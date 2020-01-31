Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 31, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA All-Stars play to reach. The NBA says this year's game will have a new format. The team that wins each quarter will receive money for charity. Scores will be reset at the start of the second and third quarters. They'll be restored to begin the fourth quarter, which will be untimed. The winning team in the All-Star Game will be the first team to add 24 points to whatever the leading score is after three quarters. The 24 is a tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The NBA released the list of the players voted by the league’s head coaches as reserves for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago, including six who will be All-Stars for the first time. Kyle Lowry of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors is headed back to the game, as Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Houston’s Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul. The other reserves are all first-time selections: Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and the Utah duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
The NJCAA preseason eleventh ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks baseball team starts their third season on Saturday when they face Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in Enid, Oklahoma in a 1:00 doubleheader. The Hawks are coming off a historic run at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, and ultimately placing fifth in 2019. They finished 37-19 in Division II last season and compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Northeast roster consists of eleven sophomores and 18 freshmen including Norfolk’s Dylan Rodgers and Wil Fisher. Their home schedule includes dates with the Midland JV, Hesston of Kansas, Briar Cliff JV of Iowa, McCook on two occasions, Kirkwood of Iowa, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota on two occasions, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, and Iowa Central.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Fremont starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic boys entertain Humphrey St. Francis at 7:45, the Wayne State women & men are home against the University of Mary starting with the women’s contest at 5:30, and the Creighton women are in Chicago, Illinois to play DePaul at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High wrestling team hosts Fremont in a 7:15 dual and the Wayne State baseball team opens their season by playing Newman University of Wichita, Kansas at Cleburne, Texas at 12:30.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High's Tony Siske; NC's Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; LHNE's Kenny Blank; NECC's Matt Svehla; Hartington CC BBB's Matt Steffen; & Crofton GBB's Aaron Losing.
Saturday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball squads are at Omaha Central starting with the girls game at 5:30.
Local Scores: NC 47 Boone Central/Newman Grove 35 (GBB); LHNE 62 HCC 55 (GBB); Lincoln SW 107 Nfk High 78 (B SW Dual); Lincoln SW 130 Nfk High 55 (G SW Dual); NC 48 Madison 12 (WR Dual); Minnesota 67 Nebraska 61 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 121 Charlotte 107
Final Toronto 115 Cleveland 109
Final Atlanta 127 Philadelphia 117
Final Boston 119 Golden State 104
Final Sacramento 124 L.A. Clippers 103
Final Denver 106 Utah 100
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Montreal 3 Buffalo 1
Final SO Nashville 6 New Jersey 5
Final OT Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (2)Gonzaga 87 Santa Clara 72
Final (11)Oregon 77 California 72
Final (15)Maryland 82 (18)Iowa 72
Final (19)Illinois 59 Minnesota 51
Final UCLA 72 (20)Colorado 68