Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 24, 2020

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is expected to appear before a Florida judge in bond court after a night behind bars. Brown turned himself in last night at the Broward County Jail. His lawyer said Brown is innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery. A Hollywood police report says Brown and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck in a dispute over the $4,000 bill for carrying his household possessions from California. The wide receiver played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.
It's been quite a day at the Australian Open. A loss for 38-year-old Serena Williams was followed by a big win for 15-year-old Coco Gauff. Williams was eliminated at Melbourne Park in the third round for the first time since 2006. She lost in three sets to Wang Qiang. Gauff then upset Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to become the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the defending women's champion at the Australian Open. It was the latest big step up for Gauff in the American teen's rapid rise toward the top of tennis.
KJ Robinson matched his season high with 24 points that included five points in overtime to help Nebraska-Omaha beat Western Illinois 87-82. Robinson had a chance to win it in regulation, but Zion Young blocked his layup attempt with three seconds left to force overtime knotted at 72. Robinson added a three-pointer, and a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal it. He led five players in double figures for the Mavericks. Teammate Matt Pile recorded a double-double with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Kobe Webster scored 17 points with four assists to lead six players in double figures for the Leathernecks. UNO is now 11-10 overall and 4-2 in the Summit League while Western Illinois drops to 5-12 overall and 2-5 in the league.
The Wayne State softball team was picked 16th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll. Junior third baseman Ashley Hernandez and sophomore pitcher Makenna Adkison were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats returns four starters in the field along with two starting pitchers from last year’s team that was 15-32 overall and placed 15th in the NSIC with a 6-24 league mark. Augustana, the defending NCAA Division II National Champion, was listed as the team to beat in the NSIC this season receiving 223 points and 13 first place votes.
The state volleyball tournament will stay for the next five years in Lincoln according to the Omaha World Herald. The Nebraska School Activities Association board accepted Lincoln’s bid over one from Grand Island, which hosted the tournament successfully from 2010 to 2013. Lincoln has been giving the NSAA $85,000 annually to cover expenses. That amount grows to $95,000 for the first two years of the new deal, then to $105,000 for the three remaining years. As part of the bid, Lincoln will purchase for Pinnacle Bank Arena two Taraflex courts, the same surface as at the Devaney Center, and brand them with the NSAA logo.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys visit Lincoln High starting with the girls game at 5:45, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys host Clarkson/Leigh starting with the girls contest at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women entertains the Grand View JV at 5:00, the Wayne State women & men are at Minnesota State-Mankato starting with the women’s game at 5:30, the Creighton women are home versus Xavier at 7:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women host Western Illinois at 7:00, and the Nebraska wrestling team entertains Penn State in a 6:00.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln High (G&B BB-5:45); Clarkson/Leigh at LHNE (G&B BB-6:00); Grand View JV at NECC (WBB-5:00); WSC at Minnesota St.-Mankato (W&M BB-5:30); Penn St. at Nebraska (WR Dual-6:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Jared Oswald; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; Osmond BB’s Todd Schulze & Howells/Dodge wrestling’s Brian Jones.
Local Scores: Battle Creek 57 NC 16; Pierce 55 NC 24 (Battle Creek WR Tri.); Kearney 103 Nfk High 83 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 130 Kearney 56 (G. SW. Dual); Nebraska-Omaha 87 Western Illinois 82 (OT) (MBB).
