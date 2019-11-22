Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 22, 2019

After further review, Myles Garrett's punishment will stick. The NFL has upheld the indefinite suspension levied against the Cleveland Browns defensive end for his actions against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph eight days ago. Garrett is banned for at least the final six regular-season games and any potential playoff games involving the Browns. He received the punishment for pulling off Rudolph's helmet and cracking him on the head with it in the closing seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win. Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash, who didn't find enough compelling evidence to lessen the punishment. It's the longest suspension for an on-field incident in league history. Meanwhile, Rudolph is denying an anonymous report alleging he used a racial slur shortly before his confrontation with Garrett last week. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting Garrett told the NFL during the appeal of his indefinite suspension Rudolph used a racial slur just before a confrontation between the two players. An NFL spokesman says the league found no such evidence of the slur.
The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball squad dropped their opening round match of the National Tournament to Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan 3-0 at Charleston, West Virginia yesterday. Scores of the match had the tenth-seeded Raiders sweeping the seventh-seeded Hawks 25-23, 25-18, 25-23. Grand Rapids improves to 31-6 while Northeast falls to 21-17. Brianna Bauer recorded nine kills, MaKayla Davidson had 19 assists & 19 digs, and Josie Sanger added 19 digs. Northeast will face 21-6 Montgomery Community College of Maryland in a consolation match at 9:00 CDT today.
KJ Robinson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and JT Robinson added 18 points as Nebraska-Omaha beat Washington State 85-77 last night. Robinson led four players in double figures. The Mavericks trailed 48-35 at halftime and by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Robinson scored the final seven points in a 10-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 53-48 with 14 minutes to play. UNO took the lead for good at 67-65 with 6:00 remaining. The Cougars, who drop to 2-2, led 48-35 at halftime. The Mavericks are now 3-3 after the win.
Wayne State football coach Dan McLaughlin announced yesterday that he is retiring after 15 years on the Wildcat sidelines. Director of Athletics Mike Powicki said the search for McLaughlin’s replacement will begin immediately. McLaughlin leaves Wayne State as the schools’ all-time wins leader, posting a 79-88 record overall and 75-77 mark in NSIC games. Inheriting a struggling program that had nine straight losing seasons when he became head coach in 2005, he built Wayne State into a constant winner producing six straight winning seasons from 2007-12 that included the school’s only NCAA Division II playoff trip in 2008 and a berth in the Mineral Water Bowl in 2007. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division. In the last ten years, Wayne State went 51-59.
The 2019 D-2-5 All-District Football team has been announced. Regarding the first team offense, Central Valley’s Ty Nekoliczak (QB), Morgan Behnk (TE), and Jackson McIntyre (Athlete) were honored. Twin Loup’s Colby Coons (RB & P), Raif Ruppert (OL), Bryce Lamb (WR) reached the first team offense. Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing’s Wyatt Wagner (RB), Logan Sanford (OL), & Fran Ferran (K) were honored. Also reaching the first team offense were Clearwater/Orchard’s Eli Macke (RB) & O’Neill St. Mary’s Isaiah Wiese (OL). Honored on the D-2-5 All-District Football first team defense were Central Valley’s Trevor Cargill (DL), Rope Bottorf (DL), & Damyn Rother (LB). Twin Loup’s Quade Young (LB) & Cooper Coons (DB) reached the squad. Also honored on the first team defense from Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing were Joshua Klabenes (DL), Trevor Stamp (DL), & Jackson Waldo (PR). Also recognized were Stuart’s Wade Paxton (DB) & O’Neill St. Mary’s Grant Winkelbauer (LB). Honored with second team status regarding offense & defense from Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing were Cole Duba, Samuel Jesse, & Rex Day. Central Valley’s Enrique Martinez, Thomas Bonge, Cage Landers, Kyle Oakley, and Kordaynian Thorin were recognized. Honored with second team accolades from O’Neill St. Mary’s were Connor Semin, Adam Everitt, Tate Thompson, and Aidan Hedstrom. Twin Loup’s Shawn Quandt & Lathyn Collins along Stuart’s Grant Pease, and Clearwater/Orchard’s Colton Thiele were also recognized.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Nebraska is on the road at Minnesota at 8:00, Creighton hosts Marquette at 6:00, Nebraska-Omaha plays North Dakota State in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament at Denver, Colorado at 4:00, and Wayne State faces St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 5:00. In basketball, the Northeast Hawks women and men are in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to take on Iowa Central Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men entertain Southern at 7:00, the Creighton men host Cal Poly at 8:00, and the Wayne State men are home versus Central Missouri at 7:00. Also, the Nebraska wrestling team entertains Wyoming in a 7:00 dual, and McCool Junction faces Harvard in the State Football Six-Man Championship at Nebraska-Kearney Cope Stadium at 7:00.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 85 Washington St. 77 (MBB); Northern Kentucky 57 Nebraska-Omaha 40 (WBB); WSC 78 South Dakota School of Mines 65 (WBB).
