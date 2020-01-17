Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 17, 2020

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points including the game-winner with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's ten-game win streak with a 138-132 victory. The Jazz led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans went on an 11-0 run on layups by Derrick Favors and E'Twaun Moore and seven free throws. Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime.
The New York Mets say new manager Carlos Beltran and the team have agreed to part ways in the latest fallout from the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Yesterday's announcement came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston's bench coach in 2017 when Beltran played for the Astros.
Mike Dawson is returning to Nebraska to coach outside linebackers after spending the 2019 season in the NFL. Dawson coached the Cornhuskers' defensive line in 2018. He was the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach this past season. Dawson previously coached the defensive line for Scott Frost at Central Florida. Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant's job at North Carolina. Nebraska also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Austin will now be run game coordinator and Held is now the recruiting coordinator. Each has a contract now running through 2021.
The Wayne State baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll. The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 league mark. Listed as Wildcat Players to Watch this season were junior designated hitter/second baseman Andrew Hanson and sophomore starting pitcher Ryan Obrecht. Defending NSIC regular season and tournament champion Augustana was picked as the team to beat this season in the league. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2020 baseball season on January 31 in Cleburne, Texas vs. Newman (Kan.) at the 4-HIM Classic.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys games hosting Lincoln North Star have been postponed, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Wayne at 7:45, the Wayne State women & men entertains Minnesota State Moorhead starting with the women’s contest at 5:30, and the Creighton women are in South Orange, New Jersey to play Seton Hall at 10:00 AM. Also, the Millard North Swimming Invite has been postponed until Saturday.
Local Schedule: Lincoln North Star at Nfk High (G&B BB-Ppd.); NC at Wayne (GBB-7:45); Nfk High at Millard North Inv. (G&B SW-Ppd. To Sat); Minnesota St.-Moorhead at WSC (W&M BB-5:30); Creighton at Seton Hall (WBB-10:00 AM).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Tony Siske & Dave Nelson; NC’s Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NECC’s Matt Svehla; & Oakland/Craig GBB’s Joe Anderson.
Saturday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys take on home-team Omaha North starting with the girls game at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:10 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. Also, the Bloomfield basketball teams visit Elkhorn Valley starting with the girls contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Battle Creek 66 LHNE 59 (BBB); Battle Creek 56 LHNE 34 (GBB); Nfk High 78 Elkhorn 6 (WR Dual); NC 36 Creighton 30 (WR Dual); (20) Maryland 87 Nebraska 69 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Phoenix 121 New York 98
Final Milwaukee 128 Boston 123
Final OT New Orleans 138 Utah 132
Final OT Denver 134 Golden State 131
Final L.A. Clippers 122 Orlando 95
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final Columbus 3 Carolina 2
Final Florida 4 Los Angeles 3
Final N-Y Rangers 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Montreal 4 Philadelphia 1
Final SO Calgary 2 Toronto 1
Final Washington 5 New Jersey 2
Final Vegas 4 Ottawa 2
Final Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 2
Final Anaheim 4 Nashville 2
Final Buffalo 4 Dallas 1
Final Colorado 4 San Jose 0
Final Vancouver 3 Arizona 1
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Gonzaga 104 Santa Clara 54
Washington St. 72 (8)Oregon 61
(20)Colorado 68 Arizona St. 61
(22)Memphis 60 Cincinnati 49