded a 99 to place 14th.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf squad participated in yesterday’s 15-team Lincoln East Spartan Invitational at Highlands Golf Course. Papillion La Vista was the champion after shooting a 331. They won by nine strokes. Norfolk put up a 401 to finish ninth. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was the medalist after carding a 70. She won by nine strokes. The Lady Panthers were led by Kylie Blume’s 89.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Howells/Dodge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce entertains Wayne at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Norfolk Catholic visits Crofton at 7:00. In volleyball, Nebraska is in Champaign, Illinois to face the University of Illinois at 7:30, Creighton is home against Villanova at 7:00, Nebraska-Omaha hosts North Dakota at 7:00, and Wayne State entertains Minot State at 6:00. In other events, the Northeast Hawks rodeo teams are at the Iowa Central Community College Invite at Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and the Nebraska-Omaha men’s soccer teams are home against Cal State Northridge at 8:00.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; Wayne SB’s Rob Sweetland, & 1994 Norfolk High football coach Dan McLaughlin will talk about that team that just got inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Podcasted at 106KIX.com afterwards.
Local Scores: Nfk High 31 Omaha South 28 (FB); Lincoln Pius X 25-25-25 Nfk High 19-14-16 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Pierce 13-17-14 (VB); Indian Hills CC, IA 21-25-25-25 NECC 25-16-14-20 (VB); NECC 2 Concordia JV 0 (W. Socc.).
