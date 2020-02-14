Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 14, 2020

Matt Kuchar is the leader through one round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. He birdied his first two holes and never let up as a 7-under 64 gives him a three-stroke lead. Tiger Woods eagled his first hole and added two birdies on his opening front nine to shoot 31, but he closed with a bogey to fall to 2 under 69. On the eighth hole, which has a Kobe No. 8 flag in Lakers colors this week at Riviera, he paid tribute to Bryant by doing a one-handed basketball-like shot of his ball back to his caddie after making birdie.
Jayson Tatum poured in 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the second overtime to down the Los Angeles Clippers, 141-133. Marcus Smart contributed 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Tatum and Smart combined for 16 of Boston's 27 points in OT. The Clippers played most of the game without Paul George, who left in the second quarter with a left hamstring strain.
Danilo Gallinari scored eleven of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans’ 123-118. Chris Paul had 14 points and twelve assists for the Thunder, which blew a 13-point, third-quarter lead before rallying. Rookie Zion Williamson hit the 30-point mark for the second straight game, finishing with 32 for New Orleans.
Nebraska football has announced the scheduling of four home nonconference football games over the next eight years and a two-game series against former Big XII rival Oklahoma State in 2034-35. The Cornhuskers will host UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2028. Louisiana-Monroe visits Oct. 18, 2025, and Ohio will be in Lincoln on Sept. 5, 2026. South Dakota State, which visits this season on Sept. 19 in a previously scheduled game, also plays Nebraska on Sept. 9, 2028, and on Sept. 7, 2030. Oklahoma State visits Nebraska on Sept. 16, 2034. The Cornhuskers go to Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.
Checking out the local schedule for today, wrestling district meets get underway across the state. Norfolk Catholic competes in the C-1 Meet at Malcolm at 4:00, Lutheran High Northeast is represented in the C-2 Meet at St. Paul at 4:00, also Nebraska hosts Michigan in an 8:00 dual. In basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys are at Grand Island in a 6:00 doubleheader starting with the girls game, the Norfolk Catholic boys visit Cedar Rapids to play Riverside at 7:45, the Norfolk Catholic girls host Stanton at 7:45, the Creighton women entertain St. John’s at 6:00, and the Wayne State women & men are home versus Concordia St. Paul starting with the women’s contest at 5:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams participate in the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Fremont at 12:00. In baseball, Nebraska opens their season versus Baylor at Waco, Texas at 6:35, Creighton opens their 2020 campaign at the University of Seattle in Washington at 6:00, and Nebraska-Omaha opens by facing Northwestern at Glendale, Arizona at 4:00.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Grand Island (G&B BB-6:00); NC at Riverside at Cedar Rapids (BBB-7:45); Stanton at NC (GBB-7:45); NC at C-1 Dist. Meet at Malcolm (WR-4:00); LHNE at C-2 Dist. Meet at St. Paul (WR-4:00); Nfk High at HAC Championships at Fremont (G&B SW-4:00); Concordia St. Paul at WSC (W&M BB-5:30); St. John’s at Creighton (WBB-6:00); Nebraska at Baylor (Bsbl-6:35); Creighton at Univ. of Seattle (Bsbl-6:00); UNO vs. Northwestern at Glendale, AZ (Bsbl-4:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Tony Siske; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NC’s Tim Kassmeier & Henry Aschoff; NECC’s Matt Svehla; West Holt BB’s Todd Hale; & Twin River wrestling coach Kalin Koch.
Local Scores: Crofton 62 NC 44 (GBB); Nebraska 75 Penn St. 58 (WBB); Oral Roberts 84 Nebraska-Omaha 57 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Dallas 3 Toronto 2
Final New Jersey 4 Detroit 1
Final Philadelphia 6 Florida 2
Final Tampa Bay 3 Edmonton 1
Final OT Buffalo 4 Columbus 3
Final Ottawa 3 Arizona 2
Final Nashville 5 N-Y Islanders 0
Final SO N-Y Rangers 4 Minnesota 3
Final Washington 3 Colorado 2
Final Calgary 6 Anaheim 0
Final OT Vegas 6 St. Louis 5
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (17)Oregon 68 (16)Colorado 60
Final Indiana 89 (21)Iowa 77