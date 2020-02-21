Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 21, 2020

Trae Young poured in a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks closed on a 10-0 run to beat the Miami Heat, 129-124. Young made 18-19 free throws and 8-15 three-pointers to help Atlanta overcome Bam Adebayo’s 28 points and season-high 19 rebounds for Miami.
Cassius Winston scored 23 points and had six assists to lead five players in double figures and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65. The Spartans turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 three-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska dropped its eleventh straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead three players in double figures for the Huskers. Michigan State’s Jack Hoiberg was a surprise starter and scored five points. He is the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. The Spartans led at halftime 39-36. They improve to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 7-19 overall and 2-13 in the conference.
Ayo Akinwole made a layup with 3.4 seconds left and Nebraska-Omaha held off Purdue Fort Wayne's late surge for a 61-59 victory. KJ Robinson and JT Gibson scored 12 points apiece for the Mavericks, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jarred Godfrey had 18 points and dished out four assists to lead the Mastodons. Teammate Matt Holba added a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds. Purdue Fort Wayne used a 7-0 surge to tie the game 59-59 with 24 seconds to go before Akinwole hit the game winner. The game was tied at 34-34 at halftime. UNO improves to 14-14 overall and 7-6 in the Summit League while the Mastodons drop to 12-17 overall and 5-9 in the league.
The three-day State Wrestling Championships continues today at CHI Health Center Omaha. Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ resumes at 9:30 AM while classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ resume at 12:30. Norfolk High’s Brayden Splater (160) has reached the semifinals by sporting a 2-0 record. Weston Godfrey (126); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (152); Austin Miller (170); & Brayden Heffner (220) were 1-1 on the day. Calvin Empkey (113); Aaron Dittmer (132); Hunter Mangelsen (182); & Laikon Ames (195) went 0-1. The Panthers totaled 31 team points. Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander (138) went 1-1 on the opening day while Wyatt Smydra (145) & Francisco Mendez (160) were 0-1 in Class ‘C’. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) has reached the semifinals in Class ‘C’ after recording two wins. 154 wrestlers from Northeast Nebraska are involved. We’ll have reports throughout each day with Mike Carnes on 106 KIX, 97.5 KEXL, & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Elsewhere on the local schedule, the Nebraska wrestling team visits the University of Minnesota in an 8:00 dual. In basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys are at Lincoln Northeast starting with the girls game at 5:30, the Norfolk Catholic boys are on the road at Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45, the Lutheran High Northeast boys host Howells/Dodge at 7:30, the Wayne State women & men visit Marshall, Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State starting with the women’s contest at 5:30, and the Creighton women are in Indianapolis, Indiana to play Butler at 6:00. In baseball, the Northeast Hawks visit Kansas City-Kansas Community College in a single game at 3:00, Nebraska takes on the home-team University of San Diego at 8:00, Creighton are at San Jose State in California at 8:00, and Nebraska-Omaha plays Chicago State at Port Charlotte, Florida at 10:00 AM.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln NE (G&B BB-5:30); NC at Hartington CC (BBB-7:45); Howells/Dodge at LHNE (BBB-7:30); NECC at Kansas City-Kansas CC (Bsbl-3:00); Nebraska at Minnesota (WR Dual-8:00); Creighton at Butler (WBB-6:00); WSC at SW Minnesota St. (W&M BB-5:30); Nebraska at Univ. of San Diego (Bsbl-8:00); Creighton at San Jose St. (Bsbl-8:00); UNO vs. Chicago St. at Port Charlotte, FL (Bsbl-10:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Justin Grey & Jared Oswald; NC’s Kevin Manzer & Henry Aschoff; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; & West Point-Beemer GBB’s Taylor Shepard.
Local Scores: Lincoln East 48 Nfk High 40 (GBB); NC 35 Pierce 15 (GBB C-1-7 Sub-Dist. Final); UNO 61 Purdue Fort Wayne 59 (MBB); Western Illinois 79 UNO 66 (WBB); Indiana St. 3 UNO 1 (Bsbl).
