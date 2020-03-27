Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 27, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month. The draft will still take place April 23-25. Goodell said in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players have agreed to a deal with Major League Baseball that would preserve service time in the event this season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two sides have left open details of what a configured schedule would look like. As part of the agreement approved by the union last night, players agreed not to challenge giving up their salaries if no games are played, except for $170 million in payments that management will advance in two stages. Player salaries this year are expected to be in the $4 billion range.
Former President Barack Obama was among more than 50,000 viewers who logged onto a coronavirus discussion between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. When Curry asked when it might be time to start thinking about sports again, Fauci responded, “when the country as a whole has turned that corner,” and the curve that shows how the virus is still spreading nationally starts coming down.
Although the United States Golf Association is sticking to its edict to have a decision by mid-April, ESPN reported last night said the U.S. Open would be postponed but with the intention of still playing at Winged Foot Golf Club in suburban New York later this year. The 120th U.S. Open was scheduled for June 18-21 in Mamaroneck, New York, but the club was shut down several days ago in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and all worked halted in setting up the tournament.
