Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

The Oakland Raiders are 5-4 after Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in a 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs' scoring burst capped a 75-yard drive after Philip Rivers threw a six-yard TD pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers a 24-20 lead with 4:02 remaining. Melvin Gordon had 22 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown that put the 4-6 Chargers up 14-10 in the second quarter.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team had a plethora of players honored yesterday by the ICCAC, after winning its fourth-straight Region XI-B championship last weekend. Columbus’ Elley Beaver and Crofton’s Josie Sanger earned First Team All-Region honors. Beaver also garnered Second Team All-Conference honors. Sanger was also named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team and MVP of the Region XI-B Tournament. O’Neill’s Brianna Bauer and Stanton’s Hannah Heppner received Second Team All-Region honors. Heppner also received Second All-Conference honors, while being named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team. MaKayla Davidson of Alliance was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference list. The Hawks await their seeding in the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament that is set to begin on Nov. 21 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.V.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad is through to the Class ‘C-2’ semifinals. The Lady Eagles topped Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in four sets in the opening round of the State Volleyball Tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School. LHNE won 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18. Becca Gebhardt had 27 kills, 22 digs, and four aces. Halle Berner dug up 26 balls, Chloe Spence added 26 set assists and 19 digs in the win. Maddie Becker contributed 17 set assists and twelve digs. Lutheran High Northeast improves to 20-6 while Bishop Neumann’s 2019 campaign ends at 25-10. The Lady Eagles will meet 33-3 Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals today at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1:00.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team’s season has come to an end. The Lady Knights were beaten by two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Volleyball Tournament’s Class ‘C-1’ bracket in three sets at Lincoln North Star High School. The Lady Warriors won 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. Hayden Wolf had nine kills and 17 digs, Jozy Piper recorded four solo blocks, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the loss. Norfolk Catholic’s final record is 23-7 while Wahoo improves to 29-3.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the volleyball state tournament continues at Devaney Sports Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena with semifinal action. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lutheran High Northeast meets Hastings St. Cecilia at 1:00. In Class ‘D-1’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Hartington Cedar Catholic takes on Diller-Odell at 11:00. In Class ‘D-2’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Lawrence/Nelson at 9:00 AM and Wynot faces Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 11:00. High school football quarterfinal playoff games are held for Classes ‘A’-‘C-2’. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce visits Ord at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Wayne entertains Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is on the road at North Bend Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere in ‘C-2’, Battle Creek goes to Sutton for a 7:00 meeting and Oakland/Craig hosts Doniphan-Trumbull at 7:00. In college volleyball, Creighton visits Villanova in Pennsylvania at 6:00, Nebraska-Omaha is at Purdue-Ft. Wayne University at Ft. Wayne, Indiana at 6:00, and Wayne State goes to Minot State in North Dakota at 6:00. In basketball, the Northeast Hawks women & men entertains Iowa Lakes Community College as part of the Hawks Classic starting with the women’s game at 6:00, the Wayne State men go to Shawnee, Oklahoma to play East Central at 5:30, the Wayne State women take on Northwest Missouri State at Kearney at 5:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women are in Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 6:30, and the Nebraska-Omaha men’s soccer team visits San Diego State at 9:00 PM.
Local Schedule: Iowa Lakes CC at NECC (W&M BB-6:00); Creighton at Villanova (VB-6:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; NC’s Michaela Bellar; NECC’s Amanda Schultze & Dan Anderson; Battle Creek FB’s Andrew Carlson; & Clarkson/Leigh FB’s Jim Clarkson. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 72 Midland 53 (MBB); Nebraska 37 Chadron St. 3; Nebraska 47 Nebraska-Kearney -1 (Nebraska WR Duals).
State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard: St. Paul 3 Battle Creek 0; Broken Bow 3 Wayne 1 (C-1); Grand Island CC 3 Summerland 0; Superior 3 Wisner/Pilger 1 (C-2); Hartington CC 3 Chambers/Wheeler Central 0 (D-1); Humphrey St. Francis 3 Garden County 0; Wynot 3 Falls City Sacred Heart 2 (D-2).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Boston 108 Charlotte 87
Final San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112
Final Miami 124 Phoenix 108
Final L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Carolina 2
Final OT Washington 5 Florida 4
Final OT Pittsburgh 4 N-Y Islanders 3
Final OT Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2
Final OT Toronto 2 Vegas 1
Final OT Ottawa 3 Los Angeles 2
Final Chicago 5 Vancouver 2
Final Columbus 3 Arizona 2
Final Calgary 5 New Jersey 2
Final Colorado 9 Nashville 4
Final San Jose 6 Minnesota 5