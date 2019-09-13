Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 13, 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showcased a strong defense and a balanced attack in earning their first win of the season. Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries as the Bucs silenced the Panthers, 20-14 at Carolina. Jameis Winston was 16 of 25 for 208 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions to help Tampa Bay bounce back from their 31-17 loss to the 49ers in the season opener. The Panthers had a chance to pull out the win until Christian McCaffrey was stuffed short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on Carolina’s final drive. The Bucs didn't allow a touchdown as the Panthers settled for four Joey Slye field goals and a fourth-quarter safety for their points.
The BIG EAST released the conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule for the Creighton women's basketball team yesterday. The Bluejays will continue the true round robin format, playing each of their nine BIG EAST opponents at home and on the road. Creighton begins conference action on the road for the second consecutive season, opening BIG EAST action at Georgetown on December 29th for a 1:00 battle with the Hoyas. The Bluejays first BIG EAST home game will be on January 3rd when they welcome Marquette at 7:00. The BIG EAST tournament will be held in Chicago, Ill. for the third consecutive year with the tournament beginning on March 6 and wrapping up on March 9.
The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in the ‘Highlands’ Division of the Lincoln Classic at Highlands Golf Course on Thursday. Grand Island was the champion with a team score of 344. They won by three strokes. Norfolk finished eighth in the twelve-team division with a 431. Grand Island’s Lilly Zoellner was the medalist with a 79. She won by five strokes. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume tied for tenth place with a 91.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic visits St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce is on the road at Ord at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere in football, Norfolk High hosts Kearney at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast is home against Omaha Nation at 3:00. In volleyball, Norfolk High participates in the Omaha Bryan Invite. They play Bellevue West at 5:00, Omaha North at 6:00, and Bellevue East at 8:00. The Northeast Hawks meet Indian Hills Community College of Iowa at 4:00 and Central of Columbus at 6:00 as part of Central’s triangular. Nebraska takes on High Point at 12:00 and the University of Denver at 7:30 as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln. Creighton entertains Nebraska-Omaha at the Bluejay Invitational at 6:00. Wayne State faces Belmont Abbey College at 11:30 and Grand Valley State University at 4:30 in matches at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic cross country team hosts their own invite at Skyview Lakes starting at 3:00. Among the teams participating includes Lutheran High Northeast. The Northeast Hawks rodeo teams are involved in the Mid Plains University Invite. Also, in soccer, the Northeast Hawks soccer squads host Central Wyoming at the Norfolk Express Soccer Complex starting with the women’s match at 2:00 followed by the men at 4:30, the Creighton men are home against UC Irvine at 7:30 and the Nebraska-Omaha men host Michigan at 7:00.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 18-11; Ponca 25-25 LHNE 21-20 (Wakefield/Allen VB Inv.); Wahoo High 25-25-22-25 NC 22-23-25-20 (VB); Nfk High 12 South Sioux City 0 (SB); Nfk High 9 South Sioux City 0 (B. Tenn. Dual).
Final L-A Dodgers 4 Baltimore 2
Final Washington 12 Minnesota 6
Final Cincinnati 11 Seattle 5
Final N-Y Yankees 10 Detroit 4 (1st game)
Final Kansas City 6 Chi White Sox 3
Final Boston 7 Toronto 4
Final Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4
Final Oakland 3 Houston 2
N-Y Yankees at Detroit 4:40 p.m.
Final Milwaukee 3 Miami 2
Final N-Y Mets 11 Arizona 1
Final Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 2
Final St. Louis 10 Colorado 3
Final Chi Cubs 4 San Diego 1
Final Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 5
