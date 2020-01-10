Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 10, 2020

Russell Westbrook made his return to Oklahoma City and torched his old team for 34 points, but the Thunder routed the Houston Rockets, 113-92. The two-time scoring champ and former MVP was greeted by cheers in his first game back since being traded to Houston last summer. Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and eleven rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points.
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends minor league pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals. In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in the four-player deal. Liberatore is a 20-year-old left-hander who was the 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. St. Louis also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.
Mississippi State has hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head football coach, replacing Joe Moorhead. Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record eleven victories in 2018. He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars and is 139-90 as a college coach for both Washington State and Texas Tech. Moorhead was fired last week after going 14-12 in two years with the Bulldogs, including a 6-7 mark this season.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Kearney starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Wausa in the first day of the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls game at 6:15, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Battle Creek at 7:45, the Wayne State women and men are in Minnesota to take on Winona State starting with the women’s game at 5:30, the Norfolk High swim team competes in the first day of the Millard South Invitational at 10:00, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team participates in the Wilber/Clatonia Invite at 3:30.
Local Scores: Wayne 78 NC 57 (BBB); Wakefield-Allen 81 LHNE 58 (GBB); Nebraska 65 Wisconsin 50 (WBB); North Dakota 63 Nebraska-Omaha 57 (WBB).
