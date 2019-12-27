Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 27, 2019

A stat correction from Sunday’s New York Giants victory over the Washington Redskins allowed Markus Golden to earn a $1 million bonus according to ESPN. Golden received the early Christmas gift Tuesday when he was informed that a half sack of Dwayne Haskins early in the third quarter was being changed to a full sack. Golden raced around the left edge on the play and brought down Haskins, whose ankle was being held by linebacker Lorenzo Carter. The Giants teammates originally shared the sack but after further review a correction was made. Golden was credited with the full sack. It gave him ten this season and triggered the lucrative incentive. The Giants signed Golden to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason. It was for $3.75 million, with the additional $1 million available if he reached double-digit sacks.
Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left to send Pittsburgh to a 34-30 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl. Pickett completed 27-39 passes for 361 yards and three scores, including a school-record, 96-yard TD pass to Maurice Ffrench. Ffrench finished with twelve catches for 165 yards, most of which came on the tying score in the second quarter. Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was ejected with ten seconds left after throwing punches at two Pittsburgh players. Glass smacked Panthers linebacker Cam Bright in the face mask, then hit defensive back Paris Ford across the helmet. Glass also appeared to make contact with an official, who was trying to keep players separated. A brief scuffle ensued, and Glass was ejected from the game.
Luca Doncic returned from a four-game absence to provide 24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year was playing for the first time since spraining his right ankle in a game against the Miami Heat on Dec. 14. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, while Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 points apiece to help the Mavericks pull within a half-game of the Southwest Division-leading Houston Rockets.
The Nebraska football team was well represented on the ESPN All-Time All-American Team that was announced yesterday with three Husker greats and Nebraska natives receiving recognition. Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, was named to the first-team as an all-purpose standout. Center Dave Rimington and guard Dean Steinkuhler, a pair of Outland and Lombardi winning offensive lineman from the 1980s, comprised two of the five spots on the second-team offensive line. The all-time team was part of ESPN's yearlong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of college football.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from sixth to fourth, Ponca slips from fourth to ninth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number ten, and Wakefield falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains number one, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge stays at number three, Osmond moves up from ninth to fifth, Howells/Dodge falls from second to seventh, Fullerton slips from eighth to tenth, and Hartington/Newcastle drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number two, Randolph enters the rankings at number eight, Bloomfield slips from eighth to ninth, and Stuart falls out of the rankings.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team has entered the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number ten in Class ‘C-2’. They are 5-1 on the season and have won five games in a row after routing Homer a week ago today 63-31. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer with their lone loss occurring to Wisner/Pilger. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average 61.3-51. They return to action on Saturday when they play 5-1 ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Ponca in the opening round of the ‘Green’ Bracket of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments get underway across the state. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Tilden to play Elkhorn Valley starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40. Other matchups have the Battle Creek girls & boys facing Stuart starting with the girls game at 3:00. The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament gets underway at various sites. The Norfolk High boys are at Lincoln East in an opening round contest at 4:45 while the Lady Panthers host Lincoln Southeast in an opening round game at 3:00.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 132 Washington 102
Final New York 94 Brooklyn 82
Final Memphis 110 Oklahoma City 97
Final Dallas 102 San Antonio 98
Final 2OT Minnesota 105 Sacramento 104
Final Utah 121 Portland 115