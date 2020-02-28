Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 28, 2020

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds to lead three players in double figures, and 23rd ranked Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over home-team Nebraska. The Buckeyes won for the fourth time in five games while the Huskers lost its 13th straight. Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added twelve for NU. Ohio State, who led 43-27 at halftime, improves to 19-9 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-21 overall and 2-15 in the conference.
The Norfolk High swim team competes in preliminaries of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln starting at 9:00 AM. Representing the school today are Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Trey Foecking, Ben Bugenhagen, Keilchiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Mason Olmer, Nathan Filipi, Ben Spray, Taylor Rossman, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Katherine Meuret, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding. In diving yesterday, Kiran Walker finished 13th. For the first time since 2000, the Norfolk High girls have a female diver score points at the State Championships.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln High in an A-1 District opening round game at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40. In girls games for the right to the State Tournament, in Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic takes on North Bend Central at Wisner/Pilger High School at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45. In another ‘C-1’ contest, West Point-Beemer plays Milford at Fremont High School at 8:00. In Class ‘C-2’ 7:00 games, Oakland/Craig battles Wood River at Columbus High School, Ponca faces Lourdes Central Catholic at Logan View High School in Hooper, Crofton meets Freeman at Central Community College in Columbus, BRLD tangles with South Loup at York High School, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic plays Clarkson/Leigh at Fremont High School at 5:30. In Class ‘D-1’ girls district finals for the right to the State Tournament, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge faces Pleasanton at O’Neill High School at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45. In other 7:00 games, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family battles Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk High, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Alma at Broken Bow, Twin River plays Weeping Water at Seward at 6:30, and Pender goes head to head with Cambridge at Northwest High School in Grand Island at 6:00. In Class ‘D-2’ girls district finals for the right to the State Tournament, Humphrey St. Francis plays Bloomfield at Pierce at 7:00, Stuart takes on Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at Boone Central High School in Albion at 6:00, and Wynot plays Crawford at Valentine at 5:30. Elsewhere, the Creighton University women host Villanova at 6:00. In baseball, Nebraska visits Tempe, Arizona to play Arizona State at 7:30, Creighton is in Las Vegas to play UNLV at 8:00, and Nebraska-Omaha goes to Marion, Illinois to play Northern Illinois at 2:30.
Local Schedule: Lincoln High at Nfk High (BBB A-1 Dist. Tourn.-5:00); NC vs. North Bend Central at Wisner/Pilger HS (GBB C-1-3 Dist. Final-7:00); Villanova at Creighton (WBB-6:00); Nebraska at Arizona St. (Bsbl-7:30); Creighton at UNLV (Bsbl-8:00); UNO at Northern Illinois (Bsbl-2:30).
Tonight: The Norfolk High boys basketball team hosts Lincoln High in an A-1 District opening round game at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. The Norfolk Catholic girls play North Bend Central at Wisner/Pilger High School at 7:00 in the C-1-3 District Final for the right to the State Tournament. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls meet Pleasanton at O’Neill High School at 7:00 in the D-1-3 District Final for the right to the State Tournament. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Tony Siske & Dave Nelson; NC’s Tim Kassmeier; LHNE’s Kenny Blank; NECC’s Matt Svehla; Pierce BBB’s Mike Emory; & Class ‘D’ State Champion Plainview wrestling’s Dean Boyer.
Local Scores: (22) Indiana 81 Nebraska 53 (WBB); North Dakota 71 Nebraska-Omaha 67 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 115 New York 106
Final Indiana 106 Portland 100
Final Oklahoma City 112 Sacramento 108
Final L.A. Lakers 116 Golden State 86
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Toronto 5 Florida 3
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Montreal 2
Final Chicago 5 Tampa Bay 2
Final Minnesota 7 Detroit 1
Final Ottawa 5 Vancouver 2
Final Boston 4 Dallas 3
Final Winnipeg 3 Washington 0
Final OT St. Louis 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final OT Nashville 4 Calgary 3
Final OT San Jose 3 New Jersey 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Gonzaga 94 San Diego 59
Final (14)Oregon 69 Oregon St. 54
Final Wisconsin 81 (19)Michigan 74
Final California 76 (21)Colorado 62
Final (23)Ohio St. 75 Nebraska 54