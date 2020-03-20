Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 20, 2020

The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA has doubled to 14. Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics pleaded with people to take social distancing more seriously yesterday and the league ordered all teams to shutter their training facilities indefinitely. Smart revealed that he tested positive and the Los Angeles Lakers said two of their players tested positive as well, bringing the number of players who have acquired the virus to ten. The Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise was positive as well.
The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history. The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed. The Rams also cut veteran linebacker Clay Matthews after just one season with his hometown club.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned yesterday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He tells the network he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic. Payton says he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. He says he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in in self-quarantine.
Creighton women's basketball senior Jalyn Agnew earned Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention recognition yesterday. In her final home game on March 1, Agnew set the Creighton record for points in a single-game at 43 against Georgetown, snapping Connie Yori’s program record (42) which had been on the books since 1982. Agnew’s total also matched Louisville's Angel McCoughtry BIG EAST single-game scoring record with 43 points. In addition, Agnew broke the BIG EAST single-season record for free-throw percentage, going 43-43 from the charity stripe over 14 league contests. She closed the season with 52 consecutive free throws, another Creighton record, claiming the NCAA's statistical champion in free throw percentage by connecting on 76-80 free throws (95.0%). A six-time BIG EAST Player of the Week in 2019-20, Agnew averaged 20.8 points per game with 13 contests of at least 20-point games to her credit, including four 30-point showings – most in the BIG EAST since 2014-15.
Wayne State College placed 40 student-athletes on the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams. For the second year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 23 of the 40 All-Academic selections from Wayne State had a 3.60 GPA or higher. The Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team had 15 selections followed by women’s indoor track and field with 13. Women’s basketball accounted for nine honorees with men’s basketball having three selections. Among the honorees included Kylie Hammer (Wayne) from women’s basketball. Track & Field’s Dylan Kaup (Neligh); Nathan Hiemer (Columbus); Cade Kalkowski (Niobrara); Sophia Noecker (Hartington) Mikayla Marvin (O’Neill); Allie Rosener (Newcastle); & Andrea Torres (Wayne).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM. This week Joe Tjaden will recap basketball seasons with boys coaches Todd Erwin from Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse, and Randolph’s Mark Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Humphrey St. Francis’ Bryan Reichmuth, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Laurel O’Malley, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla. Also, Howells/Dodge wrestling coach Brian Jones.
