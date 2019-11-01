Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 1, 2019

Jaxson Kant scored his eighth touchdown of the game, a six-yard TD run with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Lutheran High Northeast survived a broken up Lourdes Central Catholic pass play in the endzone on the final play of the game as the Eagles outlasted the Knights 56-52 in an opening round game of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. Kant had four touchdown runs and four TD passes in the contest. He was 15-19 through the air for 221 yards and had 49 carries for 183 yards. Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught nine balls on the evening for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Lutheran High Northeast led 20-14 after one quarter, 36-28 at halftime, and 42-36 after three quarters. Lourdes Central Catholic took a 52-48 lead with 1:44 remaining, before Kant’s game deciding touchdown. The Eagles improve to 6-3 while the Knights’ final mark is 4-5. Lutheran High Northeast will visit Howells/Dodge next Wednesday night in the second round. The Jaguars beat Homer 52-12 in their opening round playoff game last night in a game heard on 106 KIX.
Volleyball District Finals have been announced for Saturday. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Norfolk Catholic tangles with Southern Valley at Grand Island Northwest High School at 4:00, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder takes on St. Paul at Columbus High School at 4:00, Wayne meets Chase County at Kearney High School at 3:00, and Battle Creek faces Syracuse at Centennial High School in Utica at 6:00. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast plays Centura at Boone Central High School in Albion at 4:00, Ponca goes head to head with Arcadia/Loup City at Central Community College in Columbus at 5:00, Wisner/Pilger faces Mead at David City High at 3:00, and Summerland takes on South Loup at Burwell at 5:00. In Class ‘D-1’ volleyball district finals on Saturday, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Fullerton at St. Paul at 2:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Archbishop Bergan at West Point-Beemer High School in West Point at 5:00, Hartington Cedar Catholic plays Johnson/Brock at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 5:00, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Humboldt/Table Rock/Steinauer (Steener) at Crete at 3:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot takes on Mullen at St. Paul at 6:00, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Stuart at Plainview at 2:00, and Winside plays Bertrand at Aurora at 4:00.
Checking out the local schedule for today, eleven-man football first round playoff games are held across the state. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Chase County at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:20. In other ‘C-1’ contests, Wayne visits Kearney Catholic at 5:00 and Columbus Scotus entertains Bishop Neumann at Columbus’ Memorial Stadium at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur faces Wilber/Clatonia in Bancroft at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. In other Class ‘C-2’ games, Battle Creek hosts Archbishop Bergan at 7:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic visits Oakland/Craig at 7:00. In college volleyball, Nebraska entertains Rutgers at 7:00, Creighton is home versus St. John’s at 5:30, and Nebraska-Omaha hosts South Dakota at 7:00. Also, the Wayne State men’s basketball team is in Orange, California to play Ferris State at 7:30.
Local Scores: Augustana 13-25-25-11-15 (12) WSC 25-21-19-25-11 (VB); Villanova 1 Creighton 0 (W. Socc.); Nebraska-Omaha 1 Purdue-Ft. Wayne 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Miami 106 Atlanta 97
Final New Orleans 122 Denver 107
Final L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Calgary 6 Nashville 5
Final OT Montreal 5 Vegas 4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 28 Arizona 25
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(14)Baylor 17 West Virginia 14
Georgia Southern 24 (21)Appalachian St. 21