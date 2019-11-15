Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 15, 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers' four-game win streak is over after Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Cleveland Browns' 21-7 victory over their AFC North rival. Mayfield was 17 of 32 passing for 193 yards and no interceptions to help Cleveland win its second straight and improve to 4-6. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was intercepted four times and was just 23 of 44 for 221 yards and a TD. The Browns’ win was marred by a brawl sparked by Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett with just a few seconds to play. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it in the final seconds. Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head.
Carmelo Anthony is about to make a comeback. A person familiar with the details says the veteran forward is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. The ten-time All-Star hasn't played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago. The Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old Anthony to help them overcome a 4-8 start.
Nebraska football freshmen Wan’Dale Robinson has been honored for his outstanding all-purpose play for the 2019 Huskers. Robinson was named as one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. He leads Nebraska with 1,015 all-purpose yards and ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards among freshmen at 112.8 yards per game. Robinson is just the fourth true freshman in school history to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards. For his efforts this season, he was a mid-season freshman All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic, and is a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Robinson has split his time between wide receiver and running back, in addition to handling kickoff return duties. Robinson's team-leading 40 catches and 463 receiving yards are the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history. Robinson is listed as questionable for the Huskers’ home game with Wisconsin on Saturday.
Wayne State senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller and junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer represent the school on the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Volleyball Team. Beller received First Team honors while Brahmer was a Second Team All-NSIC honoree for a third straight season. Beller, a 6’0 senior middle hitter from Humphrey High, leads Wayne State in kills per set (2.87) and blocks per set (1.23) this season. She leads the NSIC in blocks per set and ranks sixth in the league with a .350 hitting percentage. Brahmer, a 6’1 junior middle hitter from Pierce is averaging 2.04 kills and 1.03 blocks per set while hitting .406 this season for the Wildcats. Wayne State is 23-5 on the season and ranked 13th in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school football playoffs continue with semifinal games. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce visits Hastings to play Adams Central at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20. Also Wayne is at Wahoo High at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, BRLD hosts Sutton in Lyons at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Oakland/Craig entertains St. Paul at 6:30. In basketball, the Northeast Hawks women and men take on Lake Region State of North Dakota at Wahpeton, North Dakota starting with the women’s game at 1:00, and the Nebraska men are home versus South Dakota State at 8:00. In volleyball, Nebraska-Omaha visits the University of Denver at 8:00 and Wayne State hosts Minnesota State-Moorhead at 6:00.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Pierce’ Mark Brahmer, Oakland/Craig’s Joe Anderson, & Plainview’s Kyle Schmidt. Volleyball will be a topic with Northeast Hawks coach Amanda Schultze, Humphrey St. Francis’ Dean Korus, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Denae Buss. Also, Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.
Monday Afternoon: The Humphrey St. Francis football team entertains Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals of the Class ‘D-2’ Playoffs at 4:30. Pregame coverage at 4:10 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Nebraska 78 Morgan St. 55 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 3 Western Illinois 2 (OT) (Summit League Men’s Soccer Tourn.).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Miami 108 Cleveland 97
Final Milwaukee 124 Chicago 115
Final New Orleans 132 L.A. Clippers 127
Final New York 106 Dallas 103
Final Phoenix 128 Atlanta 112
Final Denver 101 Brooklyn 93
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Carolina 5 Buffalo 4
Final Winnipeg 4 Florida 3
Final Tampa Bay 9 N-Y Rangers 3
Final Minnesota 3 Arizona 2
Final Edmonton 6 Colorado 2
Final San Jose 5 Anaheim 3
Final Dallas 4 Vancouver 2
Final OT Los Angeles 3 Detroit 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 21 Pittsburgh 7
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(15)Florida 66 Towson 60
(19)Arizona 87 San Jose St. 39
(3)Michigan St. 76 (12)Seton Hall 73
(18)Saint Mary's (Cal) 81 Long Beach St. 63