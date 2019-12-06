Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 6, 2019

Two Nebraska football players suspended from the team in August now face a 2½-year suspension from the university for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policies, according to an investigative report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines." ESPN posted a story online yesterday that says a source familiar with the investigation identified the two unnamed players in the report as redshirt freshmen wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone. The two were suspended from the team indefinitely on Aug. 26, a day after the incident, the report says. The Title IX report issued Wednesday states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" in an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment, ESPN reported. The two student-athletes have seven days to file an appeal. If they don't, the suspension will be final. LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, said yesterday his client maintains his innocence. The Omaha attorney told the Journal Star they still were deciding whether to appeal the Title IX finding, which was meant to be confidential.
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander is among 46 standout players selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association for its initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented to the men's national player of the year. Alexander is averaging 15.9 points per game this season for Creighton, and tops the club with 5.9 rebounds per game. The North Carolina native is shooting 47% from three-point range. Alexander, who is also on the watch list for the Jerry West Award Shooting Guard of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award, was named a Preseason All-BIG EAST choice. The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.
The 25-4 Nebraska volleyball team hosts the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend. The Huskers, making their 38th straight appearance, will open the tournament tonight at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. The 4:30 match will feature the 24-10 Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference and the 21-7 Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Today's winners will meet on Saturday at 7:00. The six-time BIG EAST champion 24-5 Creighton Bluejays take on 17-11 Iowa State today at 4:30 in Minneapolis. The winner of the match-up will meet the winner of the 7:00 match between 23-5 Minnesota and 24-5 Fairfield. Saturday's Second Round match will take be held at 7:00. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, the Northeast Hawks men host the York JV at 7:00 while the women are in Council Bluffs, Iowa to play Lake Region State of North Dakota at 1:00. Elsewhere, the Wayne State women & men entertain Upper Iowa starting with the women’s game at 5:30, the Norfolk High wrestling team opens their season at the Fremont Invitational at 3:30, and the Nebraska wrestlers compete in the Cliff Keen Invite at Las Vegas, Nevada at 11:00.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Fremont Inv. (WR-3:30); York JV at NECC (MBB-7:00); NECC vs. Lake Region St., ND at Council Bluffs, IA (WBB-1:00); Upper Iowa at WSC (W&M BB-5:30); Nebraska at Cliff Keen Inv. At Las Vegas, NV (WR-11:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Jared Oswald, Dave Nelson, & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; & Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family BBB’s Joe Hesse. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.
Saturday Afternoon: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Lincoln East starting with the girls’ game at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. Also, the Osmond girls & boys basketball teams host Hartington/Newcastle starting with the girls’ game at 3:30. Pregame coverage at 3:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Elkhorn South 65 Nfk High 61 (BBB); Nfk High 40 Elkhorn South 38 (GBB); NC 85 Omaha Gross 69 (BBB); Omaha Gross 55 NC 35 (GBB); Wisner/Pilger 56 LHNE 47 (BBB); LHNE 43 Wisner/Pilger 28 (GBB); Nfk High 124 South Sioux City 31 (B. Swim Dual); Nfk High 138 South Sioux City 26 (G. Swim Dual).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 119 Philadelphia 113
Final Denver 129 New York 92
Final Houston 119 Toronto 109
Final OT Phoenix 139 New Orleans 132
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Chicago 4 Boston 3
Final SO Carolina 3 San Jose 2
Final N-Y Rangers 3 Columbus 2
Final Colorado 3 Montreal 2
Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 Vegas 2
Final Arizona 3 Philadelphia 1
Final Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 4
Final OT Dallas 3 Winnipeg 2
Final Calgary 4 Buffalo 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Chicago 31 Dallas 24
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(14)Auburn 81 Furman 78